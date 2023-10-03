All the new movies and TV shows streaming in October

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
With one strike down (WGA) and one to go (SAG-AFTRA), Hollywood studios and striking actors can hopefully see the light at the end of the tunnel. But it takes time to create films and shows, and with many 2023 TV premiere dates already delayed, some of the top entertainment options for October may be streaming movies and shows you can watch from your couch.
That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Max (formerly HBO Max), Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.
Given that October is spooky season, many of the streamers are dishing out a healthy dose of Halloween content. Highlights include a “Goosebumps” series (Disney+ and Hulu) and two original movies based on Stephen King stories — “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” (Paramount+) and “The Boogeyman” (Hulu).
In less spooky news, October also marks the debut of the Boston-based “Fraiser” reboot. Kelsey Grammer and a few of his friends from the “Fraiser” and “Cheers” universe will be back on your TVs starting Oct. 12.
Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in October 2023.
Available October 1
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
Backdraft
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Kung Fu Panda
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
War of the Worlds
Available October 4
Keys to the Heart – Netflix Film
Race to the Summit – Netflix Documentary
Available October 5
Khufiya – Netflix Film
Available October 6
A Deadly Invitation – Netflix Film
Ballerina – Netflix Film
Fair Play – Netflix Film
Available October 9
After
Available October 11
It Follows
Once Upon a Star – Netflix Film
Available October 12
Deliver Us from Evil
Available October 13
The Conference – Netflix Film
Ijogbon – Netflix Film
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Available October 15
Camp Courage – Netflix Documentary
Available October 17
The Devil on Trial – Netflix Documentary
Silver Linings Playbook
Available October 19
Crypto Boy – Netflix Film
Available October 20
Flashback – Netflix Film
Kandasamys: The Baby – Netflix Film
Old Dads – Netflix Film
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris – Netflix Documentary
Available October 24
Minions
Available October 25
Burning Betrayal – Netflix Film
Available October 27
Pain Hustlers – Netflix Film
Sister Death – Netflix Film
Available October 1
60 Days In, season 4
Drake & Josh, seasons 1-3
Available October 2
Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog
Available October 3
Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then – Netflix Comedy
Available October 4
Beckham – Netflix Documentary
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, season 1
Available October 5
Everything Now – Netflix Series
Lupin: Part 3 – Netflix Series
Available October 7
Strong Girl Nam-soon – Netflix Series
Available October 9
Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law – Netflix Series
Available October 10
DI4RIES, season 2, part 1 – Netflix Series
Last One Standing, season 2 – Netflix Series
Available October 11
Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul – Netflix Documentary
Pact of Silence – Netflix Series
Available October 12
The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix Series
GOOD NIGHT WORLD – Netflix Anime
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising, season 1, part 2 – Netflix Family
Available October 16
Oggy Oggy, season 3 – Netflix Family
Available October 17
Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had – Netflix Comedy
I Woke Up A Vampire – Netflix Series
Available October 18
Kaala Paani – Netflix Series
Available October 19
American Ninja Warrior, seasons 12-13
Bebefinn, season 2
Bodies – Netflix Series
Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – Netflix Anime
Crashing Eid – Netflix Series
Ghost Hunters, seasons 8-9
Neon – Netflix Series
Available October 20
Big Mouth, season 7 – Netflix Series
Creature – Netflix Series
Disco Inferno – Netflix Series
Doona! – Netflix Series
Elite, season 7 – Netflix Series
Surviving Paradise – Netflix Series
Available October 23
Princess Power, season 2 – Netflix Family
Available October 24
The Family Business, seasons 1-4
Get Gotti – Netflix Documentary
Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone – Netflix Comedy
Available October 25
Absolute Beginners – Netflix Series
Life on Our Planet – Netflix Documentary
The UnXplained with William Shatner, season 3
Available October 26
PLUTO – Netflix Anime
Available October 27
Tore – Netflix Series
Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club – Netflix Documentary
Available October 28
Castaway Diva – Netflix Series
Available October 29
Botched, season 1
Available October 31
Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga – Netflix Comedy
Available October 1
3 Godfathers
The Adventures of Pinocchio
All About the Benjamins
The Amazing Panda Adventure
Angels in the Outfield
The Answer Man
Anthropoid
Appaloosa
The Apparition
The Asphalt Jungle
Badlands
Be Cool
Bee Season
Beetlejuice
The Benchwarmers
Blade Runner 2049
Blindspotting
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Cesar Chavez
Charlie Wilson’s War
Control Room
Critters 3
The Curse of Frankenstein
Daphne & Velma
Dark Shadows
Dracula A.D. 1972
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Father Figures
