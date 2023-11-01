Streaming All the new movies and TV shows streaming in November A full list of what to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+, and Peacock in November 2023. Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Season 6 of "The Crown" on Netflix. Des Willie/Netflix

The weather is finally getting colder, and now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror, all of the streaming services are officially ready for two seasons: Awards season and the holiday season.

Netflix has multiple potential Oscar contenders debuting this month, including David Fincher’s “The Killer,” inspirational sports drama “Nyad,” and civil rights biopic “Rustin.”

Netflix and every other streaming service, meanwhile, have gone all-in on holiday content. Scrolling through this list, there are 89 movies, TV shows, or specials that feature the word “Christmas” in the title, which is enough to make even the most festive viewer overwhelmed.

That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Max (formerly HBO Max), Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in November 2023.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

Available November 1

Hurricane Season – Netflix Film

Locked In – Netflix Film

Nuovo Olimpo – Netflix Film

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom – Netflix Documentary

Wingwomen – Netflix Film

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Whiplash

Available November 2

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion – Netflix Documentary

Available November 3

NYAD – Netflix Film

Sly – Netflix Documentary

Vacaciones de verano – Netflix Film

Available November 4

Insidious: The Red Door

Available November 8

The Claus Family 3 – Netflix Film

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld – Netflix Documentary

Available November 9

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre – Netflix Documentary

Available November 10

The Killer – Netflix Film

Available November 16

Best. Christmas. Ever! – Netflix Film

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water – Netflix Film

Lone Survivor

Available November 17

All-Time High – Netflix Film

Believer 2 – Netflix Film

The Dads – Netflix Documentary

The Queenstown Kings – Netflix Film

Rustin – Netflix Film

Stamped from the Beginning – Netflix Documentary

Available November 22

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist – Netflix Film

Available November 24

DOI BOY – Netflix Film

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me – Netflix Film

Last Call for Istanbul – Netflix Film

Wedding Games – Netflix Film

Available November 29

American Symphony – Netflix Documentary

Available November 30

Family Switch – Netflix Film

Hard Days – Netflix Film

TV Shows and Specials

Available November 1

Mysteries of the Faith – Netflix Documentary

60 Days In, season 5

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Six Feet Under, seasons 1-5

Victorious, season 3

Available November 2

All the Light We Cannot See – Netflix Series

Cigarette Girl – Netflix Series

Onimusha – Netflix Anime

Unicorn Academy – Netflix Family

Available November 3

Blue Eye Samurai – Netflix Adult Animation

Daily Dose of Sunshine – Netflix Series

Erin & Aaron, season 1

Ferry: The Series – Netflix Series

Selling Sunset, season 7 – Netflix Series

The Tailor, season 3 – Netflix Series

Available November 4

The Amazing Race, seasons 17 and 31

Lopez vs. Lopez, season 1

Available November 7

Face Off, seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing – Netflix Comedy

Available November 8

The Billionaire, the Butler, and the Boyfriend – Netflix Documentary

Escaping Twin Flames – Netflix Documentary

Robbie Williams – Netflix Documentary

Available November 9

Akuma Kun – Netflix Anime

Available November 10

At the Moment – Netflix Series

Team Ninja Warrior, season 2

Available November 11

Laguna Beach, season 3

Available November 14

Criminal Code – Netflix Series

How to Become a Mob Boss – Netflix Documentary

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive – Netflix Live Event

Suburræterna – Netflix Series

Available November 15

Feedback – Netflix Series

First Wives Club, seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection – Netflix Comedy

Million Dollar Decorators, season 1

Available November 16

The Crown, season 6, part 1 – Netflix Series

Available November 17

CoComelon Lane – Netflix Family

Sagrada Familia, season 2 – Netflix Series

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – Netflix Anime

Available November 20

Shahs of Sunset, seasons 1-2

Available November 21

Leo – Netflix Family

Available November 22

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, season 2 – Netflix Documentary

Squid Game: The Challenge – Netflix Series (new episodes released weekly, through December 6)

