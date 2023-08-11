Streaming 5 must-watch movies & TV shows streaming right now The best of what's new streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Meryl Streep and Martin Short in Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" on Hulu. Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, and more.

Many recommendations are for new shows, while others are for under-the-radar releases you might have missed or classics that are about to depart a streaming service at the end of the month.

Have a new favorite movie or show you think we should know about? Let us know in the comments, or email [email protected]. Looking for even more great streaming options? Check out previous editions of our must-watch list here.

Movies

“Asteroid City”

With “Asteroid City,” Wes Anderson has made his most personal movie yet — or, at the very least, the film that seems to most directly offer audiences a window into how the director’s mind works. The film is set in a remote desert town in the 1950s, where families have gathered at the only hotel in town with their precocious children (aren’t they always in Anderson films?) for a Junior Stargazer convention. The film’s framing gets a bit more confusing right from the start, as “Asteroid City” is actually a stage play, meaning we get meta interruptions from narrator Bryan Cranston and playwright Edward Norton, among others. If you already find Anderson’s films alienating, “Asteroid City” won’t change your mind. But those who are well-versed in his film language should appreciate the structure, with especially strong performances from Jason Schwartzman and Scarlett Johansson.

How to watch: “Asteroid City” is streaming on Peacock.

“Bones And All”

Luca Guadagnino’s Boston-filmed tennis drama “Challengers” has been delayed until 2024 thanks to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, so for now audiences will have to settle for the cannibal romance of “Bones and All,” the Italian director’s audacious 2022 film. Taylor Russell and Timothee Chalamet, who rose to fame in Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name,” play a lovestruck couple on the run, thanks to their insatiable desire for human flesh. “Bones and All” is almost a perfect marriage of “Call Me By Your Name” and Guadagnino’s “Suspiria,” and some audiences might find the clash of the romance road trip and gory horror elements too much to handle. But if you keep an open mind, “Bones and All” tells a tragic but beautiful tale about young love and how it can be all-consuming — in this case, quite literally.

How to watch: “Bones And All” is streaming on Prime Video.

“Red, White, & Royal Blue”

Based on the romance novel of the same name, “Red, White & Royal Blue” centers on the rivalry turned transatlantic romance between the First Son of the President of the United States (Zakhar Perez) and British royal Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). When paparazzi catch wind of the pair’s longstanding feud, their handlers stage a press-friendly truce, which leads to the duo falling head over heels. It sounds like a Hallmark Channel movie, but “Red White & Royal Blue” is a cut above most of its cliché-filled contemporaries thanks to strong performances from its two leads, not to mention a winning turn from Boston native Uma Thurman (“Pulp Fiction”) as the President.

How to watch: “Red, White, & Royal Blue” is streaming on Prime Video.

TV

“Only Murders in the Building”

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez had one of the biggest hits of the pandemic with “Only Murders in the Building,” playing a trio of true-crime-obsessed neighbors who create a podcast in the midst of solving a murder in their tony Manhattan building. This time around, the titular building is now a theatre, where Oliver (Short) hopes to revive his Broadway producing career with a new musical. When his unlikeable lead actor (Paul Rudd, playing against type) drops dead, the suspects include Meryl Streep, playing a lifelong actress who never found her breakthrough role. Beyond Streep and Rudd, Season 3 of “Only Murders” features a number of cameo roles we won’t spoil here that add the perfect spice to the proceedings. But the main attraction of the series continues to be the chemistry of the lead trio, which hasn’t wavered since its 2021 debut.

How to watch: “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 is streaming on Hulu, with new episodes airing Tuesdays.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

“Winning Time,” the HBO sports drama about the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s, had an entertaining albeit uneven first season, which came under fire from many of its subjects for not so much stretching as completely shredding the truth. While some of the same problems crop up in Season 2 (complete with a disclaimer about its veracity at the top of each episode), local fans should tune in to see how McKay and co. have shifted much of the focus onto the Celtics. Playing Larry Bird, newcomer Sean Patrick Small captures the Hick from French Lick in all of his swaggering, trash-talking glory, a constant thorn in the side of Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah), Jerry West (Jason Clarke), Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), and the rest of the Lakers brain trust.

How to watch: “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” Season 2 is streaming on Max, with new episodes airing Sundays on HBO.