Streaming All the new movies and TV shows streaming in August A full list of what to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+, and Peacock in August 2023. Scarlett Johansson in "Asteroid City." Focus Features

August is traditionally a great month for cinemas to attract families for a movie or two before kids head back to school. But the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have forced some studios to delay planned film releases, which means your top new entertainment options may be streaming movies and shows you can watch from your couch.

That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Hulu, Max (formerly HBO Max), Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Among the streaming highlights in August are a new comedy special from Stow native Chris Fleming (Peacock), the third season of “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu), and the return of HBO’s training camp documentary “Hard Knocks” (Max), which will focus on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets this season.

Advertisement:

Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in August 2023.

New streaming on Netflix

Movies

Available August 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Friends With Benefits

It’s Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

Available August 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Soulcatcher

Available August 3

Head to Head

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Available August 8

Untold: Johnny Football

Available August 10

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dead Body

Available August 11

Heart of Stone

Available August 14

Paddington

Available August 15

Untold: Hall of Shame

Available August 18

10 Days of a Bad Man

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Available August 22

Untold: Swamp Kings

Available August 23

The Big Short

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting

Available August 25

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Available August 31

Advertisement:

Choose Love

TV Shows/Specials

Available August 1

Pawn Stars, season 14

Ugly Betty, seasons 1-4

Available August 3

Heartstopper, season two

The Lincoln Lawyer, season 2, part 2

Available August 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

Available August 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse, season eight

Available August 8

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, part two

Zombieverse

Available August 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Available August 10

Mech Cadets

Painkiller

Available August 11

Down for Love

Available August 12

Behind Your Touch

Available August 14

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle, season four

Available August 15

Ancient Aliens, season five

Ballers, seasons 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

Available August 16

At Home With The Furys

The Chosen One

DEPP V HEARD

Available August 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter, season two

The Upshaws: Part 4

Available August 18

Mask Girl

The Monkey King

Available August 22

LIGHTHOUSE

Available August 23

Destined with You

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, season 2

Available August 24

Baki Hanma, season 2, part 2

Ragnarok, season 3

Who is Erin Carter?

Available August 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

Advertisement:

Available August 31

Karate Sheep, season two

One Piece

New Streaming on Max

Movies

Available August 1

A Hologram for the King

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Royal Affair

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

American Gangster

Amsterdam

Angel of Mine

Animal Kingdom

Annie Hall

Antitrust

Before Midnight

Best Man Down

Beyond the Reach

Blown Away

Body of Lies

Bulletproof Monk

Chernobyl Diaries

Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

De-Lovely

Deadfall

Death Wish II

Death Wish 3

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

F/X

F/X2: The Deadly Art of Illusion

Fame

Fargo (1996)

Flash of Genius

Good News

I Am Not Your Negro

Ice Station Zebra

Infinitely Polar Bear

Inside Job

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

Kill Your Darlings

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Kingpin

Leaving Las Vegas

Love Is Strange

Maggie’s Plan

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

My Scientology Movie

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Night Catches Us

Night Moves

Ocean’s Eight

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Our Family Wedding

Out of Time

Restless

Ronin

Rubber

Searching for Sugar Man

Shattered

Soul Plane

Spaceballs

Spawn

Stage Fright

Stan & Ollie

Star 80

Stealing Harvard

Advertisement:

Take Shelter

The Age of Adaline

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Assistant

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Bronze

The Comedian

The Dirty Dozen

The Exception

The Fluffy Movie

The Getaway

The Good Lie

The Goodbye Girl

The Hollars

The Hunted

The Illusionist

The Iron Giant

The Killer Elite

The Mean Season

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Omega Man

The Phantom

The Prince & Me

The Seagull

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Wash

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

They Died With Their Boots On

This Is Elvis

Till the End of Time

Torpedo Run

Transcendence

Travels With My Aunt

Twister

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

Whiteout

Wild Wild West

Available August 4

Khun Pan 3

Available August 9

Get Hard

Available August 17

Avatar

Available August 23

BS High (HBO original)

TV Shows/Specials

Available August 3

House Hunters, season 200

House Hunters International, season 172

Vlad & Niki, season 2B

Available August 6

Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia, season two

Evil Lives Here, season 14

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, season two (HBO original)

Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite, season 26

Available August 7

Kim vs Kayne: The Divorce

Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip, season 4

Available August 8

Bugs Bunny Builders, season 1F

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets (HBO original)

Available August 9

Contraband: Seized at the Border, season one

Doubling Down With the Derricos, season 4

Available August 10

Cookie Monster’s Bakesale

Advertisement:

Available August 12

Belle Collective, season 2B

I Survived Bear Grylls, season one

Available August 14

Forensic Files II, season 4A

Signs of a Psychopath, season 6

Available August 15

90 Day: The Last Resort, season one

Good Bones, season 8

House Hunters International Season Volume 8, season 188

A Scent of Time

What’s Wrong With That House?, season one

Available August 16

Battle of the Decades, season one

Available August 17

I Love You, and It Hurts (Te Quiero y Me Duele),

Available August 18

American Masters: Sidney Poitier: One Bright Light

MarkKim + Chef

Time of Essence, season one

Available August 20

Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters

Sister Wives, season 18

Stand Up to Cancer

Available August 22

Bobby’s Triple Threat, season two

Available August 23

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, season two

Available August 24

Bargain Block, season 3

Save My Skin, season 4

Available August 25

Tracked, season one

Available August 27

Disappeared, season 11

We Baby Bears, season 2B

Available August 29

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time, season 1C

Available August 30

Design Down Under, season one

In With the Old, season 4

Available August 31

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, season one

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

Available August 1

A Dangerous Method

The A-Team

Australia

Cantinflas

The Craft

Crash Pad

The Croods

Crush

D.E.B.S.

Damsels In Distress

Dance With Me

Darling Companion

Enemy of the State

Eragon

Five Feet Apart

The Hills Have Eyes

Hotel Transylvania

In Time

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Labyrinth

Leap Year

The Lincoln Lawyer

Love & Other Drugs

Midnight In Paris

Advertisement:

Mortal Kombat

Moscow On The Hudson

Notting Hill

One For The Money

The One I Love

Ong-Bak

Ong Bak 2

Ong Bak 3

Only Lovers Left Alive

Pandorum

Phone Booth

Practical Magic

The Punisher

Punisher: War Zone

The Pursuit of Happyness

Red

Red 2

Shark Tale

Simply Irresistible

Stay

Stealing Harvard

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine

Take This Waltz

Turistas

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

Unfaithful

Waking Ned Devine

We’re the Millers

What’s Your Number?

Zoom

Available August 4

Accidental Love

Game Night

Labor Pains

Skinamarink

Supercell

Sweetwater

Winter Passing

Available August 9

Bait

Enys Men

Available August 10

Just Super

Polaroid

Available August 11

Beautiful Disaster

Sam & Kate

Available August 14

The Intruder

Available August 15

The Brass Teapot

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

One Last Thing

Available August 16

Miguel Wants to Fight

Thoroughbreds

Available August 17

Four Samosas

Available August 18

The Friendship Game

War of the Worlds: The Attack

Available August 19

To Catch a Killer

Available August 20

Amsterdam

Available August 22

The Intern

Available August 23

Trap Jazz

Available August 24

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

My Fairy Troublemaker

Transfusion

Available August 27

Malignant

Available August 29

Snowpiercer

Available August 31

Belle

The Fault in Our Stars

Finnick

TV Shows/Specials

Available August 1

FX’s Breeders, fourth and final season premiere

Naruto Shippuden, complete season 8 (Viz)

Available August 2

FX’s Reservation Dogs, third and final season premiere

Farm Dreams, series premiere (National Geographic)

Available August 3

Demons and Saviors, complete docuseries

Lollapalooza, livestream

Available August 4

Lollapalooza, livestream

Advertisement:

Available August 5

﻿Lollapalooza, livestream

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, season one, part two premiere (Viz)

Available August 6

Lollapalooza, livestream

Available August 7

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE, season 7B (Disney XD)

Wicked Tuna, complete seasons 10-11 (National Geographic)

Available August 8

Only Murders in the Building, season-three premiere

Available August 9

Moving, seven-episode series premiere

Available August 13

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, season-one premiere (Viz)

