All the new movies and TV shows streaming in July

July is a month for beaches, barbecues, and fireworks. But it’s also a month for lazy days at home — especially with July 4 falling on a Tuesday this year — which means vegging out with the best streaming movies and shows you can watch from your couch.
That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Hulu, Max (formerly HBO Max), Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.
Among the streaming highlights in July are the long-awaited return of acclaimed animated series “Futurama” (Hulu), the Jamie Foxx mystery film “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix), and the third (and final) season of the HBO series “How To With John Wilson” (Max).
Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in July 2023.
Available July 1:
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
Available July 3:
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
Available July 5:
WHAM!
Available July 6:
Gold Brick
Available July 7:
The Out-Laws
Seasons
Available July 8:
65
Available July 10:
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Unknown: Killer Robots
Available July 12:
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
Available July 13:
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Available July 14:
Bird Box Barcelona
Love Tactics 2
Available July 16:
Ride Along
Available July 17:
Unknown: Cave of Bones
Available July 19:
The (Almost) Legends
The Deepest Breath
Available July 21:
They Cloned Tyrone
Available July 24:
Big Eyes
Available July 27:
Happiness For Beginners
Paradise
Today We’ll Talk About That Day
Available July 28:
Hidden Strike
Available July 3:
Little Angel: Volume 3
Available July 4:
The King Who Never Was
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
Available July 5:
Back to 15: Season 2
My Happy Marriage
Available July 6:
Deep Fake Love
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1
Wake Up, Carlo!
Available July 7:
Fatal Seduction
Hack My Home
Available July 8:
65
Available July 10:
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2
Available July 11:
Nineteen to Twenty
Available July 12:
Quarterback — NETFLIX SERIES
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point
Available July 13:
Burn the House Down
Devil’s Advocate
Sonic Prime: Season 2
Survival of the Thickest
Available July 14:
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Five Star Chef
Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
Available July 15:
Country Queen
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
Available July 20:
Supa Team 4
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3
Available July 21:
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
Available July 24:
Dew Drop Diaries
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
Available July 25:
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
Sintonia: Season 4
Available July 26:
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
Available July 27:
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2
Available July 28:
A Perfect Story
Captain Fall
D.P.: Season 2
How to Become a Cult Leader
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie
The Tailor: Season 2
Available July 29:
The Uncanny Counter: Season 2
Available July 31:
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2
Available July 1:
300 (2006)
17 Again (2009)
20th Century Women (2016)
A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
A Walk in the Woods (2015)
American Sniper (2014)
Angels Sing (2013)
Ballet 422 (2014)
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)
Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon (2023)
Bullitt (1968)
Caddyshack (1980)
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Compliance (2012)
Cujo (1983)
Cunningham (2019)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Detour (2017)
Double Impact (1991)
Dracula II: Ascension (2003)
Dunkirk (2017)
Election (1999)
Elizabethtown (2005)
Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
Fast Color (2018)
Flawless (2008)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)
Girl Happy (1965)
Going in Style (1979)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)
Headhunters (2012)
Horrible Bosses (2011)
Hotel Artemis (2018)
Immortals (2011)
Jonah Hex (2010)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
King Kong (1933)
Klute (1971)
Lakeview Terrace (2008)
Lethal Weapon (1987)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
The Meg (2018)
Monsters and Men (2018)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Nancy Drew (2007)
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
Nico, 1988 (2018)
Nights In Rodanthe (2008)
Poseidon (2006)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Rampage (2018)
Rush Hour (1998)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Rush Hour 3 (2007)
Serendipity (2001)
Shakespeare in Love (1998)
Shirley (2020)
Shoplifters (2018)
Southside with You (2016)
Steel (1997)
Sydney White (2007)
Teen Witch (1989)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)
