Streaming All the new movies and TV shows streaming in March 2023 A full list what to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+, and Peacock in March 2023. Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

With more and more streaming platforms gaining a foothold, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of all the new movies, TV shows, and specials debuting each month.

That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.

There are a number of big TV premieres coming in March, with Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” returning to Apple TV+, the fourth and final season of “Succession” debuting on HBO Max, and Season 3 of the Star Wars bounty hunter series “The Mandalorian” hitting Disney Plus, to name a few.

In the movie realm, Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon will unravel a decades-old mystery in the Boston-filmed crime drama “Boston Strangler” on Hulu, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting for “Murder Mystery 2” on Netflix, and “Top Gun: Maverick” flies onto Prime Video.

Here are all of the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in March 2023.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

March 1

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me

March 2

This Is Where I Leave You

March 3

Love at First Kiss

March 7

World War Z

March 8

Faraway

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

March 10

Have a nice day!

Luther: The Fallen Sun

March 15

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Still Time

March 17

In His Shadow

The Magician’s Elephant

Noise

March 20

Carol

March 23

Johnny

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

March 29

Emergency: NYC

March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

March 31

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Kill Boksoon

Murder Mystery 2

TV Shows/Specials

March 1

Cheat

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

Little Angel: Volume 2

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2

March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2

Karate Sheep

Masameer County: Season 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life: Season 2

March 3

Next in Fashion: Season 2

March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Divorce Attorney Shin

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5

March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2

March 10

Have a nice day!

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

March 15

The Law of the Jungle

March 16

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

March 17

Dance 100

Maestro in Blue

Sky High: The Series

March 20

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7

March 21

We Lost Our Human

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2

The Kingdom: Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

The Night Agent

March 24

Love Is Blind: Season 4

March 28

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP

March 29

Unseen

Wellmania

March 30

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Unstable

March 31

Copycat Killer

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

March 1

A Dangerous Method, 2011

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014

Basic, 2003

Bloodsport, 1988

Cobra, 1986

Creed, 2015

Creed II, 2018

Finding Forrester, 2000

Ghost Ship, 2002

The Expendables, 2010

House at the End of the Street, 2012

I Love You, Man, 2009

Long Shot, 2019

Make Your Move, 2013

Milk, 2008

My Bloody Valentine, 1981

Next Day Air, 2009

Rocknrolla, 2008

Selena, 1997

Sinister, 2012

Spawn 1997

Speed Racer, 2008

The Accused, 1988

The Big Hit, 1998

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

The Brothers Bloom, 2008

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

The Jacket, 2005

The Wife, 2018

This is the End, 2013

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995

You Got Served, 2004

March 8

Mortal Kombat, 2021

March 19

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere

March 29

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021

TV Shows/Specials

March 2

Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere

Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 6

Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere

Rain Dogs, Season Premiere

March 12

The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere

March 17

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2

March 23

Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023

March 26

Succession, Season 4 Premiere

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

March 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Anastasia (1997)

Anonymous (2011)

Another Earth (2011)

Armored (2009)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

At Any Price (2013)

Baby’s Day Out (1994)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Casa De Mi Padre (2012)

Commando (1985)

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Glory (1989)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hitman (2007)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

The Ides Of March (2011)

In Her Shoes (2005)

In The Cut (2003)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rio (2011)

The Shack (2017)

The Shape Of Water (2017)

Self/Less (2015)

Siberia (2018)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Son Of God (2014)

Takers (2010)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Third Person (2014)

The Town (2010)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

The Wife (2018)

March 2

Next Exit (2022)

March 3

Gulmohar (2023)

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Waiting… (2005)

March 7

Rabbit Academy (2022)

March 8

Among the Shadows (2019)

March 9

The Inhabitant (2022)

March 10

Watcher (2022)

March 15

Bad Therapy (2020)

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Changeland (2019)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

In The Fade (2017)

Serena (2014)

Wetlands (2017)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

March 16

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

Official Competition (2021)

There There (2022)

March 17

Boston Strangler (2023)

Rubikon (2022)

Summit Fever (2022)

March 20

Inu-Oh (2021)

March 23

Call Jane (2022)

March 24

The Estate (2022)

Philomena (2013)

March 30

Hunt (2022)

March 31

Killing Gunther (2017)

Rye Lane (2023)

TV Shows/Specials

March 1

Wreck: Complete Season 1

March 2

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5

National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere

Bobby Flay: Special

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2

March 6

History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3

March 9

Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere

Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3

March 10

UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1

FX’s New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary

March 12

Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream

March 13

On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream

On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream

The Oscars

March 15

My Family: Series Premiere

Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

Love, Diana: Complete Season 1

Ryan’s World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11

March 16

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2

Intervention: Complete Season 3

The Killing: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

March 17

Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere

March 22

Rūrangi: Complete Season 2

March 23

The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries

Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1

March 24

Up Here: Complete Season 1

March 26

FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere

March 28

Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2

March 29

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED)