Available August 14

Solar Opposites, complete season four

America’s National Parks, complete season one (National Geographic)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, complete seasons 1-10 (National Geographic)

Available August 15

Beach Hunters, complete season four (HGTV)

Blood Runs Cold, complete season one (ID)

Bride Killa, complete season one (ID)

Cake Boss, complete seasons six and ten (TLC)

Cake Wars, complete season one (Food)

Container Homes, complete season one (HGTV)

Dessert Games, complete season one (Food)

Flea Market Flip, complete season ten (HGTV)

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End, complete season one (DIY)

Man vs. Wild, complete seasons 5-6 (Discovery)

Murder in Paradise, complete season two (ID)

My Strange Addiction, complete seasons 1-2 (TLC)

NASA’s Unexplained Files, complete season one (Science)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, complete seasons 5-6 (TLC)

Toddlers & Tiaras, complete season seven (TLC)

Undercover Billionaire, complete season one (Discovery)

Unexpected, complete season four (TLC)

Unusual Suspects, complete season seven (ID)

Available August 17

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks, complete season one

Available August 21

My Hero Academia, season six, part one (Funimation)

Primal Survivor, complete seasons 1-5

Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon, complete season one

Advertisement:

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong, complete season one

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes, complete season one

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, season 2C

Available August 26

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, complete season one

Available August 28

The Conversations Project, complete season one

Lost Treasures of Egypt, complete seasons 1-4

Secrets of the Zoo, complete seasons 1-5

Available August 29

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World, complete limited series

Available August 31

Spellbound, season 1A

FX’s Archer, final-season premiere

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

Available August 2

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Available August 4

Rio 2

Available August 11

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Available August 25

Cinderella, 4K remaster

TV Shows/Specials

Available August 2

Farm Dreams, season one, six episodes

How Not to Draw Shorts, season one, five episodes

Kiff, season one, four episodes

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, new episodes streaming

Available August 9

Chibi Tiny Tales, season three, 11 episodes

Dino Ranch, season two, nine episodes

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, season-four premiere

Available August 11

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephews

The Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey’s Steam Roller

Available August 16

Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs, season one, ten episodes

Hamster & Gretel, season one, four episodes

The Villains of Valley View, season two, six episodes

Wicked Tuna, season 12, 20 episodes

Available August 17

The Wonder Years, season two, ten episodes

Available August 18

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, premiere

Available August 23

Ahsoka, two-episode premiere

Available August 25

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

Available August 30

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes, season one, six episodes

Pretty Freekin Scary, season one, six episodes

Advertisement:

Chip ’n’ Dale: Park Life, season two, new episodes

New Streaming on Prime Video

Movies

Available August 1

3 Idiotas

A Shot in the Dark

Amadeus

American Gigolo

Behind the Sun

Braddock: Missing in Action III

Cahill U.S. Marshal

Cantinflas

Charlie St. Cloud

Chato’s Land

City of Men

City Slickers

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid

Dirty Harry

Fear

Filth

Frost/Nixon

Galaxy Quest

Gonzo

Hazlo Como Hombre

Hollywood: The Great Stars

I Wish

I’m Still Here

Killers

Me, Myself & Irene

Missing in Action

Missing in Action 2: The Beginning

Monster’s Ball

One for the Money

Paranormal Activity 2

Piñero

Posse

Punisher: War Zone

Red 2

Red Dawn (2012)

Rio

Rio 2

The Road to El Dorado

Rumor Has It …

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Stealth

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Swordfish

The Addams Family

The Black Stallion

The Day of the Jackal

The Goonies

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Many Saints of Newark

The Punisher

The Watch

Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead

Traffic

Un Padre No Tan Padre

Valentina’s Wedding

Walking Tall: The Payback

What a Girl Wants

When Harry Met Sally …

Ya Veremos

Yes Man

Available August 8

Bones and All

Available August 11

2 Guns

Red, White & Royal Blue

Available August 18

New Bandits

Available August 22

The Black Demon

Available August 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Red

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity

Available August 29

Champions

Snowpiercer

Women Talking

Available August 31

Advertisement:

