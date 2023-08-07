All the new movies and TV shows streaming in August

Need weekend plans?
August is traditionally a great month for cinemas to attract families for a movie or two before kids head back to school. But the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have forced some studios to delay planned film releases, which means your top new entertainment options may be streaming movies and shows you can watch from your couch.
That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Hulu, Max (formerly HBO Max), Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.
Among the streaming highlights in August are a new comedy special from Stow native Chris Fleming (Peacock), the third season of “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu), and the return of HBO’s training camp documentary “Hard Knocks” (Max), which will focus on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets this season.
Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in August 2023.
Available August 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Friends With Benefits
It’s Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Poms
Terminator Genisys
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child
Available August 2
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
Soulcatcher
Available August 3
Head to Head
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Available August 8
Untold: Johnny Football
Available August 10
Jagun Jagun
Marry My Dead Body
Available August 11
Heart of Stone
Available August 14
Paddington
Available August 15
Untold: Hall of Shame
Available August 18
10 Days of a Bad Man
Love, Sex and 30 Candles
Available August 22
Untold: Swamp Kings
Available August 23
The Big Short
Sausage Party
Squared Love Everlasting
Available August 25
Killer Book Club
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Available August 31
Choose Love
Available August 1
Pawn Stars, season 14
Ugly Betty, seasons 1-4
Available August 3
Heartstopper, season two
The Lincoln Lawyer, season 2, part 2
Available August 4
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2
Available August 7
Gabby’s Dollhouse, season eight
Available August 8
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, part two
Zombieverse
Available August 9
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
Available August 10
Mech Cadets
Painkiller
Available August 11
Down for Love
Available August 12
Behind Your Touch
Available August 14
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle, season four
Available August 15
Ancient Aliens, season five
Ballers, seasons 1-5
Jared Freid: 37 and Single
Available August 16
At Home With The Furys
The Chosen One
DEPP V HEARD
Available August 17
My Dad the Bounty Hunter, season two
The Upshaws: Part 4
Available August 18
Mask Girl
The Monkey King
Available August 22
LIGHTHOUSE
Available August 23
Destined with You
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, season 2
Available August 24
Baki Hanma, season 2, part 2
Ragnarok, season 3
Who is Erin Carter?
Available August 30
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
Available August 31
Karate Sheep, season two
One Piece
Available August 1
A Hologram for the King
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Royal Affair
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
American Gangster
Amsterdam
Angel of Mine
Animal Kingdom
Annie Hall
Antitrust
Before Midnight
Best Man Down
Beyond the Reach
Blown Away
Body of Lies
Bulletproof Monk
Chernobyl Diaries
Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
De-Lovely
Deadfall
Death Wish II
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
F/X
F/X2: The Deadly Art of Illusion
Fame
Fargo (1996)
Flash of Genius
Good News
I Am Not Your Negro
Ice Station Zebra
Infinitely Polar Bear
Inside Job
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
Kill Your Darlings
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Kingpin
Leaving Las Vegas
Love Is Strange
Maggie’s Plan
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
My Scientology Movie
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Night Catches Us
Night Moves
Ocean’s Eight
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Our Family Wedding
Out of Time
Restless
Ronin
Rubber
Searching for Sugar Man
Shattered
Soul Plane
Spaceballs
Spawn
Stage Fright
Stan & Ollie
Star 80
Stealing Harvard
Take Shelter
The Age of Adaline
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
The Assistant
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Bronze
The Comedian
The Dirty Dozen
The Exception
The Fluffy Movie
The Getaway
The Good Lie
The Goodbye Girl
The Hollars
The Hunted
The Illusionist
The Iron Giant
The Killer Elite
The Mean Season
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Omega Man
The Phantom
The Prince & Me
The Seagull
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Wash
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
They Died With Their Boots On
This Is Elvis
Till the End of Time
Torpedo Run
Transcendence
Travels With My Aunt
Twister
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
Whiteout
Wild Wild West
Available August 4
Khun Pan 3
Available August 9
Get Hard
Available August 17
Avatar
Available August 23
BS High (HBO original)
Available August 3
House Hunters, season 200
