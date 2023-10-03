Streaming All the new movies and TV shows streaming in October A full list of what to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+, and Peacock in October 2023. Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in "Frasier," streaming on Paramount+ Oct. 12. The first two episodes will also air on CBS. Pamela Littky

With one strike down (WGA) and one to go (SAG-AFTRA), Hollywood studios and striking actors can hopefully see the light at the end of the tunnel. But it takes time to create films and shows, and with many 2023 TV premiere dates already delayed, some of the top entertainment options for October may be streaming movies and shows you can watch from your couch.

That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Max (formerly HBO Max), Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Given that October is spooky season, many of the streamers are dishing out a healthy dose of Halloween content. Highlights include a “Goosebumps” series (Disney+ and Hulu) and two original movies based on Stephen King stories — “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” (Paramount+) and “The Boogeyman” (Hulu).

In less spooky news, October also marks the debut of the Boston-based “Fraiser” reboot. Kelsey Grammer and a few of his friends from the “Fraiser” and “Cheers” universe will be back on your TVs starting Oct. 12.

Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in October 2023.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

Available October 1

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

Available October 4

Keys to the Heart – Netflix Film

Race to the Summit – Netflix Documentary

Available October 5

Khufiya – Netflix Film

Available October 6

A Deadly Invitation – Netflix Film

Ballerina – Netflix Film

Fair Play – Netflix Film

Available October 9

After

Available October 11

It Follows

Once Upon a Star – Netflix Film

Available October 12

Deliver Us from Evil

Available October 13

The Conference – Netflix Film

Ijogbon – Netflix Film

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Available October 15

Camp Courage – Netflix Documentary

Available October 17

The Devil on Trial – Netflix Documentary

Silver Linings Playbook

Available October 19

Crypto Boy – Netflix Film

Available October 20

Flashback – Netflix Film

Kandasamys: The Baby – Netflix Film

Old Dads – Netflix Film

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris – Netflix Documentary

Available October 24

Minions

Available October 25

Burning Betrayal – Netflix Film

Available October 27

Pain Hustlers – Netflix Film

Sister Death – Netflix Film

TV Shows and Specials

Available October 1

60 Days In, season 4

Drake & Josh, seasons 1-3

Available October 2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

Available October 3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then – Netflix Comedy

Available October 4

Beckham – Netflix Documentary

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, season 1

Available October 5

Everything Now – Netflix Series

Lupin: Part 3 – Netflix Series

Available October 7

Strong Girl Nam-soon – Netflix Series

Available October 9

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law – Netflix Series

Available October 10

DI4RIES, season 2, part 1 – Netflix Series

Last One Standing, season 2 – Netflix Series

Available October 11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul – Netflix Documentary

Pact of Silence – Netflix Series

Available October 12

The Fall of the House of Usher – Netflix Series

GOOD NIGHT WORLD – Netflix Anime

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising, season 1, part 2 – Netflix Family

Available October 16

Oggy Oggy, season 3 – Netflix Family

Available October 17

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had – Netflix Comedy

I Woke Up A Vampire – Netflix Series

Available October 18

Kaala Paani – Netflix Series

Available October 19

American Ninja Warrior, seasons 12-13

Bebefinn, season 2

Bodies – Netflix Series

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – Netflix Anime

Crashing Eid – Netflix Series

Ghost Hunters, seasons 8-9

Neon – Netflix Series

Available October 20

Big Mouth, season 7 – Netflix Series

Creature – Netflix Series

Disco Inferno – Netflix Series

Doona! – Netflix Series

Elite, season 7 – Netflix Series

Surviving Paradise – Netflix Series

Available October 23

Princess Power, season 2 – Netflix Family

Available October 24

The Family Business, seasons 1-4

Get Gotti – Netflix Documentary

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone – Netflix Comedy

Available October 25

Absolute Beginners – Netflix Series

Life on Our Planet – Netflix Documentary

The UnXplained with William Shatner, season 3

Available October 26

PLUTO – Netflix Anime

Available October 27

Tore – Netflix Series

Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club – Netflix Documentary

Available October 28

Castaway Diva – Netflix Series

Available October 29

Botched, season 1

Available October 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga – Netflix Comedy