Available November 23

Love Island USA, season 3

My Daemon – Netflix Anime

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 – Netflix Family

Available November 24

A Nearly Normal Family – Netflix Series

My Demon – Netflix Series

Available November 27

Go Dog Go, season 4 – Netflix Family

Available November 28

Comedy Royale – Netflix Series

Love Like a K-Drama – Netflix Series

Onmyoji – Netflix Anime

Verified Stand-Up – Netflix Comedy

Available November 29

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife – Netflix Documentary

Available November 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – Netflix Family

Obliterated – Netflix Series

School Spirits, season 1

Virgin River, season 5, part 2 – Netflix Series

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

Available November 1

Act of Valor

After the Thin Man

Aliens

The Ant Bully

Arthur Christmas

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful

Bells Are Ringing

Black Beauty (1994)

Boys’ Night Out

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Brigadoon

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas in Connecticut

A Christmas Story

A Cinderella Story

A Christmas Story 2

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

A Dennis the Menace Christmas

The Devil Wears Prada

Diner

Down to Earth

Dune (1984)

Elf

The Fantastic Four (2015)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Foot Fist Way

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Free Fire

Funny Farm

Get Carter

Get Smart

The Golden Compass

Gran Torino

Great Expectations (1998)

Hannah and Her Sisters

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Head of State

Hearts in Atlantis

High Life

Holiday Affair

Inkheart

Insidious: Chapter 3

Jack Frost

John Dies at the End

Kart Racer

Killing Me Softly

Kin

The King’s Speech

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Legally Blondes

The Lovely Bones

Major League

The Man Who Came to Dinner

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Mean Girls 2

Misery

Mistress America

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

New Year’s Eve

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Ordinary People

Paddington 2

Paycheck

The Pirate

Pitch Perfect 2

The Polar Express

Predators

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Road House

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Room for One More

Running on Empty

The Shop Around the Corner

Song of the Thin Man

Traffik

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

Unfinished Business

Uptown Girls

Walking Tall

Wargames

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Welcome To Marwen

Where the Boys Are

Winter’s Bone

Winter’s Tale

Available November 6

Gumbo Coalition

Available November 7

Operation Undercover

Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (HBO Original)

Available November 8

A Chestnut Family Christmas

A Christmas For Mary

A Christmas Fumble

A Christmas Open House

A Christmas Stray

A Gingerbread Christmas

The Great Holiday Bake War

A Sisterly Christmas

Baking Christmas

Candy Coated Christmas

Carole’s Christmas

Cooking Up Christmas

Designing Christmas

First Christmas

One Fine Christmas

Our OWN Christmas

Surprising Santa Claus

You Were My First Boyfriend (HBO Original)

Available November 11

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (HBO Original)

The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat

Available November 13

Love Has Won (HBO Original)

Available November 14

How We Get Free (HBO Original)

Available November 21

The Conjuring 2

Available November 22

The Intern

Available November 23

Little Richard: I Am Everything (CNN Films/Max Original)

Available November 24

The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)

Available November 28

South to Black Power (HBO Original)

Available November 29

Her

TV Shows and Specials

Available November 1

Christmas Cookie Challenge, seasons 1-5

Holiday Baking Championship, seasons 1-9

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, seasons 1-2

Holiday Wars, seasons 1-4

The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, season 1

Available November 2

Caught in the Net, season 2

Christmas Cookie Challenge, season 7

Expedition Bigfoot, season 4

Available November 3

Border Control: Spain, seasons 1-3

Scent of Time (Max Original)

Available November 4

Rebuilding Black Wall Street, season 1

Available November 5

Holiday Wars, season 5

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, season 1

The Lost Women of Highway 20, season 1

The Mountain Kitchen, season 1

Available November 6

Holiday Baking Championship, season 10

The Family Chantel, season 5

Available November 7

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, season 2

Building Roots, season 1B

Fixer to Fabulous, season 5

Available November 8

Artfully Designed, season 2

Buying Back the Block, 2 specials

Feds, season 1

Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, season 1

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Food Network: White House Thanksgiving

