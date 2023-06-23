Streaming 5 must-watch movies & TV shows streaming right now The best of what's new streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear." Chuck Hodes/FX

Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, and more.

Many recommendations are for new shows, while others are for under-the-radar releases you might have missed or classics that are about to depart a streaming service at the end of the month.

Have a new favorite movie or show you think we should know about? Let us know in the comments, or email [email protected]. Looking for even more great streaming options? Check out previous editions of our must-watch list here.

Movies

“Chevalier”

On a scale of historical accuracy measured from Ken Burns’ “Civil War” to Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds,” “Chevalier” certainly lands closer to the work of the acclaimed documentarian and New Hampshire native. But I’ve yet to find a history text that can confirm whether Joseph Bologne, who escaped a slave plantation and rose through the ranks of French aristocracy, challenged Mozart to a dueling violins battle. “Chevalier” is full of moments like this, which are honestly thrilling to see in the oft-stuffy costume drama genre. Played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bologne struts his way into and out of trouble at will, all while telling a story that ties itself seamlessly to contemporary social issues.

Advertisement:

How to watch: “Chevalier” is streaming on Hulu.

“Creed III”

Following up on the astonishing “Creed” and very strong “Creed II,” the third entry in the rebooted “Rocky” franchise takes a step back from its predecessors — but only a slight one. Michael B. Jordan pulls double duty in his directorial debut, once again lacing up the gloves and playing Adonis “Donnie” Creed. This time, Creed is confronted by his former best friend, Damian (Jonathan Majors), who went to jail for an incident both were involved in while Donnie stayed free. Jordan has an impressive eye for fight choreography (informed by his love of anime), and Majors is a charismatic and chilling adversary.

How to watch: “Creed III” is streaming on Prime Video.

TV

“The Bear”

One of our favorite TV shows of 2022, FX’s restaurant drama “The Bear,” is back in business. Hulu released all 10 episodes on Thursday, in which Carmy (Jeremy Allen White, “Shameless”) and Sydney (Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri) begin work on their new restaurant. Much like last season, things go to hell in short order — which is a problem, since the terms of the loan mean that Carmy will lose the restaurant if it flops. “The Bear” continues to mine comedy from the characters’ inner demons, and shines because of how authentically it portrays its chefs as real human beings and nails the intricate dynamics of a restaurant’s inner workings.

Advertisement:

How to watch: “The Bear” Season 2 is streaming on Hulu.

“The Righteous Gemstones”

Dear Lord, thank you for blessing us with the return of “Righteous Gemstones,” and for continuing to shine your light on Danny McBride (“Vice Principals,” “Eastbound & Down”) and his collaborators. Season 3 of the HBO comedy finds the Gemstone family of mega-pastors once again acting out their own version of “Succession,” with the lingering question of whether any of the Gemstone siblings — Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), or Kelvin (Adam DeVine) — have what it takes to replace Eli (John Goodman) as head of the church. When a potential new challenger arrives in the form of a long-lost Gemstone family member (Kristen Johnston) and her doomsday cult leader husband (Steve Zahn), the siblings must band together to keep what’s rightfully theirs.

How to watch: “The Righteous Gemstones” is streaming on Max, with new episodes airing Sundays at 10 p.m. on HBO.

“Secret Invasion”

Samuel L. Jackson has in the background of the MCU for decades now, playing the Avengers-uniting, SHIELD-running, eyepatch-wearing Nick Fury. But he’s rarely had a chance to be front and center, nor has he had a chance to showcase his inherent badassery, both of which change with “Secret Invasion,” the newest Marvel series on Disney+. Unlike other recent MCU series, “Secret Invasion” feels like an actual TV show rather than a bloated movie re-cut into episode-length blurbs. Aiding Jackson are fantastic Marvel debuts from Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), who plays a morally compromised MI6 agent. P.S.: Before you start, be sure to watch (or rewatch) “Captain Marvel” so that you have some idea of why Fury and Co. are concerned about the invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls showing up on Earth.

Advertisement:

How to watch: “Secret Invasion” is streaming on Disney+, with new episodes debuting Wednesdays.