Tequila Sunrise (1988)
The Animatrix (2003)
The Blind Side (2009)
The Descent (2006)
The Descent: Part II (2009)
The Delta Force (1986)
The Frozen Ground (2013)
The Good Heart (2010)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
TMNT (2007)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
True Story (2015)
Tyrel (2018)
Under the Cherry Moon (1986)
Under the Silver Lake (2018)
V for Vendetta (2005)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)
What A Girl Wants (2003)
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)
Available July 14:
Gray Matter (2023)
Available July 29:
August: Osage County (2013)
Available July 3
Married to Evil, season 1
Available July 4
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, season 3
Batwheels, season 1F
El Jardin de Bronce, season 3
Available July 6
Barnwood Builders, season 16
Shaun White: The Last Run, Max Original
Available July 7
Ed Stafford: First Man Out, season 3A
My Adventures with Superman, season 1
The Plot Thickens, season 4
Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario), Max Original
Available July 8
Capturing Home, season 2
Available July 9
Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original
Paranormal Caught on Camera, season 6
Available July 10
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 5
BBQ Brawl, season 4
Flip the Strip, season 1
Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, season 2
People Magazine Investigates, season 7
Available July 11
Craig of the Creek, season 5A
High Speed Chase, season 1
Outdaughtered, season 6
Available July 13
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, season 2
Full Circle, Max Original
Gray Matter
Project Greenlight (Reboot), season 1, Max Original
Available July 14
La Narcosatanica, HBO
Time Zone, Max Original
Available July 15
A Scent of Time, Max Original
American Masters
Available July 16
90 Day Fiancé: UK, season 1
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge
Available July 17
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, season 1
Available July 19
Contraband: Seized at the Border, season 1
Available July 20
Body in the Basement, season 1
Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia, Max Original
My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa), Max Original
Available July 21
La Unidad, season 3
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, season 3
Available July 23
Unsellable Houses, season 4
Available July 24
The Golden Boy, HBO Original
Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One
Available July 25
Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, season 1
Available July 26
After the Bite, HBO Original
Available July 27
Harley Quinn, season 4, Max Original
Looney Tunes Cartoons, season 6, Max Original
Teenage Euthanasia, season 2
Available July 28
Gotham Knights
How To with John Wilson, season 3, HBO Original
Restored, season 6
Superman & Lois, season 3
Available July 30
Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, Max Original
Naked and Afraid: Castaways, season 1
Available July 31
Mother May I Murder?, season 1
Survive the Raft, season 1
Available July 1:
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
A Good Year (2006)
Alien (1979)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Aliens (1986)
Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
All the Right Moves (1983)
Bachelor Party (1984)
Bandidas (2006)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Bruno (2009
Burlesque (2010)
Center Stage: On Pointe (2016)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Chloe (2010)
City Of Joy (1992)
Clive Barker’s The Plague (2006)
Closer (2004)
Cocktail (1988)
The Covenant (2006)
Cover Versions (2018)
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deja Vu (2006)
The Descendants (2011)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)
Dog Soldiers (2002)
Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (1991)
Elysium (2013)
Father of the Bride (1991)
Father of the Bride II (1995)
Flicka (2006)
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Fun With Dick and Jane (2005)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Gotti (2018)
The Guardian (2006)
The Guilty (2018)
Here Comes The Boom (2012)
High Heat (2022)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
The Hulk (2003)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
The Internship (2013)
Joy Ride (2001)
Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1986)
Kick-Ass (2010)
King Kong (2005)
Lol (2011)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)
The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
Maudie (2017)
Metro (1997)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
Parental Guidance (2011)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
Queen of the Damned (2002)
Real Steel (2011)
Red Tails (2012)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
See How They Run (2022)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
Skyline (2010)
Step Brothers (2008)