Help! I Wrecked My House, season 4

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, season 1

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, season 1

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, season 1

House Hunters: Ho Ho Home

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, season 1

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, season 1

One Fine Christmas

Our OWN Christmas

Santa’s Baking Blizzard, season 1

The Big Holiday Food Fight, season 1

Turkey Day Sunny’s Way, season 1

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, season 1

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, seasons 1-2

Available November 9

My Sesame Street Friends, season 4 (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, season 2 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, season 54 (Max Original)

Available November 12

American Monster, season 9A

Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith

Available November 14

Fear Thy Neighbor, season 9A

Real Time Crime, season 2

Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special

Available November 15

Buddy vs. Christmas, season 1

Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, season 1

Expedition Unknown, season 8B

House Hunters International: Volume 8

White House Christmas

White House Christmas Special

Available November 16

The Dog House: UK, christmas special (Max Original)

Julia, season 2 (Max Original)

Available November 17

Killers of the Cosmos, season 1

Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land

Available November 19

Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, season 1

Available November 20

Ice Age America, season 1

Available November 21

The Conjuring 2

Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, season 1

Road Rage, season 1

Available November 23

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

Available November 24

Let Us Prey, season 1

Available November 27

Aqua Teen Hunger Force, season 12

Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games

The Garden: Commune or Cult, season 1

Available November 28

Bugs Bunny Builders, season 1G

Available November 29

Help! My House is Haunted, season 4B

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, season 1

Available November 30

Bookie, season 1 (Max Original)

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

Available November 1

A Christmas Frequency

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Alien vs. Predator

Armageddon

Billy Madison

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Carpool

Contagion

Damien: Omen II

Deck the Halls

Deep Blue Sea

Downhill

The Family Stone

The Final Conflict

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

Flatliners

Friends With Money

Friendsgiving

Frozen River

Get Low

Geostorm

Garfield

Girl, Interrupted

Goodbye Lover

The Holiday

Inferno

In Time

Kollek

Land Ho!

The Last Duel

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Man on a Ledge

The Marine 4: Moving Target

Men In Black

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

The Mistle-Tones

The Nutcracker

The Omen (1976)

Omen IV: The Awakening

The Other Woman

Outbreak

Pacific Rim

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

Poseidon

Reporting For Christmas

The Sandlot

Saving Silverman

Sea Fever

Second Best

Shallow Hal

Space Jam

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tigerland

Trance

Twister

The Waterboy

The Wedding Planner

The Wedding Singer

Available November 2

A Country Christmas Story

Becoming Santa

Christmas Ever After

Christmas Love Letter

Every Day is Christmas

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Merry Liddle Christmas

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding

Reporting For Christmas

Sweet Mountain Christmas

Available November 3

Quiz Lady, film premiere (Hulu Original)

Available November 4

Kids Vs. Aliens

Available November 5

﻿God’s Time

Available November 7

Edge of Tomorrow

Available November 9

The League

Mavka: The Forest Song

Available November 10

Fool’s Paradise

One True Loves

Available November 11

Central Intelligence﻿

Available November 13

The Lady Bird Diaries, documentary premiere (Hulu Original)

Available November 15

The China Hustle

Journey To The West

Monsters

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut

Red Cliff

What Just Happened

White Bird In A Blizzard

Available November 17

Black Ice

Available November 20

The Last Rider

Available November 23

Elf

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Jack Frost

Master Gardener

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

Available November 24

Consecration

Life of the Party

Available November 28

Katak the Brave Beluga

Available November 30

A Timeless Christmas

Christmas Comes Twice

Christmas Under the Stars

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Compassionate Spy

Five Star Christmas

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Jingle Bell Bride

TV Shows and Specials

Available November 1

﻿Arthdal Chronicles, complete season 2 (Hulu Original)

Black Cake, series premiere (Hulu Original)

