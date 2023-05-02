Streaming All the new movies and TV shows streaming in May A full list of what to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+, and Peacock in May 2023. Ben Affleck as Phil Knight in "Air." Amazon Studios

With more and more streaming platforms gaining a foothold, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep track of all the new movies, TV shows, and specials debuting each month. Heck, one of the streaming services we write about, HBO Max, is rebranding itself as Max on May 23. The new service will incorporate content from the existing Discovery+ streaming service, which will be announced later in May.

Confused? That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Among the highlights this month are Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new movie “Air” (Prime Video), documentaries about Michael J. Fox (Apple TV+) and Boston native Donna Summer (HBO Max), the return of Russian royal drama “The Great” (Hulu), and a pair of hilarious sketch comedy shows to Netflix with the fourth season of “Documentary Now!” and the third season of “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.”

Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in May 2023.

New streaming on Netflix

Movies

May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

May 4

Arctic Dogs

May 6

A Man Called Otto

May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe — Netflix Film

St. Vincent

May 12

Call Me Kate

The Mother — Netflix Film

May 13

UglyDolls

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

May 19

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom — Netflix Film

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery — Netflix Film

May 22

The Boss Baby

May 23

Victim/Suspect — Netflix Documentary

May 24

Hard Feelings — Netflix Film

Mother’s Day — Netflix Film

May 26

Blood & Gold — Netflix Film

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina — Netflix Film

May 31

Mixed by Erry — Netflix Film

TV Shows/Specials

May 1

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

May 2

Love Village — Netflix Series

The Tailor — Netflix Series

May 3

Jewish Matchmaking — Netflix Series

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 — Netflix Series

May 4

Larva Family — Netflix Family

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — Netflix Series

Sanctuary — Netflix Series

May 8

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2 — Netflix Family

May 9

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special — Netflix Comedy

May 10

Dance Brothers — Netflix Series

Missing: Dead or Alive? — Netflix Documentary

Queen Cleopatra — Netflix Documentary

May 11

Ultraman: Season 3 — Netflix Anime

May 12

Black Knight — Netflix Series

Mulligan — Netflix Series

Queer Eye: Season 7 — Netflix Series

May 17

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGREGOR FOREVER — Netflix Documentary

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Working: What We Do All Day — Netflix Documentary

May 18

Kitti Katz — Netflix Family

XO, Kitty — Netflix Series

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune — Netflix Series

May 19

Muted — Netflix Series

Selling Sunset: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Young, Famous & African: Season 2 — Netflix Series

May 22

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 — Netflix Family

May 23

All American: Season 5

MerPeople — Netflix Documentary

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer — Netflix Comedy

May 24

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series

May 25

FUBAR — Netflix Series

May 26

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Turn of the Tide — Netflix Series

May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 — Netflix Comedy

May 31

Heartland: Season 15

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series (new episodes)

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

May 1

Absolute Power, 1997

Alpha Dog, 2006

American Honey, 2016

As Tears Go By, 1988

Betrayed, 1988

Black Mass, 2015

Blue Valentine, 2010

Calvary, 2014

Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005

Eat Pray Love, 2010

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008

Heartbreakers, 2001

The Hole In The Ground, 2019

Hustle & Flow, 2005

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014

The Last Castle, 2001

Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (Director’s Cut)

Lucky You, 2007

Man Of The House, 2005

Mid90s, 2019

Midnight Sun, 2018

Mirror Mirror, 2012

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016

Paper Moon, 1973

Paranoia, 2013

Parasite, 2019

The Rookie, 2002

Shark Night 3D, 2011

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004

Soapdish, 1991

Some Like It Hot, 1959

Sorority Row, 2009

Step Brothers, 2008

Windtalkers, 2002

May 2

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere

May 3

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (Unrated Version)

May 5

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

May 8

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008

Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023

Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004

The Conjuring, 2013

May 15

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007

Land of Gold, 2022

Unbreakable, 2000

May 16

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

May 19

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001

Parasite, 2019

May 20

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere

May 22

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014

Mid90s, 2018

San Andreas, 2015

TV Shows/Specials

May 1

White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere

May 2

Batwheels, Season 1E

May 4

The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

May 5

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

May 8

Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

May 11

Rick and Morty, Season 6

May 14

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

May 16

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere

May 19

Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

May 1

After Earth (2013)

Annabelle (2014)

Atonement (2007)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Best in Show (2000)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Billionaire Boys Club (2018)

Bless MeUltima (2013)

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius (2004)

Blue Thunder (1983)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Clash Of The Titans (2010)

The Comedian (2017)

Crazy Stupid Love. (2011)

Cyrus (2010)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

El Condorito (2018)

The First Monday In May (2016)