Support the Girls (2018)
Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
Total Recall (2012)
Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017)
Villains (2019)
The Walk (2015)
What Happens in Vegas (2008)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
Whiplash (2014)
Wild Things (1998)
Available July 7:
Night Train (2023)
The Quiet Girl (2022)
Available July 10:
12 Strong (2018)
Available July 13:
Pretty Problems (2022)
Available July 14:
A Little White Lie (2023)
Vesper (2022)
Available July 15:
Black Death (2010)
Drunk StonedBrilliantDead: The Story Of The National Lampoon (2015)
Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game (2022)
SAS: Red Notice (2021)
The Two Faces Of January (2014)
Available July 20:
Day of the Dead (1985)
Escaping My Stalker (2020)
The Old Man (2022)
Available July 21:
The Ritual Killer (2023)
Space Oddity (2022)
Available July 24:
My Happy Ending (2023)
Available July 27:
In Viaggio (2022)
Smoking Causes Coughing (2022)
Available July 28:
The Donor Party (2023)
God’s Country (2022)
The Lair (2022)
Available July 29:
Assassin (2023)
Permanent (2017)
Available July 31:
Rio 2 (2014)
Available July 1:
ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2
CSI: Miami: Complete Season 5
Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1
Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1
Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1
One Piece: Episodes 458-517
Survivor: Complete Season 42
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1
Available July 2:
ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
Baby Sharks: Special Premiere
Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere
Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere
Camo Sharks: Special Premiere
Counting Jaws: Special Premiere
Game of Sharks: Special Premiere
Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere
Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere
Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere
Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere
Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere
Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere
Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2
Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere
Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere
Shark Queens: Special Premiere
Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere
Shark Superpower: Special Premiere
Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere
Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere
Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere
Sky Sharks: Special Premiere
When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1
When Sharks Attack…And Why: Complete Season 1
World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere
Available July 5:
CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere
Available July 6:
Ancient Aliens: Season 18B
Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere
Available July 7:
The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries
Available July 8:
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2
Available July 9:
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1
Available July 10:
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere
Available July 11:
Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries
Available July 12:
Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1
Available July 13:
The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 4
Available July 14:
Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere
What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
Available July 19:
Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1
Available July 20:
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3
Flip Wars: Complete Season 2
Available July 21:
Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1
Available July 22:
Praise Petey: Series Premiere
Available July 24:
Futurama: Season 11 Premiere
Available July 26:
The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season
Available July 27:
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7
Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries
Available July 28:
This Fool: Complete Season 2
Available July 28:
The Slumber Party
Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer
Available July 2:
Bull Shark Bandits
Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead
Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)
Return of the White Shark
Saved From a Shark
Shark Below Zero
Shark Eat Shark
Sharkcano: Hawaii
Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground
When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)
When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)
Available July 5:
Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Secret Invasion – Episode 3
Available July 7:
Aquamania
Bath Day
Building a Building
Figaro and Frankie
Goofy Gymnastics
The Skeleton Dance
Available July 12:
Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)
UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)
Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)
Secret Invasion – Episode 4
Available July 19:
Grown-Ish (S5, 18 episodes)
Hailey’s on It! (S1, 5 episodes)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)
SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)
America’s Funniest Home Videos (S20-22)
Secret Invasion – Episode 5
Available July 26:
Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)
Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)
Raven’s Home (S6, 5 episodes)
Secret Invasion – Episode 6
Available July 28:
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly – Premiere
Available July 1:
MasterChef Mexico Junior S1-2 (2016)
Petticoat Junction S1-5 (1964)
1900 (1977)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
A Star Is Born (2018)
Acts of Violence (2018)
Battle Los Angeles (2011)
Battleship (2012)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)
Black Rain (1989)
Black Sunday (1977)
Case 39 (2010)
Chaplin (1993)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Class (1983)
Continental Divide (1981)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
Cry Macho (2021)
Father of the Bride (1991)
Flags of Our Fathers (2006)
Force 10 from Navarone (1978)
Free Willy (1993)
Freedom Writers (2007)
Frogs (1972)
Gaslight (1944)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
Gladiator (2000)
Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)
Hondo (1953)
Hour Of The Gun (1967)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Imagine That (2009)
Invaders from Mars (1986)
Irma La Douce (1963)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
Jason’s Lyric (1994)
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)
Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)
Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Last Man Standing (1996)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Little Nicky (2000) Man in the Moon (1991)
Marathon Man (1976)
Men in Black (1997)
Men in Black II (2002)
Men in Black III (2012)
Mousehunt (1997)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
Not Without My Daughter (1991)
Once Bitten (1985)
Paths of Glory (1957)
Puss in Boots (2011)
Rampage (2018)
Rebel Without a Cause (1955)
Rocky Balboa (2006)
Rollerball (2002)
Saturday Night Fever (1977)
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Scarface (1983)
Serpico (1973)
Sleepover (2004)
Supernova (2021)
Support the Girls (2018)
The 40-Year-Old-Virgin (2005)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford (2007)
The Queen of Versailles (2012)
The Big Country (1958)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Fighter (2010)
The General’s Daughter (1999)
The Iron Giant (1999)
The Other Guys (2010)
The Public Enemy (1931)
The Russia House (1990)
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
The Train (1965)
The Truman Show (1998)
The Two Jakes (1990)
The Untouchables (1987)
Trolls World Tour (2020)
True Grit (1969)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
Unknown (2011)
Valley Girl (1983)
W. (2008)
Wicker Park (2004)
Witness For the Prosecution (1958)
You, Me and Dupree (2006)
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
Available July 4:
80 For Brady (2023)
Available July 7:
Los Iniciados (2023)
The Portable Door (2023)
Available July 14:
The King’s Speech (2010)
Available July 18:
Till (2022)
Available July 23:
Unseen (2023)
Available July 25:
Knock at the Cabin (2023)
Available July 28:
Novela (2023)
Available July 29:
Hardball (2001)
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Available July 31:
Dances with Wolves (1990)
Available July 1:
MasterChef Mexico Junior S1-2 (2016)
Petticoat Junction S1-5 (1964)
Available July 7:
The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023)
Available July 14:
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (2023)
Available July 28:
Good Omens S2 (2023)
July 21
Stephen Curry: Underrated
July 28
The Beanie Bubble
July 12
The Afterparty: Season 2
July 14
Foundation
Available July 1
Air Force One, 1997
American Gangster, 2007
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Wedding, 2003
American Reunion, 2012
American Psycho, 2000
American Psycho 2, 2002
Angel of Christmas, 2015
Angels & Demons, 2009
Apollo 13, 1995
Away & Back, 2015
Baby Mama, 2008
Billy Elliot, 2000
Blue Crush, 2002
Blue Crush 2, 2011
The Burbs, 1989
Christmas Festival of Ice, 2017
A Christmas Melody, 2015
The Christmas Parade, 2014
The Christmas Spirit, 2013
The Christmas Train
Christmas with Tucker, 2013
Couples Retreat, 2009
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
The Day After Tomorrow, 2004
Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle, 2014
Do The Right Thing, 1989
Downtown Abbey, 2019
Engaging Father Christmas, 2017
Finding Father Christmas, 2016
For The Love of the Game, 1999
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Half Baked, 1998
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
Here Comes The Boom, 2012