The Incredible Dr. Pol, season 23 premiere

Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt, complete season 1

Naruto Shippuden, season 8, episodes 414-425

Available November 2

Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence, complete season 9

Christmas Wars, complete season 1

The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After

Pam’s Garden of Eden, complete season 2

Wahlburgers, complete season 5

Available November 3

Quiz Lady, film premiere (Hulu Original)

L.A. Laws, complete seasons 1-8

Available November 6

JFK: One Day in America, complete docuseries

Available November 8

Vigilante, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Ultimas Ferias, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available November 9

The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 8 (Hulu Original)

The 57th Annual CMA Awards, special premiere

Dark Side of the Ring, complete season 4

Available November 14

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World, two-episode limited series premiere (Only on Hulu)

Available November 15

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, complete docuseries (Hulu Original)

Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

To Catch a Smuggler, complete season 6

Available November 16

Drive with Swizz Beatz, complete docuseries (Hulu Original)

Available November 17

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs, complete docuseries (Hulu Original)

Available November 20

Spellbound, season 1B (Hulu Original)

Incredible Animal Journeys, complete docuseries

My Hero Academia, season 6, part 2

Available November 21

Obituary, complete season 1

Available November 22

FX’s Fargo: Year 5, premiere

Available November 26

Faraway Downs, complete limited series (Hulu Original)

Available November 29

The Artful Dodger, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

El Encargado, complete season 2 (Hulu Original)

Life Below Zero, complete season 21

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin

Available November 30

Wild Crime, complete season 3 (Hulu Original)

New Streaming on Disney Plus

Movies

Available November 3

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Available November 17

Dashing Through the Snow, premiere

Available November 23

The Naughty Nine (Disney Original Movie)

TV Shows and Specials

Available November 1

Firebuds, season 2, 5 episodes

The Incredible Dr. Pol, season 23, 10 episodes

Kiff, season 1, 3 episodes

The Villains of Valley View, season 2, 3 episodes

Behind the Attraction, season 2 premiere (all episodes streaming)

The Three Detectives, premiere

Available November 3

Marvel Studios Legends “Carol Danvers,” “Kamala Khan,” and “Monica Rambeau”

Available November 6

JFK: One Day in America, season 1, 3 episodes

Available November 8

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, season 1, 6 episodes

Daddies on Request, premiere (all episodes streaming)

The Santa Clauses, season 2 two-episode premiere

Available November 15

The Ghost and Molly McGee, season 2, 4 episodes

Hamster & Gretel, season 1, 4 episodes

Me & Mickey (shorts), season 2, 22 episodes

Mickey Mouse Funhouse, season 2, 8 episodes

To Catch a Smuggler, season 6, 8 episodes

Available November 20

Incredible Animal Journeys, season 1, 6 episodes

Available November 22

Hailey’s on It!, season 1, 3 episodes

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends, season 3, 6 episodes

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, season 2, 5 episodes

Available November 25:

Doctor Who: The Star Beast

Available November 29

Life Below Zero, season 21, 11 episodes

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin, season 1, 6 episodes

Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts), season 1, 5 episodes

Assembled: The Making of Loki, season 2 premiere

New Streaming on Prime Video

Movies

Available November 1:

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

17 Again (2009)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Christmas in Vermont (2016)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

A Home of Our Own (1993)

All The President’s Men (1976)

Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold (1987)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

An American In Paris (1951)

Annapolis (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Returns (1992)

Braveheart (1995)

Breakheart Pass (1976)

Catwoman (2004)

Chaplin (1993)

Chicago (2003)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Coffy (1973)

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Crank (2006)

Deck The Halls (2006)

Desperate Hours (2022)

Dom Hemingway (2014)

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (2011)

Fat Albert (2004)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Heaven Is For Real (2014)

Hollow Man (2000)

Hope Springs (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Igor (2008)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Just Go With It (2011)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Knight And Day (2010)

Little Fockers (2010)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Man of the West (1958)

Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

No Way Out (1987)

Notting Hill (1999)

Radio Days (1987)

Raging Bull (1980)

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

Scrooged (1988)

Shark Tale (2004)