March 30

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6

RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9

The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6

New Streaming on Disney+

Movies

March 3

Finding Michael

March 10

Chang Can Dunk

March 31

Prom Pact

TV Shows/Specials

March 1

Eureka! (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (Season 1)

The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 1

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 11

March 3

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami

March 7

Voices Rising: The Music Of Wakanda Forever – Episode 2

March 8

Africa’s Deadliest (Seasons 2-5)

Chibiverse (Season 1)

The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 2

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Season 1, 5 episodes

Mpower (All Episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 12

March 14

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic (Livestream)

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever – Episode 3

March 15

Doogie Howser, M.D. (Seasons 1-4)

Engineering Connections (Seasons 1 & 2)

Firebuds (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 6 episodes)

The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 3

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 13

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Season 2 Premiere

March 17

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman

Hippo VS. Croc

March 22

How to Win at Everything (Season 1)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 4 episodes)

The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 4

Restaurants at the End of the World (Season 1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 14

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (Season 1)

March 24

Witness Disaster

March 25

Saturdays (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs – Season 3

March 29

Crimes Against Nature (Season 2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Incredibly Small World (Season 1)

The Mandalorian – Season 3, Episode 5

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2, Episode 15 and 16

March 31

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Season 2

Worst Weather Ever?

New Streaming on Prime Video

Movies

March 1

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Akeelah and The Bee (2006)

American Gangster (2007)

Barbershop (2002)

Barefoot in the Park (1967)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Big Daddy (1999)

Capote (2006)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Cloverfield (2008)

Contraband (2012)

Courageous (2011)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Detroit (2017)

Duck Soup (1933)

Elizabeth (1999)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Flesh and Bone (1993)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Imagine That (2009)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie (2002)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1999)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Margin Call (2011)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Minnie and Moskowitz (1971)

Nerve (2016)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

RBG (2018)

Red River (1948)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Sahara (2005)

Scent of a Woman (1993)

Shine A Light (2008)

Sterile Cuckoo (1969)

Street Smart (1987)

Super 8 (2011)

The Apartment (1960)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Hunted (2003)

The Hunter (1980)

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

The Machinist (2004)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

The Presidio (1988)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Unlocked (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Vanity Fair (2004)

VeggieTales: An Easter Carol (2004)

VeggieTales: Lord of the Beans (2005)

VeggieTales: Noah’s Ark (2017)

VeggieTales: ‘Twas The Night Before Easter (2011)

Witness For the Protection (1958)

Your Highness (2011)

March 6

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

March 7

Secret Headquarters (2022)

The Silent Twins (2022)

The Visitor (2022)

March 10

Jackass Forever (2022)

This Is Christmas (2022)

March 12

Men, Women & Children (2014)

March 14

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

March 17

Boy and the World (2014)

March 21

Nope (2022)

March 22

Sanandresito (2012)

March 24

Reggie (2023)

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

March 28

Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (2022)

March 29

American Renegades (2018)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

March 31

But I’m a Cheerleader (2000)

Enemies Closer (2014)

Siberia (2021)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Zeros and Ones (2021)

TV Shows/Specials

March 1:

Def Comedy Jam S1-S7 (1992)

Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)

March 3

Daisy Jones & The Six (2023)

The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale (2023)

March 11

La Guzman S1 (2019)

March 17

Angel Flight (2023)

Class of ‘07 (2023)

Dom (2023)

Swarm (2023)

March 31

The Power (2023)

Boss S1-2 (2011)

New Streaming on Apple TV+

Movies

March 31

Tetris

TV Shows/Specials

March 3

The Problem With Jon Stewart – Season 2B Premiere

March 10

Real Madrid: Until The End

March 15

Stillwater (Shorts)

Ted Lasso – Season 3 Premiere

March 17

Extrapolations – Season 1, Episodes 1-3

March 24

My Kind of Country – Season 1 Premiere

March 29

The Big Door Prize – Season 1, Episodes 1-3

March 30

Eva the Owlet – Season 1

New Streaming on Peacock

Movies

March 1

2012, 2009

Addicted, 2014

Admission, 2013

Alex Cross, 2012

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Wedding, 2003

American Reunion, 2012

Apollo 13, 1995

Back To The Future, 1985

Back To The Future Part II, 1989

Back To the Future Part III, 1990

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Bend it like Beckham, 2003

Blood Ties, 2013

Bruce Almighty, 2003

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Cop Car, 2015

The Core, 2003

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

The Croods, 2013

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Death Become Her, 1992

Employee Of the Month, 2006

Everly, 2015

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Good Luck Chuck, 2007

Hanna, 2011

The Happening, 2008

Hop, 2011

Hot Fuzz, 2007

How To Train Your Dragon, 2010

Joe, 2014

A League of Their Own, 1992

Leatherheads, 2008

The Legend of Hercules, 2014

Legends of the Fall, 1994

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun 2, 1994

Leprechaun 3, 1995

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997

Leprechaun in the Hood, 2000

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

MacGruber, 2010

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Midnight In the Switchgrass, 2021