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

Available October 1

3 Godfathers

The Adventures of Pinocchio

All About the Benjamins

The Amazing Panda Adventure

Angels in the Outfield

The Answer Man

Anthropoid

Appaloosa

The Apparition

The Asphalt Jungle

Badlands

Be Cool

Bee Season

Beetlejuice

The Benchwarmers

Blade Runner 2049

Blindspotting

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Cesar Chavez

Charlie Wilson’s War

Control Room

Critters 3

The Curse of Frankenstein

Daphne & Velma

Dark Shadows

Dracula A.D. 1972

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

Father Figures

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

The Final Destination

The Five Heartbeats

Flashdance

Flight

Focus

Freddy vs. Jason

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

French Connection II

The French Connection

Friday the 13th (2009)

Furious 7

Get Shorty

Gloria Bell (2019)

The Golden Child

The Grey

Hackers

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula

House of Sand and Fog

The House

If Beale Street Could Talk

In the Heart of the Sea

Ismael’s Ghosts

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Jumanji

Just Wright

Kate & Leopold

The Last Stand

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Letter

Looney Tunes: Back In Action

The Lost Boys

Love Jones

Meet Dave

Men at Work

The Mod Squad

The Mummy (1959)

The Neverending Story

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

A Night at the Roxbury

An Officer and a Gentleman

Oracle

Out of the Past

Paper Towns

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II

The Phantom of The Opera (2004)

Pleasantville

Poltergeist

Pootie Tang

The Pyramid

Ranch to Table, season 4

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)

Rock of Ages

Roger & Me

Running Scared

Scream (1996)

Scream 2

Scream 3

Skin

Small Soldiers

Son of the Mask

Soylent Green

Spartan

Species

Species II

Species III

Speedway

Spinout

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye

Teen Spirit

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Trick ‘r Treat

Upgrade

Warm Bodies

The Weekend

What’s Up, Doc?

The Whole Ten Yards

Whose Streets?

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available October 8

Last Stop Larrimah

Available October 9

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime

Available October 10

No Accident (HBO)

Street Outlaws vs. The World

Available October 16

Wardens of the North

Available October 22

AKA Mr. Chow (HBO)

Available October 23

Justice League: Warworld

Available October 24

Silent House

TV Shows and Specials

Available October 1

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, season 1

FLCL: Shoegaze, season 5

In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, season 2

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, season 1

Ranch to Table, season 4

Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, season 8

Valerie’s Home Cooking, season 14

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, season 10

Available October 3

Hostage 911, season 1

Available October 4

Bering Sea Gold, season 11B

Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, special

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, season 2

Available October 5

BattleBots, season 7B

Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original)

Our Flag Means Death, season 2 (Max Original)

Available October 6

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, season 6

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage

Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis Special

Available October 7

Jessica’s Big Little World, season 1

Makeover by Monday, season 2

Ready to Love, season 3C

Available October 8

90 Day Fiance, season 10

Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, season 8

Available October 11

Crimefeed

Ghost Adventures, season 20C

Available October 12

Doom Patrol, season 4 (Max Original)

Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original)

Available October 14

Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, season 5

Available October 15

Naked and Afraid, season 9C

Available October 18

Good Bones, season 8

Available October 19

Candy Cruz (Max Original)

Peter & the Wolf (Max Original)

Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)

Available October 20

Beach Cottage Chronicles, season 3

Cabin Chronicles: Renovations

Cuquin

First Time Fixer, season 5

Available October 23

30 Coins, season 2 (HBO)

Available October 24

Restoration Road With Clint Harp, season 4

Supermarket Stakeout, season 5

Available October 25

Bargain Mansions, season 5

Strange Evidence, season 7

The Murder Tapes, season 6A

Available October 26

The Haunted Museum, season 2

Available October 27

A Time to Kill, season 4A

Diary of an Old Home, season 3

Adult Swim Smalls, season 5

Available October 28

Mecha Builders

Available October 29

The Gilded Age, season 2

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

Available October 1

21 & Over

50 First Dates

Abduction

An American Citizen

Beyond JFK

Bogus

Ceremony

Daybreakers

Dark Shadows

Dazed and Confused

Devil’s Due

Die Hard 2

Don’t Say A Word

The Double

Drive

Easy A

The Empty Man

Exorcism Of Emily Rose

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Extra Man

Fat Albert

Fighting

FoodInc.