House Hunters International, season 172
Vlad & Niki, season 2B
Available August 6
Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia, season two
Evil Lives Here, season 14
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, season two (HBO original)
Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite, season 26
Available August 7
Kim vs Kayne: The Divorce
Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip, season 4
Available August 8
Bugs Bunny Builders, season 1F
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets (HBO original)
Available August 9
Contraband: Seized at the Border, season one
Doubling Down With the Derricos, season 4
Available August 10
Cookie Monster’s Bakesale
Available August 12
Belle Collective, season 2B
I Survived Bear Grylls, season one
Available August 14
Forensic Files II, season 4A
Signs of a Psychopath, season 6
Available August 15
90 Day: The Last Resort, season one
Good Bones, season 8
House Hunters International Season Volume 8, season 188
A Scent of Time
What’s Wrong With That House?, season one
Available August 16
Battle of the Decades, season one
Available August 17
I Love You, and It Hurts (Te Quiero y Me Duele),
Available August 18
American Masters: Sidney Poitier: One Bright Light
MarkKim + Chef
Time of Essence, season one
Available August 20
Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters
Sister Wives, season 18
Stand Up to Cancer
Available August 22
Bobby’s Triple Threat, season two
Available August 23
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, season two
Available August 24
Bargain Block, season 3
Save My Skin, season 4
Available August 25
Tracked, season one
Available August 27
Disappeared, season 11
We Baby Bears, season 2B
Available August 29
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time, season 1C
Available August 30
Design Down Under, season one
In With the Old, season 4
Available August 31
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, season one
Available August 1
A Dangerous Method
The A-Team
Australia
Cantinflas
The Craft
Crash Pad
The Croods
Crush
D.E.B.S.
Damsels In Distress
Dance With Me
Darling Companion
Enemy of the State
Eragon
Five Feet Apart
The Hills Have Eyes
Hotel Transylvania
In Time
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Labyrinth
Leap Year
The Lincoln Lawyer
Love & Other Drugs
Midnight In Paris
Mortal Kombat
Moscow On The Hudson
Notting Hill
One For The Money
The One I Love
Ong-Bak
Ong Bak 2
Ong Bak 3
Only Lovers Left Alive
Pandorum
Phone Booth
Practical Magic
The Punisher
Punisher: War Zone
The Pursuit of Happyness
Red
Red 2
Shark Tale
Simply Irresistible
Stay
Stealing Harvard
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine
Take This Waltz
Turistas
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail
Unfaithful
Waking Ned Devine
We’re the Millers
What’s Your Number?
Zoom
Available August 4
Accidental Love
Game Night
Labor Pains
Skinamarink
Supercell
Sweetwater
Winter Passing
Available August 9
Bait
Enys Men
Available August 10
Just Super
Polaroid
Available August 11
Beautiful Disaster
Sam & Kate
Available August 14
The Intruder
Available August 15
The Brass Teapot
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
One Last Thing
Available August 16
Miguel Wants to Fight
Thoroughbreds
Available August 17
Four Samosas
Available August 18
The Friendship Game
War of the Worlds: The Attack
Available August 19
To Catch a Killer
Available August 20
Amsterdam
Available August 22
The Intern
Available August 23
Trap Jazz
Available August 24
How to Blow Up a Pipeline
My Fairy Troublemaker
Transfusion
Available August 27
Malignant
Available August 29
Snowpiercer
Available August 31
Belle
The Fault in Our Stars
Finnick
Available August 1
FX’s Breeders, fourth and final season premiere
Naruto Shippuden, complete season 8 (Viz)
Available August 2
FX’s Reservation Dogs, third and final season premiere
Farm Dreams, series premiere (National Geographic)
Available August 3
Demons and Saviors, complete docuseries
Lollapalooza, livestream
Available August 4
Lollapalooza, livestream
Available August 5
Lollapalooza, livestream
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, season one, part two premiere (Viz)
Available August 6
Lollapalooza, livestream
Available August 7
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE, season 7B (Disney XD)
Wicked Tuna, complete seasons 10-11 (National Geographic)
Available August 8
Only Murders in the Building, season-three premiere
Available August 9
Moving, seven-episode series premiere
Available August 13
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, season-one premiere (Viz)
Available August 14
Solar Opposites, complete season four
America’s National Parks, complete season one (National Geographic)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, complete seasons 1-10 (National Geographic)
Available August 15
Beach Hunters, complete season four (HGTV)
Blood Runs Cold, complete season one (ID)
Bride Killa, complete season one (ID)
Cake Boss, complete seasons six and ten (TLC)
Cake Wars, complete season one (Food)
Container Homes, complete season one (HGTV)
Dessert Games, complete season one (Food)
Flea Market Flip, complete season ten (HGTV)
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End, complete season one (DIY)
Man vs. Wild, complete seasons 5-6 (Discovery)
Murder in Paradise, complete season two (ID)