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
The Final Destination
The Five Heartbeats
Flashdance
Flight
Focus
Freddy vs. Jason
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
French Connection II
The French Connection
Friday the 13th (2009)
Furious 7
Get Shorty
Gloria Bell (2019)
The Golden Child
The Grey
Hackers
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
The Haunting (1963)
Horror of Dracula
House of Sand and Fog
The House
If Beale Street Could Talk
In the Heart of the Sea
Ismael’s Ghosts
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Jumanji
Just Wright
Kate & Leopold
The Last Stand
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Letter
Looney Tunes: Back In Action
The Lost Boys
Love Jones
Meet Dave
Men at Work
The Mod Squad
The Mummy (1959)
The Neverending Story
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
A Night at the Roxbury
An Officer and a Gentleman
Oracle
Out of the Past
Paper Towns
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II
The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
Pleasantville
Poltergeist
Pootie Tang
The Pyramid
Ranch to Table, season 4
The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)
Rock of Ages
Roger & Me
Running Scared
Scream (1996)
Scream 2
Scream 3
Skin
Small Soldiers
Son of the Mask
Soylent Green
Spartan
Species
Species II
Species III
Speedway
Spinout
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
Teen Spirit
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)
Trick ‘r Treat
Upgrade
Warm Bodies
The Weekend
What’s Up, Doc?
The Whole Ten Yards
Whose Streets?
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available October 8
Last Stop Larrimah
Available October 9
The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime
Available October 10
No Accident (HBO)
Street Outlaws vs. The World
Available October 16
Wardens of the North
Available October 22
AKA Mr. Chow (HBO)
Available October 23
Justice League: Warworld
Available October 24
Silent House
Available October 1
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, season 1
FLCL: Shoegaze, season 5
In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, season 2
Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, season 1
Ranch to Table, season 4
Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, season 8
Valerie’s Home Cooking, season 14
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, season 10
Available October 3
Hostage 911, season 1
Available October 4
Bering Sea Gold, season 11B
Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, special
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, season 2
Available October 5
BattleBots, season 7B
Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original)
Our Flag Means Death, season 2 (Max Original)
Available October 6
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, season 6
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage
Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)
HGTV Urban Oasis Special
Available October 7
Jessica’s Big Little World, season 1
Makeover by Monday, season 2
Ready to Love, season 3C
Available October 8
90 Day Fiance, season 10
Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, season 8
Available October 11
Crimefeed
Ghost Adventures, season 20C
Available October 12
Doom Patrol, season 4 (Max Original)
Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original)
Available October 14
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, season 5
Available October 15
Naked and Afraid, season 9C
Available October 18
Good Bones, season 8
Available October 19
Candy Cruz (Max Original)
Peter & the Wolf (Max Original)
Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)
Available October 20
Beach Cottage Chronicles, season 3
Cabin Chronicles: Renovations
Cuquin
First Time Fixer, season 5
Available October 23
30 Coins, season 2 (HBO)
Available October 24
Restoration Road With Clint Harp, season 4
Supermarket Stakeout, season 5
Available October 25
Bargain Mansions, season 5
Strange Evidence, season 7
The Murder Tapes, season 6A
Available October 26
The Haunted Museum, season 2
Available October 27
A Time to Kill, season 4A
Diary of an Old Home, season 3
Adult Swim Smalls, season 5
Available October 28
Mecha Builders
Available October 29
The Gilded Age, season 2
Available October 1
21 & Over
50 First Dates
Abduction
An American Citizen
Beyond JFK
Bogus
Ceremony
Daybreakers
Dark Shadows
Dazed and Confused
Devil’s Due
Die Hard 2
Don’t Say A Word
The Double
Drive
Easy A
The Empty Man
Exorcism Of Emily Rose
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Extra Man
Fat Albert
Fighting
FoodInc.
Flight Of The Phoenix
Funny People
Godzilla 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars
Godzilla
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy
Hanna
Hollywood Homicide
The Hunter
Interview With the Vampire
It (1990)
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun Returns
Little Miss Sunshine
Mona Lisa Smile
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
The New Age
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Nobody Walks
Oblivion
The Omen
Ondine
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
Perfect Stranger
Phone Booth
Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands
Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death
Pusher I
Q & A
Rudy
The Sacrament
Shaun Of The Dead
Sleepless in Seattle
Stoker
Sunchaser
Stripper
Synchroncity
That Night
Todo Cambia
Tower Heist
Turtle Beach
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?