Flight Of The Phoenix

Funny People

Godzilla 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars

Godzilla

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy

Hanna

Hollywood Homicide

The Hunter

Interview With the Vampire

It (1990)

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun Returns

Little Miss Sunshine

Mona Lisa Smile

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

The New Age

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Nobody Walks

Oblivion

The Omen

Ondine

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza

Perfect Stranger

Phone Booth

Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands

Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death

Pusher I

Q & A

Rudy

The Sacrament

Shaun Of The Dead

Sleepless in Seattle

Stoker

Sunchaser

Stripper

Synchroncity

That Night

Todo Cambia

Tower Heist

Turtle Beach

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

Underwater

Pain & Gain

Star Trek (2009)

Tropic Thunder

It Chapter Two

Doctor Sleep

Available October 2

Appendage, film premiere (Hulu Original)

Amish Witches

Available October 5

The Boogeyman

Available October 6

The Tank

Zombie Town

Available October 7

A Lot of Nothing

Available October 8

Standing Up Falling Down

Swift

Available October 9

The Mill, film premiere (Hulu Original)

Available October 10

Finnick

Available October 12

Daliland

Available October 13

Nocebo

Available October 14

Empire of Light

Available October 15

Centurion

Filth

Hobo With A Shotgun

I’m Still Here

Ragnarok

Slotherhouse

Venus And Serena

Viva

Available October 16

Capricorn One

Perfect Strangers

Available October 17

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Available October 20

Cobweb

Available October 21

Life Upside Down

Totally Under Control

Available October 26

Master Gardener

Available October 27

Begin Again

Susie Searches

Available October 31

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

TV Shows and Specials

Available October 1

﻿America’s Next Top Model, complete seasons 4-5, 9-10

Ash vs. Evil Dead, complete series

Crazy Fun Park, complete limited series

Stephen King’s Rose Red, complete series

Survivor, complete seasons 2-7

Sword Art Online: Alicization, complete season 2 (DUBBED)

Undercover Boss, complete season 9

Available October 2

Fright Krewe, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Bob’s Burgers, season 14 premiere

Family Guy, season 22 premiere

The Simpsons, season 35 premiere

Aftermath with William Shatner, seasons 1-2

Alone: An Inside Look

America’s Book of Secrets

America’s Psychic Challenge, complete season 1

American Haunting, complete season 1

American Ripper

Beyond Scared Straight, seasons 2 and 8

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson, complete season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson, complete season 1

Butchers of the Bayou, complete season 1

Casanova Killers, complete season 1

Celebrity Ghost Stories, complete season 2

Cursed: The Bell Witch, complete season 1

Dance Moms, complete season 7

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue, complete season 1

Dead Again, complete season 1

Duck Dynasty, complete seasons 5 and 8

Extreme Unboxing, complete season 1

Flip This House, complete season 3

The Haunting Of…, complete seasons 2-4

Killer Kids, complete season 1

Killer Teens, complete season 1

Little Women: Atlanta, complete season 3

Little Women: LA, complete season 3

Married at First Sight, complete seasons 4 and 9

Model Killers, complete season 1

Mountain Men, complete season 6

Murder on Maple Drive, special premiere

My Haunted House, complete seasons 1-2

Paranormal Cops, complete season 1

Pawn Stars, complete seasons 13-14

Psychic Kids, complete season 1

The Unexplained, complete season 1

Who Killed Tupac?, complete season 1

Zombie House Flipping, complete season 2

Available October 5

The Boogeyman

Available October 6

Undead Unluck, series premiere (Hulu Original)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President, special premiere

Available October 7

﻿Spy x Family, season 2 premiere

Available October 11

Heartland Docs, DVM, season 5 premiere

Available October 12

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House, documentary premiere (Hulu Original)

Food Tech, complete season 1

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, special premiere

I Survived, complete seasons 3-4

Paranormal State, complete season 1

Suicide Missions, complete season 1

The First 48, complete season 20

Available October 13

Goosebumps, series premiere (Disney+ and Hulu)

Available October 15

One Piece, complete season 10 (DUBBED)

Available October 18

Living for the Dead, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available October 19