Camino a Marte

Honor Society

Volverte a Ver

TV Shows and Specials

Available August 1

Granite Harbour, season one

L.A. Law

Matlock

Minuto Para Ganar (Minute to Win It), season one

Primate, season two

Available August 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Available August 8

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey

Available August 10

The Killing Vote

Available August 18

Unseen

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

New Streaming on Apple TV+

TV Shows/Specials

Available August 2

Physical (Season 3)

Available August 9

Strange Planet (Season 1)

Available August 23

Invasion (Season 2)

Available August 25

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn

New Streaming on Peacock

Movies

Available August 1

2012

21 Jump Street

8 Mile

Admission

Along Came Polly

The Best Man

The Best Man Holiday

Bowfinger

Casa de mi Padre

The Change-Up

Colombiana

The Croods

Dazed and Confused

Deep Impact

Definitely, Maybe

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Enough

Fanboys

For a Good Time, Call …

Greenberg

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Interview

It’s Complicated

Jerry Maguire

Marmaduke

Minions

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Neighbors

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Our Idiot Brother

Over the Hedge

Pineapple Express

R.I.P.D.

The Replacements

Safe House

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Self/Less

Sex Drive

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Ted 2

There’s Something About Mary

Tower Heist

Wanderlust

What Happens in Vegas

When Girls Ride

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Available August 3

The Northman

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Available August 6

Making Waves (Hallmark)

Available August 11

Asteroid City

Available August 12

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)

Available August 13

A Safari Romance (Hallmark)

Available August 17

The House

Available August 20

Advertisement:

Never Too Late to Celebrate (Hallmark)

Available August 24

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Available August 25

The Comeback

Available August 27

Napa Ever After (Hallmark)

TV Shows and Specials

Available August 6

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy

Available August 17

Killing It, season two, all eight episodes (Peacock Original)

Available August 18

Chris Fleming: Hell (Peacock Original)

Available August 19

Stand Up to Cancer (NBC)

New Streaming on Paramount+

Movies

Available August 1

Adventureland

Basic Instinct

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Black Snake Moan

Boogie Nights

Casino

Cop Land

Cousins

Danny Collins

Dead Again

Dinner for Schmucks

Domestic Disturbance

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Downhill Racer

El Dorado

Explorers

Fatal Instinct

Firewalker

Force Majeure

French Postcards

Ghost Town

Gone Baby Gone

Hard Rain

I.Q.

Indecent Proposal

Jacob’s Ladder

Jade

Jennifer 8

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King Kong (1976)

Kinky Boots (2006)

Last Holiday

Need For Speed

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Nightwatch

Orange County

Playing By Heart

Rat Race (2001)

Regarding Henry

Rescue Dawn

Rosemary’s Baby

Rudy

Sahara

She’s All That

She’s Having a Baby

She’s Out of My League

She’s the Man

Shooter

Shut In

Sicario

Snow Day (2000)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Bigfoot Trap

The Color of Money

The Crow

The Devil Inside

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Forger

The Grifters

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Ladies Man

The Last Airbender

The Midnight Meat Train

The Running Man

Advertisement:

The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The Whale

Thelma & Louise

TMNT (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle

Zodiac

Available August 10

The Pink Panther (2006)

Available August 11

All Up in the Biz

Available August 15

Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback, premiere

Sick of Myself

Available August 16

Catch Me If You Can

War of the Worlds (2005)

Available August 17

Mercy

Available August 19

Sabotage

Available August 23

Bringing Out the Dead

Coneheads

Machete Kills

Available August 24

Organ Trail

TV Shows/Specials

Available August 1

Mixtape, premiere

Available August 2

Air Disasters, season 17

Air Warriors, seasons 9-10

Big Brother, season 25

Butterbean’s Cafe, season two

Ollie’s Pack, season one

Available August 4

The Chi, season-six premiere

Secret Celebrity Renovation, season three

Available August 5

ShoBox

Available August 8

Never Seen Again, season-four premiere

Available August 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 15

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, seasons 1-2

Superfan, season one

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), seasons 4-5

Available August 10

Love In Taipei, premiere

The Challenge: USA, season two

Available August 11

Billions, season-seven premiere

PAW Patrol: Moto Pups

Available August 23

The First of Us, season one

Available August 24

Football Must Go On, season one