She-Devil (1989)

Showgirls (1995)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Babysitter (1995)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Dogs Of War (1981)

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

The Gospel According to André (2018)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Package (1989)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

The Running Man (1987)

The Terminal (2004)

The Uninvited (2009)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

Two Weeks (2006)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Unforgiven (1992)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Valkyrie (2008)

Vera Cruz (1954)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1994)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness For The Prosecution (1957)

You Again (2010)

Available November 9:

BTS: Yet To Come (2023)

Available November 14:

The Accused (1988)

Available November 16:

Accepted (2006)

Smokin’ Aces (2007)

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010)

Available November 17:

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story (2023)

Available November 23:

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Available November 24:

Elf Me (2023)

Available November 25:

Fantasy Football (2022)

Available November 28:

A Good Person (2023)

TV Shows and Specials

Available November 1:

Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs! (2020)

Veggietales: It’s A Meaningful Life (2010)

Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas (2013)

Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving (2009)

Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift (2010)

Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy (2011)

Veggietales: The Star of Christmas (2002)

Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas (1996)

Available November 2:

Thursday Night Football (2023)

Available November 3:

Los Billis (2023)

Invincible S2 (2023)

Romancero (2023)

Available November 10:

007: Road To A Million (2023)

Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers (2023)

Available November 14:

Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl (2023)

Available November 15:

Harina, El Teniente Versus El Cancelador S2 (2023)

Available November 16:

American Horror Story S11 (2022)

Available November 17:

Amar É Para Os Fortes (Love Is For The Strong) (2023)

Twin Love (2023)

Available November 21:

Bye Bye Barry (2023)

Available November 24:

LOL S3 (2023)

New Streaming on Apple TV+

Movies

Available November 3

Fingernails

Available November 22

The Velveteen Rabbit

TV Shows and Specials

Available November 8

The Buccaneers (Season 1)

Available November 10

For All Mankind, Season 4 premiere

Available November 17

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Season 1

Available November 22

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Available November 29

Slow Horses, Season 3

New Streaming on Peacock

Movies

Available November 1

5 More Sleeps ‘Till Christmas, 2021

14 Love Letters, 2022 (Hallmark)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005

Almost Christmas, 2016

Along Came Polly, 2004

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, 2023 (Hallmark)

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Boys II, 2003

Balto, 1995

Battleship, 2012

The Best Man, 1999

The Best Man Holiday, 2013

The Big Lebowski, 1998

The ‘Burbs, 1989

Cases of Mystery Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)

Casino, 1995

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, 2009

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas, 2009

The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating, 2023 (Hallmark)

Don’t Let Go, 2019

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat, 2003

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, 2018

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!, 2020

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, 2004

The Family History Mysteries: Buried Past, 2023 (Hallmark)

The Fighting Temptations, 2003

Finding Love in Mountain View, 2020 (Hallmark)

Haywire, 2012

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul., 2022

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015

Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost, 2023 (Hallmark)

Jason Bourne, 2016

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

King Kong, 2005

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005

Liar, Liar, 1997

Little Drummer Boy, 1968

Love in the Maldives, 2023 (Hallmark)

Love’s Portrait, 2022 (Hallmark)

Macgruber, 2010

Maid in Manhattan, 2002

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014

Mixed Nuts, 1994

Mr. 3000, 2004

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol, 1962

Mystery Men, 1999

Norm of the North, 2015

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom, 2019

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019

Norm of the North: Family Vacation, 2020

The Nutty Professor, 1996

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

One for the Money, 2012

Out of Sight, 1998

A Pinch of Portugal, 2023 (Hallmark)

Ray, 2004

Reality Bites, 1994

Red, 2010

Red 2, 2013

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin, 1971

A Rip in Time, 2022 (Hallmark)