Frank (2014)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

Identity (2003)

IT (2017)

Joshua (2007)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Last Action Hero (1993)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

Little Man (2006)

The Little Things (2021)

The Mask (1994)

The Meddler (2016)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

Once (2007)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Patriots Day (2016)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)

The Power Of One (1992)

Premium Rush (2012)

Rampage (2018)

Selena (1997)

Sex Drive (2008)

Speed (1994)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stuck On You (2003)

Taken 2 (2012)

Twilight (2008)

May 2

Lucky (2017)

May 4

Apollo 18 (2011)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Both Sides of the Blade (2022)

The Libertine (2004)

May 5

Alone at Night (2022)

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium (2022)

Bloods (2022)

Manifest West (2022)

May 8

To The End (2022)

May 9

The Last Warrior (2022)

May 11

Bar Fight! (2022)

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman (2023)

May 12

Boonie Bears: Back to Earth (2022)

The Last Unicorn (1982)

Saint Omer (2022)

May 13

The Locksmith (2023)

May 15

District B13 (2004)

Hammer Of The Gods (2013)

Point Break (2015)

May 16

The Break-Up (2006)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

May 17

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)

May 18

Slash/Back (2022)

May 19

White Men Can’t Jump (2023)

American Murderer (2022)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Sophie’s Choice (1982)

May 23

Paris Can Wait (2017)

May 24

Broker (2022)

May 25

I Still Believe (2020)

May 26

Mummies (2023)

The Old Way (2022)

May 31

The Square (2017)

TV Shows/Specials

May 1

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (dubbed)

May 2

A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere

May 4

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3

Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1

Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1

Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21

Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3

Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over: Complete Season 1

Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4

Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

May 5

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2

May 8

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A

May 9

Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere

May 10

FX’s Class of ’09: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere

May 12

The Great: Complete Season 3

May 15

Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1

May 16

La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1

May 18

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2

May 20

The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere

May 23

How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

May 24

The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere

May 25

The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Series Premiere

MasterChef: Season 13 Premiere

Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere

Prank Panel: Series Premiere

May 30

Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special

New Streaming on Disney+

Movies

May 5

Charles: In His Own Words

May 12

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Venom

Crater – Premiere

May 26

Wild Life

TV Shows/Specials

May 2

A Small Light (2 episodes)

May 3

Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

May 4

Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Premiere – Episodes 1 – 7 Streaming

May 5

Entrelazados Live! – Premiere

May 9

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

May 10

Life Below Zero (S20)

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)

The Muppets Mayhem – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

May 16

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

May 17

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S5)

Saturdays (S1, 4 episodes)

May 23

A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

May 24

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes)

American Born Chinese – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2 Premiere – Episodes 1 – 6 Streaming

May 31

Firebuds (S1, 6 episodes)

New Streaming on Prime Video

Movies

May 1

A Beautiful Mind (2002)

Amistad (1997)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

Babel (2006)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Biker Boyz (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Bound (1996)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Carrie (2002)

Coneheads (1993)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)

Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Ghost Town (2008)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Hamburger Hill (1987)

Hard Eight (1997)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Howard the Duck (1986)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Leap Year (2010)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Patriot Games (1992)

Reminiscence (2021)

Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

Rumble In The Bronx (1996)

Safe House (2012)

Saving Face (2005)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Jam (1996)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Doors (1991)

The Front Page (1974)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Rundown (2003)

The Shootist (1976)

The Terminal (2004)

The Wiz (1978)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity (1995)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

May 9

Till (2022)

May 12

Air (2023)

May 19

She Said (2022)

May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

May 26

Violent Night (2022)

May 28

Top Five (2014)

May 29

Hot Pursuit (2015)

TV Shows/Specials

May 1

MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)

May 5

Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)

May 10

La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)

May 11

Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)

May 16

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)

May 18

The Ferragnez – The Series S2 (2023)

May 26

Hohlbeins’ – The Gryphon (2023)

New Streaming on Apple TV+

Movies

May 12

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

TV Shows/Specials

May 5

Harriet the Spy (Season 2 Premiere)

Silo (Season 1 Premiere)

May 12

City on Fire (Season 1 Premiere)

May 17

High Desert (Season 1 Premiere)

May 22

Prehistoric Planet (Season 2 Premiere)

May 24

Platonic (Season 1 Premiere)

New Streaming on Peacock

Movies

May 1

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000

Along Came Polly, 2004

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Bleeding Steel, 2017

Booksmart, 2019

A Christmas Miracle, 2019 (Hallmark)

Clockers, 1995

Crooklyn, 1994

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019 (Hallmark)