Minority Report, 2002

One True Thing, 1998

Paul, 2011

Pineapple Express, 2008

Pitch Perfect 2, 2015

Point Break, 1991

Prime, 2005

The Proposal, 2009

Rambo, 2008

The River Wild, 1994

Salt, 2010

School Daze, 1998

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

The Sixth Sense, 1999

Snitch, 2013

The Spirit, 2008

Suffragette, 2015

Traffic, 2001

Twelve Monkeys, 1996

Van Helsing, 2004

The Village, 2004

The Wolverine, 2013

March 3

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015

Jurassic Park, 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Jurassic World, 2015

March 8

Crank, 2006

Crank: High Voltage, 2009

March 12

Game of Love, 2023 (Hallmark)

March 13

Unexpected Grace, 2023 (Hallmark)

March 19

A Winning Team, 2023 (Hallmark)

March 20

The Cases of Mystery Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)

March 26

A Picture of Her, 2023 (Hallmark)

March 31

The Cooler, 2003

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015

TV Shows

March 2

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 2

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 9

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 16

March 6

Dama y Obrero, Season 1

Symone, New Episode

March 7

Who Killed Robert Wone?, Season 1, Episodes 1-2

March 9

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 3

Poker Face, Season 1, Episode 10

March 13

Symone, New Episode

March 16

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 4

Queens Court, Season 1, Episodes 1-10

March 20

Symone, New Episode

March 23

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 5

March 27

Barmageddon, Season 1 (USA)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1 (NBC)

En Otra Piel, Season 1

Escape to the Chateau, Season 9

Ride, Season 1 (Hallmark)

Symone, New Episode

March 29

Abominable, Season 2

March 30

Bel-Air, Season 2, Episode 6

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 6

New Streaming on Paramount+

Movies

March 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Years a Slave

Air Force One

American Hustle

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

An Unfinished Life

Anomalisa

Antwone Fisher

Arrivederci, Baby!

Back Roads

Behind Enemy Lines

Biker Boyz

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Bugsy Malone

Coach Carter

Crimson Tide

Detective Story

Downsizing

El Paso

Existenz

Extraordinary Measures

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Flight to Tangier

Florence Foster Jenkins

For Colored Girls

Forbidden City Cop

Foxfire

Friday The 13th – Part II

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Galaxy Quest

Game of Death

Gangs of New York

Heartbreakers

Hostage

Hot Rod

I Walk Alone

Imagine That

In Too Deep

Into the Wild

Jackass Number Two

Jailbreakers

Joan of Arc

Kate & Leopold

King Creole

Lady Jane

Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut

Let It Ride

Life of Pi

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Navy

My Favorite Spy

Naked Gun

Necessary Roughness

Obsessed

Once Upon A Time In The West

Paid in Full

Popeye

Proof

Red Dawn

Road House

Rounders

Rules of Engagement

Sahara

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

School Ties

Scream 4

Selma

Seven Psychopaths

Shine a Light

Snake Eyes

Steel Magnolias

Strange Wilderness

Suburbicon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweet Revenge

The Actors

The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D

The April Fools

The Assassination Bureau

The Babysitter

The Blue Iguana

The Caddy

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Dead Zone

The Gambler

The Hunted

The Last Tycoon

The Longest Yard

The Lovely Bones

The Master

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Nutty Professor

The Optimists

The Out-of-Towners

The Patsy

The Piano

The Rock

The Singing Detective

The Sixth Sense

The Sterile Cuckoo

The Terminal

The Three Amigos

The To Do List

The Tuxedo

The Usual Suspects

The Yearling

There’s Something About Mary

True Grit

Under Capricorn

Varsity Blues

Walking and Talking

Westward Ho

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wishful Thinking

You’re Never Too Young

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

March 6

The Visitor

March 10

This is Christmas

March 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

March 26

Judy

March 31

Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat

TV Shows/Specials

March 1

Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1)

Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)

Survivor (Season 44)

True Lies (Season 1)

March 3

Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)

March 4

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2

March 8

Hey Duggee (Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)

The Challenge: World Championship (Premiere)

March 9

School Spirits (Premiere)

March 15

True Life Crime (Season 2)

VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2)

March 17

How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)

March 26

Rabbit Hole (Premiere)

March 29

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)

Messyness (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)

March 30

The Followers (Season 1)