My Strange Addiction, complete seasons 1-2 (TLC)
NASA’s Unexplained Files, complete season one (Science)
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, complete seasons 5-6 (TLC)
Toddlers & Tiaras, complete season seven (TLC)
Undercover Billionaire, complete season one (Discovery)
Unexpected, complete season four (TLC)
Unusual Suspects, complete season seven (ID)
Available August 17
Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks, complete season one
Available August 21
My Hero Academia, season six, part one (Funimation)
Primal Survivor, complete seasons 1-5
Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon, complete season one
Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong, complete season one
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes, complete season one
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, season 2C
Available August 26
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, complete season one
Available August 28
The Conversations Project, complete season one
Lost Treasures of Egypt, complete seasons 1-4
Secrets of the Zoo, complete seasons 1-5
Available August 29
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World, complete limited series
Available August 31
Spellbound, season 1A
FX’s Archer, final-season premiere
Available August 2
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Available August 4
Rio 2
Available August 11
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Available August 25
Cinderella, 4K remaster
Available August 2
Farm Dreams, season one, six episodes
How Not to Draw Shorts, season one, five episodes
Kiff, season one, four episodes
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, new episodes streaming
Available August 9
Chibi Tiny Tales, season three, 11 episodes
Dino Ranch, season two, nine episodes
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, season-four premiere
Available August 11
Barnyard Olympics
Donald’s Cousin Gus
Donald’s Nephews
The Flying Jalopy
Goofy and Wilbur
Mickey’s Steam Roller
Available August 16
Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs, season one, ten episodes
Hamster & Gretel, season one, four episodes
The Villains of Valley View, season two, six episodes
Wicked Tuna, season 12, 20 episodes
Available August 17
The Wonder Years, season two, ten episodes
Available August 18
LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, premiere
Available August 23
Ahsoka, two-episode premiere
Available August 25
Explorer: Lost in the Arctic
Available August 30
Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes, season one, six episodes
Pretty Freekin Scary, season one, six episodes
Chip ’n’ Dale: Park Life, season two, new episodes
Available August 1
3 Idiotas
A Shot in the Dark
Amadeus
American Gigolo
Behind the Sun
Braddock: Missing in Action III
Cahill U.S. Marshal
Cantinflas
Charlie St. Cloud
Chato’s Land
City of Men
City Slickers
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Dirty Harry
Fear
Filth
Frost/Nixon
Galaxy Quest
Gonzo
Hazlo Como Hombre
Hollywood: The Great Stars
I Wish
I’m Still Here
Killers
Me, Myself & Irene
Missing in Action
Missing in Action 2: The Beginning
Monster’s Ball
One for the Money
Paranormal Activity 2
Piñero
Posse
Punisher: War Zone
Red 2
Red Dawn (2012)
Rio
Rio 2
The Road to El Dorado
Rumor Has It …
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Stealth
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Swordfish
The Addams Family
The Black Stallion
The Day of the Jackal
The Goonies
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Many Saints of Newark
The Punisher
The Watch
Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead
Traffic
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Valentina’s Wedding
Walking Tall: The Payback
What a Girl Wants
When Harry Met Sally …
Ya Veremos
Yes Man
Available August 8
Bones and All
Available August 11
2 Guns
Red, White & Royal Blue
Available August 18
New Bandits
Available August 22
The Black Demon
Available August 25
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Red
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity
Available August 29
Champions
Snowpiercer
Women Talking
Available August 31
Camino a Marte
Honor Society
Volverte a Ver
Available August 1
Granite Harbour, season one
L.A. Law
Matlock
Minuto Para Ganar (Minute to Win It), season one
Primate, season two
Available August 4
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
Available August 8
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey
Available August 10
The Killing Vote
Available August 18
Unseen
Harlan Coben’s Shelter
Available August 2
Physical (Season 3)
Available August 9
Strange Planet (Season 1)
Available August 23
Invasion (Season 2)
Available August 25
Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn
Available August 1
2012
21 Jump Street
8 Mile
Admission
Along Came Polly
The Best Man
The Best Man Holiday
Bowfinger
Casa de mi Padre
The Change-Up
Colombiana
The Croods
Dazed and Confused
Deep Impact
Definitely, Maybe
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Enough
Fanboys
For a Good Time, Call …
Greenberg
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The Interview
It’s Complicated
Jerry Maguire
Marmaduke
Minions
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Neighbors
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Our Idiot Brother
Over the Hedge
Pineapple Express
R.I.P.D.