Seeking A Friend for the End of the World, 2012

She’s All That, 1999

The Smurfs, 2011

Straight Outta Compton, 2015

This Christmas, 2007

This is 40, 2012

Unconditional, 2023

Welcome to Valentine, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 2

Jurassic World Dominion, 2022

Available November 3

My Christmas Guide, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 4

Flipping for Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 5

Never Been Chris’d, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 6

The Santa Summit, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 10

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 11

Everything Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 12

Christmas Island, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 13

A Heidelberg Holiday, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 16

Vengeance, 2022

Available November 17

A World Record Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

Despicable Me, 2010

Despicable Me 2, 2013

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, 2023

Available November 18

Navigating Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 19

Merry Scottish Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 20

Holiday Hotline, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 23

A Season for Family, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 24

Catch Me If You Claus, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 25

Holiday Road, 2023 (Hallmark)

Letters to Santa, 2018 (Hallmark)

Available November 27

A Biltmore Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

Our Christmas Mural, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available November 30

Brian and Charles, 2022

TV Shows and Specials

Available November 1:

Love Island Games, Season 1

Available November 9

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 8, Episodes 1-7

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

Available November 23

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

National Dog Show

Available November 30

Paris In Love, Season 2, All Episodes

New Streaming on Paramount+

Movies

Available November 1

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Very Brady Sequel

Above the Rim

Aeon Flux

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider

American Gun

Ashby

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Hawk Down

Bloodsport

Blue Hawaii

Blue Velvet

Boomerang

Bounce

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Cadillac Man

Catch Me If You Can

Chicago

Christmas Eve

City of God

Cold Mountain

Cool World

Detective Story

Dreamgirls

Easy Come, Easy Go

Enemy at the Gates

Everyone Says I Love You

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Forces of Nature

Four Brothers

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

G.I. Blues

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gladiator

Grumpy Old Men

Happy Christmas

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Keeping Up with the Steins

King Creole

Kinky Boots (2005)

Kiss the Girls

Like a Boss (2020)

Long Shot

Love, Rosie

Menace II Society

Mistletoe Ranch

Moonlight and Valentino

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

No Strings Attached

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back!!)

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rat Race

Remember Pearl Harbor

Reservoir Dogs

Roman Holiday

Rosie the Riveter

Roustabout

Rules of Engagement

Runaway Bride

Sabrina (1954)

Sahara

Sands of Iwo Jima

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Saving Christmas

Saving Private Ryan

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scream 4

Scrooge (1970)

Shutter Island

Small Time Crooks

Snake Eyes

Snoopy, Come Home

Staying Alive

Stop-Loss

Sunset Boulevard

Superstar

The Actors

The Babysitter

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Collective

The Color Purple

The Counselor

The Crying Game

The English Patient

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The Heartbreak Kid

The Kite Runner

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Out-of-Towners (1970)

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The Romantics

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The Switch

The Terminal

The Town

The Traveler

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Wiz

The Woman in Red

The Wood

Uncommon Valor

Unfaithful

Up In The Air

Virtuosity

Wall Street

What Men Want

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Wolves of War



Available November 9



Lucky Number Slevin

Miracles Across 125th Street



Available November 14



The Accused

JFK: What the Doctors Saw



Available November 15



Dead Shot

The Crusades

Available November 22

Good Burger 2



Available November 23



Southpaw



Available November 27



The Lesson



Available November 28



Earth Mama

TV Shows and Specials

Available November 1



Ink Master (Season 15 premiere)

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular



Available November 3



Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

Available November 5

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Series premiere)



Available November 6



The Eternal Memory

Available November 7

De La Calle (Series premiere)

FBI True (Season 4 premiere)

Available November 9

Colin From Accounts (Series premiere)

Available November 10

The Curse (Series premiere)



Available November 12



Assassin Club



Available November 14



NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)

PAW Patrol (Season 8)

Pay Or Die



Available November 15

Basketball Wives (Season 10)

The Loud House Thanksgiving Special

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)



Available November 16



Ghosts UK (Season 1)



Available November 21

A Song Film by Kishi Bashi : Omoiyari

Alive in Bronze

Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney

Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped

Tattoo on My Brain

The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin



Available November 22



Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)

The Last Cowboy (Season 3)



Available November 28



The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)