Underwater
Pain & Gain
Star Trek (2009)
Tropic Thunder
It Chapter Two
Doctor Sleep
Available October 2
Appendage, film premiere (Hulu Original)
Amish Witches
Available October 5
The Boogeyman
Available October 6
The Tank
Zombie Town
Available October 7
A Lot of Nothing
Available October 8
Standing Up Falling Down
Swift
Available October 9
The Mill, film premiere (Hulu Original)
Available October 10
Finnick
Available October 12
Daliland
Available October 13
Nocebo
Available October 14
Empire of Light
Available October 15
Centurion
Filth
Hobo With A Shotgun
I’m Still Here
Ragnarok
Slotherhouse
Venus And Serena
Viva
Available October 16
Capricorn One
Perfect Strangers
Available October 17
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Available October 20
Cobweb
Available October 21
Life Upside Down
Totally Under Control
Available October 26
Master Gardener
Available October 27
Begin Again
Susie Searches
Available October 31
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Available October 1
America’s Next Top Model, complete seasons 4-5, 9-10
Ash vs. Evil Dead, complete series
Crazy Fun Park, complete limited series
Stephen King’s Rose Red, complete series
Survivor, complete seasons 2-7
Sword Art Online: Alicization, complete season 2 (DUBBED)
Undercover Boss, complete season 9
Available October 2
Fright Krewe, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Bob’s Burgers, season 14 premiere
Family Guy, season 22 premiere
The Simpsons, season 35 premiere
Aftermath with William Shatner, seasons 1-2
Alone: An Inside Look
America’s Book of Secrets
America’s Psychic Challenge, complete season 1
American Haunting, complete season 1
American Ripper
Beyond Scared Straight, seasons 2 and 8
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson, complete season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson, complete season 1
Butchers of the Bayou, complete season 1
Casanova Killers, complete season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories, complete season 2
Cursed: The Bell Witch, complete season 1
Dance Moms, complete season 7
Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue, complete season 1
Dead Again, complete season 1
Duck Dynasty, complete seasons 5 and 8
Extreme Unboxing, complete season 1
Flip This House, complete season 3
The Haunting Of…, complete seasons 2-4
Killer Kids, complete season 1
Killer Teens, complete season 1
Little Women: Atlanta, complete season 3
Little Women: LA, complete season 3
Married at First Sight, complete seasons 4 and 9
Model Killers, complete season 1
Mountain Men, complete season 6
Murder on Maple Drive, special premiere
My Haunted House, complete seasons 1-2
Paranormal Cops, complete season 1
Pawn Stars, complete seasons 13-14
Psychic Kids, complete season 1
The Unexplained, complete season 1
Who Killed Tupac?, complete season 1
Zombie House Flipping, complete season 2
Available October 5
The Boogeyman
Available October 6
Undead Unluck, series premiere (Hulu Original)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President, special premiere
Available October 7
Spy x Family, season 2 premiere
Available October 11
Heartland Docs, DVM, season 5 premiere
Available October 12
Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House, documentary premiere (Hulu Original)
Food Tech, complete season 1
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, special premiere
I Survived, complete seasons 3-4
Paranormal State, complete season 1
Suicide Missions, complete season 1
The First 48, complete season 20
Available October 13
Goosebumps, series premiere (Disney+ and Hulu)
Available October 15
One Piece, complete season 10 (DUBBED)
Available October 18
Living for the Dead, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Available October 19
The Curse of Civil War Gold, complete season 2
Epic Meal Empire, complete season 1
Hideous Houses, complete season 1
I Killed My BFF, complete seasons 2-3
Teenage Newlyweds, complete season 1
Vanished: Searching for My Sister, special premiere
Available October 25
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari, complete season 1
Available October 26
FX’s American Horror Stories, four-episode Huluween event
My Evil Sister, complete season 1
The President’s Book of Secrets, complete season 1
Tiny House Hunting, complete season 4
The Torso Killer Confessions, complete season 1
Waterfront House Hunting, complete season 2
Available October 27
Shoresy, complete season 2 (Hulu Original)
Explorer: Lake of Fire, special premiere
Available October 4
Haunted Mansion
Available October 2
Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats
Available October 4
Hailey’s On It!, season 1, 5 episodes
Kiff, season 1, 1 episode
SuperKitties, season 1, 3 episodes
The Villains of Valley View, season 2, 4 episodes
Available October 5
Loki, season 2 premiere
Available October 6
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Camping Out
Chips Ahoy
Fiddling Around
Inferior Decorator
Old MacDonald Duck
When the Cat’s Away
Wyken, Blyken and Nod
Available October 11
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, season 2, 7 episodes
Broken Karaoke (Shorts), season 2, 3 episodes
The Simpsons, season 34, 22 episodes
Heartland Docs, Dvm, season 5, 12 episodes
4EVER, premiere (all episodes streaming)
Available October 13
Goosebumps, premiere (episodes 1-5 streaming)