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021
Hollow Man, 2000
Horizon Line, 2020
The Hunger Games, 2012
Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014
Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015
Inferno, 2016
Inside Man, 2006
Jaws, 1975
Jaws 2, 1978
Jaws 3-D, 1983
Jaws: The Revenge, 1987
Jumping The Broom, 2011
Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge, 2015
Larry Crowne, 2011
The Last Airbender, 2010
Lone Survivor, 2013
A Majestic Christmas, 2018
Mama, 2013
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Marrying Father Christmas, 2018
Meet Joe Black, 1998
Meet the Parents, 2000
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Little Fockers, 2010
Love at First Bark, 2017
Mystery Men, 1999
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016
A Nutcracker Christmas, 2016
Reality Bites,1994
Role Models, 2008
A Rose for Christmas, 2017
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You, 2016
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million, 2016
A Song for Christmas, 2017
The Terminal, 2004
That Awkward Moment, 2014
This Is 40, 2012
The Turning, 2020
Van Helsing, 2004
Waterworld, 1995
Wimbledon, 2004
Woody Woodpecker, 2018
Available July 2
The Outfit, 2022
Available July 12
Firestarter, 2022
Available July 16
Kick-Ass 2, 2013
Riddick, 2013
You Won’t Be Alone, 2022
Available July 17
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Available July 21
Voyagers, 2022
Available July 22
A Lifelong Love, 2023
Available July 23
Ambulance, 2022
Available July 30
Aloha Heart, 2023
Available July 6:
Kevin Hart: Reality Check, 2023
Hart to Hart, Season 3, Episodes 1-2, New Episodes Thursdays
Available July 10:
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)
Available July 11:
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episodes (Bravo)
Myth of the Zodiac Killer, Limited Series, All 2 Episodes
Available July 12:
Odd Mom Out, Season 3, Episodes 1-10
Available July 18:
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 1, New Episodes Six Days a Week
Available July 27:
The Croods: Family Trees, Season 7, Episodes 1-6
Twisted Metal, Season 1, All 10 Episodes
Available July 1
1900
1900 (Extended)
1-800-Hot-Nite
3:10 to Yuma
A Fish Called Wanda
Aftersun
American Beauty
Arctic Tale
Best in Sex: 2023 AVN Awards
Better Watch Out
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Rain
Black Rock
Black Sunday
Case 39
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Charlotte’s Web 2
Chinatown
Coffy
Collateral
Cost of a Soul
Death Wish (1974)
Drop Zone
Easy Rider
Eyes Wide Shut
Finding Neverland (2004)
Five Easy Pieces
Flags of Our Fathers
Foxy Brown
Freedom Writers
G.I. Jane
Harold and Maude
Hondo
Hostage
Hot Rod
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Imagine That
Interview With the Vampire
It Takes Two (1995)
Jack Reacher
Jackass Number Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Girl
Jimmy Hollywood
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Kill Me Now
Last Vegas
Love, Rosie
Marathon Man
Mean Machine
Men of Honor
Mississippi Burning
Mousehunt
New Jack City
No Country for Old Men
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Original Sin
Overboard (1987)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II (1992)
Pumpkinhead
Rain Man
Red Eye
Red Tails
Reds
Resistance: 1942
Risky Business
Sands of Iwo Jima
Saturday Night Fever
Seabiscuit
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Sheba, Baby
Soldiers of Fortune
Stop-Loss
The Aviator
The Contractor
The Doors
The Duff
The Fighting Temptations
The Firm
The General’s Daughter
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The Guilt Trip
The Idolmaker
The Last Boy Scout
The Last Detail
The Shining
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Switch
The Two Jakes
Trainspotting
Triple Threat
Vanilla Sky
Walking Tall – The Final Chapter
Walking Tall Part 2
What They Had
Whitney
Wolf
World Trade Center
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
Available July 7
Brick Mansions
Available July 10
Emily
Available July 12
It Follows
Available July 14
Goliath
Available July 15
Disquiet
Available July 27
Available Snag
Zoey 102
July 29
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Available July 31
Bones and All
Available July 2
Tough As Nails (Season 5)
Available July 5
Face’s Music Party (Season 1)
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Seasons 16-18)
Teen Mom (Season 9)
Available July 7
Big Nate (Season 2 Premiere)
Available July 12
Out of Office
Wolverine: One Tough Mother
WWII Battles in Color (Season 1)
WWII by Drone (Season 1)
Available July 14
Goliath
PAW Patrol: Mission PAW
Available July 18
I Wanna Rock: The ’80s Metal Dream
Available July 19
Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 3)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 5)
The Casagrandes (Season 3)
The Crown’s Ancient Forest
Available July 23
Special Ops: Lioness
Available July 26
El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera (Season 1)
MTV Cribs (Season 18)