The Curse of Civil War Gold, complete season 2

Epic Meal Empire, complete season 1

Hideous Houses, complete season 1

I Killed My BFF, complete seasons 2-3

Teenage Newlyweds, complete season 1

Vanished: Searching for My Sister, special premiere

Available October 25

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari, complete season 1

Available October 26

FX’s American Horror Stories, four-episode Huluween event

My Evil Sister, complete season 1

The President’s Book of Secrets, complete season 1

Tiny House Hunting, complete season 4

The Torso Killer Confessions, complete season 1

Waterfront House Hunting, complete season 2

Available October 27

Shoresy, complete season 2 (Hulu Original)

Explorer: Lake of Fire, special premiere

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

Available October 4

Haunted Mansion

TV Shows and Specials

Available October 2

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

Available October 4

Hailey’s On It!, season 1, 5 episodes

Kiff, season 1, 1 episode

SuperKitties, season 1, 3 episodes

The Villains of Valley View, season 2, 4 episodes

Available October 5

Loki, season 2 premiere

Available October 6

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Camping Out

Chips Ahoy

Fiddling Around

Inferior Decorator

Old MacDonald Duck

When the Cat’s Away

Wyken, Blyken and Nod

Available October 11

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, season 2, 7 episodes

Broken Karaoke (Shorts), season 2, 3 episodes

The Simpsons, season 34, 22 episodes

Heartland Docs, Dvm, season 5, 12 episodes

4EVER, premiere (all episodes streaming)

Available October 13

Goosebumps, premiere (episodes 1-5 streaming)

Available October 18

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts), season 1, 10 episodes

Available October 20

Werewolf by Night in Color

Available October 25

Big City Greens, season 4, 5 episodes

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, season 2, 7 episodes

Theme Song Takeover (Shorts), season 3, 7 episodes

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari, season 1, 6 episodes

Available October 27

Explorer: Lake of Fire, special

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, premiere

New Streaming on Prime Video

Movies

Available October 1

Hit S3 (2020)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A View To A Kill (1985)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Abduction (2011)

Arsenal (2017)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Bolero (1984)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)

Casino Royale (1967)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Crawl (2019)

Daybreakers (2010)

Detroit (2017)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Work (1998)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Doom (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Flesh & Blood (1985)

For The Love Of The Game (1999)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Going My Way (1944)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Green Lantern (2011)

Hall Pass (2011)

High-Rise (2016)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Holiday Inn (1942)

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

King Solomon’s Mines (1985)

Lawless (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

License To Kill (1989)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Mac and Me (1988)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (2017)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Mean Creek (2004)

Moby Dick (1959)

Moneyball (2011)

Moonraker (1979)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

My Adventures With Santa (2019)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Navy Seals (1990)

Nerve (2016)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (2018)

Nowitzki The Perfect Shot (2015)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Original Sin (2001)

Rain Man (1988)

Red Corner (1997)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Sicario (2015)

Spectre (2015)

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron (2002)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

That’s Entertainment (1974)

The Apartment (1960)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Intouchables (2011)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Sugarland Express (1974)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Firm (1993)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Little Things (2021)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Love Guru (2008)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Party (1968)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

UHF (1989)

Universal Soldier (1992)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Available October 6

Totally Killer (2023)

Available October 7

Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)

Available October 9

Missing Link (2019)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)

Available October 10

Copshop (2021)

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe (2023)

Renfield (2023)

Available October 11

Awareness (2023)

Available October 12

Blended (2014)

Available October 13

The Burial (2023)

Available October 16

Long Shot (2019)

Available October 17

Polite Society (2023)

Available October 20

Sayen: La Ruta Seca (2023)

Surrounded (2023)

Available October 23

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2021)

Available October 24

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles (2023)

Available October 25

Studio 666 (2022)

Available October 27

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession (2023)

Available October 31

Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)

TV Shows and Specials

Available October 1

Frasier S1-11 (1994)

Hit S3 (2020)

Available October 3

Billions S5 (2021)

Available October 6

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (2023)

Available October 11

The Greatest Show Never Made (2023)

Available October 13

Everybody Loves Diamonds (2023)

Available October 15

Half + Half S1-S4 (2003)

One On One S1-S5 (2002)

Available October 20

Upload S3 (2023)

Available October 24

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (2023)

Available October 26

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy (2023)