Available October 18
PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts), season 1, 10 episodes
Available October 20
Werewolf by Night in Color
Available October 25
Big City Greens, season 4, 5 episodes
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, season 2, 7 episodes
Theme Song Takeover (Shorts), season 3, 7 episodes
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari, season 1, 6 episodes
Available October 27
Explorer: Lake of Fire, special
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, premiere
Available October 1
Hit S3 (2020)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
A Guy Thing (2003)
A View To A Kill (1985)
A Star Is Born (1976)
Abduction (2011)
Arsenal (2017)
Beethoven (1992)
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)
Body of Evidence (1993)
Bolero (1984)
Bowling for Columbine (2002)
Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)
Casino Royale (1967)
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Crawl (2019)
Daybreakers (2010)
Detroit (2017)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Die Another Day (2002)
Dirty Work (1998)
Disturbing Behavior (1998)
Doom (2005)
Dr. No (1963)
Eight Men Out (1988)
Flesh & Blood (1985)
For The Love Of The Game (1999)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
From Russia With Love (1964)
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)
Going My Way (1944)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1965)
Green Lantern (2011)
Hall Pass (2011)
High-Rise (2016)
Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)
Holiday Inn (1942)
Hotel Rwanda (2005)
It’s Complicated (2009)
Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt (2012)
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)
Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
King Solomon’s Mines (1985)
Lawless (2012)
Legally Blonde (2001)
License To Kill (1989)
Live And Let Die (1973)
Mac and Me (1988)
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)
Mars Attacks! (1996)
Masters Of The Universe (1987)
Mean Creek (2004)
Moby Dick (1959)
Moneyball (2011)
Moonraker (1979)
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
Mulholland Falls (1996)
My Adventures With Santa (2019)
Nanny McPhee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
Navy Seals (1990)
Nerve (2016)
Never Say Never Again (1983)
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (2018)
Nowitzki The Perfect Shot (2015)
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Original Sin (2001)
Rain Man (1988)
Red Corner (1997)
Righteous Kill (2008)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Sicario (2015)
Spectre (2015)
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron (2002)
The Suicide Squad (2021)
That’s Entertainment (1974)
The Apartment (1960)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Intouchables (2011)
The Mistle-Tones (2012)
The Sugarland Express (1974)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
The Defiant Ones (1958)
The Firm (1993)
The Golden Compass (2007)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
The Little Things (2021)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Love Guru (2008)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
The Party (1968)
The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Untouchables (1987)
The Wedding Singer (1998)
The World is Not Enough (1999)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
UHF (1989)
Universal Soldier (1992)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
Available October 6
Totally Killer (2023)
Available October 7
Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)
Available October 9
Missing Link (2019)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)
Available October 10
Copshop (2021)
Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe (2023)
Renfield (2023)
Available October 11
Awareness (2023)
Available October 12
Blended (2014)
Available October 13
The Burial (2023)
Available October 16
Long Shot (2019)
Available October 17
Polite Society (2023)
Available October 20
Sayen: La Ruta Seca (2023)
Surrounded (2023)
Available October 23
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2021)
Available October 24
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles (2023)
Available October 25
Studio 666 (2022)
Available October 27
The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession (2023)
Available October 31
Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)
Available October 1
Frasier S1-11 (1994)
Hit S3 (2020)
Available October 3
Billions S5 (2021)
Available October 6
Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (2023)
Available October 11
The Greatest Show Never Made (2023)
Available October 13
Everybody Loves Diamonds (2023)
Available October 15
Half + Half S1-S4 (2003)
One On One S1-S5 (2002)
Available October 20
Upload S3 (2023)
Available October 24
Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (2023)
Available October 26
Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy (2023)
Available October 20
The Pigeon Tunnel
Available October 11
Messi Meets America
Available October 13
Lessons in Chemistry
Available October 27
The Enfield Poltergeist
Available October 1
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Back to the Future III
Bridesmaids
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Clay Pigeons