The Replacements
Safe House
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Self/Less
Sex Drive
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Ted 2
There’s Something About Mary
Tower Heist
Wanderlust
What Happens in Vegas
When Girls Ride
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Available August 3
The Northman
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Available August 6
Making Waves (Hallmark)
Available August 11
Asteroid City
Available August 12
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)
Available August 13
A Safari Romance (Hallmark)
Available August 17
The House
Available August 20
Never Too Late to Celebrate (Hallmark)
Available August 24
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Available August 25
The Comeback
Available August 27
Napa Ever After (Hallmark)
Available August 6
Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy
Available August 17
Killing It, season two, all eight episodes (Peacock Original)
Available August 18
Chris Fleming: Hell (Peacock Original)
Available August 19
Stand Up to Cancer (NBC)
Available August 1
Adventureland
Basic Instinct
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Black Snake Moan
Boogie Nights
Casino
Cop Land
Cousins
Danny Collins
Dead Again
Dinner for Schmucks
Domestic Disturbance
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Downhill Racer
El Dorado
Explorers
Fatal Instinct
Firewalker
Force Majeure
French Postcards
Ghost Town
Gone Baby Gone
Hard Rain
I.Q.
Indecent Proposal
Jacob’s Ladder
Jade
Jennifer 8
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
King Kong (1976)
Kinky Boots (2006)
Last Holiday
Need For Speed
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Nightwatch
Orange County
Playing By Heart
Rat Race (2001)
Regarding Henry
Rescue Dawn
Rosemary’s Baby
Rudy
Sahara
She’s All That
She’s Having a Baby
She’s Out of My League
She’s the Man
Shooter
Shut In
Sicario
Snow Day (2000)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Bigfoot Trap
The Color of Money
The Crow
The Devil Inside
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Forger
The Grifters
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Ladies Man
The Last Airbender
The Midnight Meat Train
The Running Man
The Thing Called Love: Director’s Cut
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The Whale
Thelma & Louise
TMNT (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle
Zodiac
Available August 10
The Pink Panther (2006)
Available August 11
All Up in the Biz
Available August 15
Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback, premiere
Sick of Myself
Available August 16
Catch Me If You Can
War of the Worlds (2005)
Available August 17
Mercy
Available August 19
Sabotage
Available August 23
Bringing Out the Dead
Coneheads
Machete Kills
Available August 24
Organ Trail
Available August 1
Mixtape, premiere
Available August 2
Air Disasters, season 17
Air Warriors, seasons 9-10
Big Brother, season 25
Butterbean’s Cafe, season two
Ollie’s Pack, season one
Available August 4
The Chi, season-six premiere
Secret Celebrity Renovation, season three
Available August 5
ShoBox
Available August 8
Never Seen Again, season-four premiere
Available August 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 15
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, seasons 1-2
Superfan, season one
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), seasons 4-5
Available August 10
Love In Taipei, premiere
The Challenge: USA, season two
Available August 11
Billions, season-seven premiere
PAW Patrol: Moto Pups
Available August 23
The First of Us, season one
Available August 24
Football Must Go On, season one