Dear White People, 2014

Detroit, 2017

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004

Dragon Blade, 2015

Enemy of the State, 1998

Erin Brockovich, 2000

Face/Off, 1997

Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder, 2017 (Hallmark)

Free Angela and all Political Prisoners, 2013

A Gingerbread Romance, 2018 (Hallmark)

The Good Shepherd, 2006

The Grandmaster, 2013

Hello, It’s Me, 2015 (Hallmark)

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2011

The Hulk, 2003

The Hunt, 2020

Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015 (Hallmark)

It’s Complicated, 2009

The Joy Luck Club, 1993

King Kong, 2005

The King’s Speech, 2010

Land of the Lost, 2009

Life, 1999

Life of Pi, 2012

Love, Classified, 2022 (Hallmark)

The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal, 2023 (Hallmark)

Love Under the Stars, 20215

Mix Up in the Mediterranean, 2021 (Hallmark)

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008

Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015 (Hallmark)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016

My Cousin Vinny, 1992

Naughty or Nice, 2012 (Hallmark)

Notting Hill, 1999

One Christmas Eve, 2012 (Hallmark)

Perfect Harmony, 2022 (Hallmark)

Pride, 2007

Real Murders: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, 2015 (Hallmark)

Salt, 2010

Schindler’s List, 1993

Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, 2023 (Hallmark)

The Scorpion King, 2002

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Sicario, 2015

Sisters, 2015

The Smurfs, 2011

The Smurfs 2, 2013

Speed, 1994

Spring Breakthrough, 2023 (Hallmark)

True Lies, 1994

The Tuxedo, 2002

The Wedding Planner, 2001

While You Were Sleeping, 1995

You Got Served, 2004

May 3

Keanu, 2016

May 7

When Love Springs, 2023 (Hallmark)

May 12

F9, 2021

May 14

Dream Moms, 2023 (Hallmark)

May 16

The Break-Up, 2006

May 22

Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, 2023 (Hallmark)

May 30

The Love Club: Lauren’s Dream, 2023 (Hallmark)

The Love Club: Tara’s Tune, 2023 (Hallmark)

TV Shows/Specials

May 2

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, Docuseries, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

May 4

Bupkis, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

May 6

Horse Racing – 148th Kentucky Derby

Live Event: Coronation of King Charles III (TODAY, NBC News Now, Sky News Channels)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

May 7

Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2023

May 8

Transplant, Seasons 1-2

May 9

Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 1

May 11

Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 2

Intelligence: A Special Agent Special, 2023 (Peacock Original)

May 12

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 2, New Episodes (Oxygen)

May 13

Eurovision Song Contest – Finals

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Watch with Johnny Weir: Eurovision Song Contest

May 15

Blippi, Seasons 3-4

Blippi Wonders, Season 2

Little Angel, Season 1

May 18

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Docuseries, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)

May 23

Blood & Money, Season 1 (Oxygen)

May 28

Indianapolis 500

New Streaming on Paramount+

Movies

May 1

Attack the Block

Babel

Barefoot

Bend It Like Beckham

Cast Away

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Claws Of Steel (“Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung”)

Cold Mountain

Coneheads

Date Night

Dead Poets Society

Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)

Dragon Lord

Dragons Forever

Failure to Launch

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Gone in 60 Seconds

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Guys and Dolls (1955)

Hamburger Hill

Hardball

He Got Game

Hoffa

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jackie Chan’s Project A

Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

King Arthur (2004)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Little Women (1949)

Losing Isaiah

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Moneyball

Nicholas Nickleby

Patriot Games

School of Rock

Scream VI

Shaolin Soccer

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Tell

The Aviator

The Birdcage (1996)

The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi

The Crow

The Heartbreak Kid

The Joy Luck Club

The Other Guys

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Sum of All Fears

The Way Of The Dragon

Tiger Cage

Tiger Cage II

Titanic

Tombstone

True Lies

West Side Story (1961)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

While You Were Sleeping

Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain

May 5

Death’s Roulette

May 16

Three Thousand Years of Longing

May 28

Top Five

May 30

WifeLike

May 31

The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special

TV Shows/Specials

May 2

King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone

Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida

May 3

The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1)

May 7

VICE (Season 4)

May 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)

May 17

Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 3)

May 17

Breaking the Sound Barrier

The Family Stallone

May 18

The Best of KG Certified (Season 1)

May 19

Ghosts of Beirut (Season 1)

May 23

Rosie’s Theatre Kids

Afghan Dreamers

The Fire That Took Her

May 24

Inside the Factory (Seasons 1-2)

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 1)

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 10)

Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 1)

May 31

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (Season 16)

George Michael – A Different Story

George Michael – Freedom Uncut

George Michael – Live in London

MTV Floribama Shore (Season 4)

Siesta Key (Season 4)