New Streaming on Apple TV+

Movies

Available October 20

The Pigeon Tunnel

TV Shows and Specials

Available October 11

Messi Meets America

Available October 13

Lessons in Chemistry

Available October 27

The Enfield Poltergeist

New Streaming on Peacock

Movies

Available October 1

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Back to the Future III

Bridesmaids

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Clay Pigeons

Cowboys & Aliens

Death Becomes Her

The Dilemma

E.T., The Extra Terrestrial

Ender’s Game

Escape Plan

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Faculty

Hell Fest

Honey

Honey 2

Hot Fuzz

How to Train Your Dragon

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Inside Man

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Krampus

The Mist

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paul

Scream 4

Separation

Shaun of the Dead

Silent Hill

Split

Step Brothers

TED

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Traffic

Trainwreck

Vampire Academy

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Winchester

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Zombieland

Available October 3

The Next Three Days

Available October 9

The Turning Point: Martha’s Vineyard v. Desantis (MSNBC)

Available October 12

The Black Phone

Available October 16

47 Ronin

HellBoy (2019)

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

You, Me and Dupree

Available October 20

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Available October 26

Home

Available October 27

Five Nights at Freddy’s

TV Shows and Specials

Available October 2

Fright Krewe, season 1 (all episodes)

Available October 13

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, all episodes (Peacock Original)

Available October 19

Wolf Like Me, season 2 (all episodes)

Available October 24

Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder., all episodes (Peacock Original)

New Streaming on Paramount+

Movies

Available October 1

A Royal Night Out

A Simple Plan

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Akeelah and the Bee

Almost Famous

American Graffiti

An American Haunting

Babel

Bend It Like Beckham

Beowulf (2007)

Best Defense

Better Off Dead

Big Game

Birthday Girl

Birthmarked

Body Cam

Chocolate City

Citizen Ruth

Clerks

Crawl

Croupier

Dance Flick

Dead Presidents

Deep Impact

Defiance

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

District 9

Dotty & Soul

Doubt

Eye for An Eye

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fear the Night

Firestarter (1987)

First Blood

Flesh and Bone

Follow Her

Getting Even with Dad

God’s Waiting Room

Harlem Nights

Hart’s War

Home For The Holidays (1995)

Hoosiers

Igby Goes Down

In & Out

In The Bedroom

In The Heights

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Inside Llewyn Davis

Into The Wild

Iris

Jackass Number Two

Jessabelle

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Just Between Friends

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

LX 2048

Malcolm X

Mansfield Park

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Mean Creek

Midnight Cowboy

Minority Report

Moonstruck

More American Graffiti

Mr. & Mrs. Bridge

Mrs. Brown

Mulholland Drive

Notorious

Phantasm

Pioneer Woman

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Private Parts

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Raze

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Save the Last Dance

Saving Private Ryan

Say Anything

School Ties

Scrooged

Semper Fi

Sexy Beast

Silence

Six Degrees of Separation

Sleeping with the Enemy

Smoke Signals

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3

Summer of Sam

Suspiria (1977)

Teeth

The Aviator

The Boys in the Band

The Contractor

The Conversation

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

The Firm

The Grudge

The Host

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers

The Italian Job (1969)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Love Guru

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Missouri Breaks

The Newton Boys

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Prestige

The Queen

The Remains of the Day

The Ring Two

The Station Agent

The Warriors

The Wings of the Dove

Titanic

Train to Busan

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vamps

Vanilla Sky

What Lies Beneath

Who’s Harry Crumb?

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Young Adult

Available October 6

The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, premiere

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, premiere

Available October 9

The Starling Girl

Available October 16

Vindicta, premiere

Available October 18

Homefront

Available October 24

Milli Vanilli, premiere

TV Shows and Specials

Available October 2

Lotería Loca, season 1

The Price is Right at Night

Available October 3

The Young & the Restless, season 51

Available October 4

Blaze and the Monster Machines, season 6

Ex on the Beach, season 6

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices

Siesta Key, season 5

Available October 10

Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders, premiere

Available October 11

Are You Afraid of the Dark?, season 3

Inside the Factory, seasons 3-5

Available October 12

Frasier, premiere

Available October 13

Raid The Cage, season 1

Available October 17

Crush, premiere

Available October 18

Teen Mom Family Reunion, seasons 1-2

Teen Mom: Girls Night In, seasons 1-2

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, season 3

The Penguins of Madagascar, season 2

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, season 3

Available October 25

Isle of MTV: Malta

Air Disasters, seasons 1-7

MTV Cribs, season 19

Reno 911! It’s a Wonderful Heist

Available October 27

Fellow Travelers, premiere