Cowboys & Aliens
Death Becomes Her
The Dilemma
E.T., The Extra Terrestrial
Ender’s Game
Escape Plan
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Exorcist: The Beginning
The Faculty
Hell Fest
Honey
Honey 2
Hot Fuzz
How to Train Your Dragon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Inside Man
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Krampus
The Mist
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paul
Scream 4
Separation
Shaun of the Dead
Silent Hill
Split
Step Brothers
TED
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Traffic
Trainwreck
Vampire Academy
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Winchester
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Zombieland
Available October 3
The Next Three Days
Available October 9
The Turning Point: Martha’s Vineyard v. Desantis (MSNBC)
Available October 12
The Black Phone
Available October 16
47 Ronin
HellBoy (2019)
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
You, Me and Dupree
Available October 20
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Available October 26
Home
Available October 27
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Available October 2
Fright Krewe, season 1 (all episodes)
Available October 13
John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, all episodes (Peacock Original)
Available October 19
Wolf Like Me, season 2 (all episodes)
Available October 24
Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder., all episodes (Peacock Original)
Available October 1
A Royal Night Out
A Simple Plan
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Akeelah and the Bee
Almost Famous
American Graffiti
An American Haunting
Babel
Bend It Like Beckham
Beowulf (2007)
Best Defense
Better Off Dead
Big Game
Birthday Girl
Birthmarked
Body Cam
Chocolate City
Citizen Ruth
Clerks
Crawl
Croupier
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents
Deep Impact
Defiance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
District 9
Dotty & Soul
Doubt
Eye for An Eye
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fear the Night
Firestarter (1987)
First Blood
Flesh and Bone
Follow Her
Getting Even with Dad
God’s Waiting Room
Harlem Nights
Hart’s War
Home For The Holidays (1995)
Hoosiers
Igby Goes Down
In & Out
In The Bedroom
In The Heights
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Inside Llewyn Davis
Into The Wild
Iris
Jackass Number Two
Jessabelle
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Just Between Friends
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
LX 2048
Malcolm X
Mansfield Park
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Mean Creek
Midnight Cowboy
Minority Report
Moonstruck
More American Graffiti
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
Mrs. Brown
Mulholland Drive
Notorious
Phantasm
Pioneer Woman
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Private Parts
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Raze
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Save the Last Dance
Saving Private Ryan
Say Anything
School Ties
Scrooged
Semper Fi
Sexy Beast
Silence
Six Degrees of Separation
Sleeping with the Enemy
Smoke Signals
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3
Summer of Sam
Suspiria (1977)
Teeth
The Aviator
The Boys in the Band
The Contractor
The Conversation
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
The Firm
The Grudge
The Host
The Integrity of Joseph Chambers
The Italian Job (1969)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Love Guru
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Missouri Breaks
The Newton Boys
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Prestige
The Queen
The Remains of the Day
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Warriors
The Wings of the Dove
Titanic
Train to Busan
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vamps
Vanilla Sky
What Lies Beneath
Who’s Harry Crumb?
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Young Adult
Available October 6
The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, premiere
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, premiere
Available October 9
The Starling Girl
Available October 16
Vindicta, premiere
Available October 18
Homefront
Available October 24
Milli Vanilli, premiere
Available October 2
Lotería Loca, season 1
The Price is Right at Night
Available October 3
The Young & the Restless, season 51
Available October 4
Blaze and the Monster Machines, season 6
Ex on the Beach, season 6
Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices
Siesta Key, season 5
Available October 10
Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders, premiere
Available October 11
Are You Afraid of the Dark?, season 3
Inside the Factory, seasons 3-5
Available October 12
Frasier, premiere
Available October 13
Raid The Cage, season 1
Available October 17
Crush, premiere
Available October 18
Teen Mom Family Reunion, seasons 1-2
Teen Mom: Girls Night In, seasons 1-2
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, season 3
The Penguins of Madagascar, season 2
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, season 3
Available October 25
Isle of MTV: Malta
Air Disasters, seasons 1-7
MTV Cribs, season 19
Reno 911! It’s a Wonderful Heist
Available October 27
Fellow Travelers, premiere
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.