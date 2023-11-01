All the new movies and TV shows streaming in November

Newsletter Signup
The weather is finally getting colder, and now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror, all of the streaming services are officially ready for two seasons: Awards season and the holiday season.
Netflix has multiple potential Oscar contenders debuting this month, including David Fincher’s “The Killer,” inspirational sports drama “Nyad,” and civil rights biopic “Rustin.”
Netflix and every other streaming service, meanwhile, have gone all-in on holiday content. Scrolling through this list, there are 89 movies, TV shows, or specials that feature the word “Christmas” in the title, which is enough to make even the most festive viewer overwhelmed.
That’s where we come in. Every month, we publish a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Max (formerly HBO Max), Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.
Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in November 2023.
Available November 1
Hurricane Season – Netflix Film
Locked In – Netflix Film
Nuovo Olimpo – Netflix Film
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom – Netflix Documentary
Wingwomen – Netflix Film
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Madea’s Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Whiplash
Available November 2
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion – Netflix Documentary
Available November 3
NYAD – Netflix Film
Sly – Netflix Documentary
Vacaciones de verano – Netflix Film
Available November 4
Insidious: The Red Door
Available November 8
The Claus Family 3 – Netflix Film
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld – Netflix Documentary
Available November 9
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre – Netflix Documentary
Available November 10
The Killer – Netflix Film
Available November 16
Best. Christmas. Ever! – Netflix Film
Downton Abbey
Harriet
In Love and Deep Water – Netflix Film
Lone Survivor
Available November 17
All-Time High – Netflix Film
Believer 2 – Netflix Film
The Dads – Netflix Documentary
The Queenstown Kings – Netflix Film
Rustin – Netflix Film
Stamped from the Beginning – Netflix Documentary
Available November 22
Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist – Netflix Film
Available November 24
DOI BOY – Netflix Film
I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me – Netflix Film
Last Call for Istanbul – Netflix Film
Wedding Games – Netflix Film
Available November 29
American Symphony – Netflix Documentary
Available November 30
Family Switch – Netflix Film
Hard Days – Netflix Film
Available November 1
Mysteries of the Faith – Netflix Documentary
60 Days In, season 5
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Six Feet Under, seasons 1-5
Victorious, season 3
Available November 2
All the Light We Cannot See – Netflix Series
Cigarette Girl – Netflix Series
Onimusha – Netflix Anime
Unicorn Academy – Netflix Family
Available November 3
Blue Eye Samurai – Netflix Adult Animation
Daily Dose of Sunshine – Netflix Series
Erin & Aaron, season 1
Ferry: The Series – Netflix Series
Selling Sunset, season 7 – Netflix Series
The Tailor, season 3 – Netflix Series
Available November 4
The Amazing Race, seasons 17 and 31
Lopez vs. Lopez, season 1
Available November 7
Face Off, seasons 4-5
The Improv: 60 and Still Standing – Netflix Comedy
Available November 8
The Billionaire, the Butler, and the Boyfriend – Netflix Documentary
Escaping Twin Flames – Netflix Documentary
Robbie Williams – Netflix Documentary
Available November 9
Akuma Kun – Netflix Anime
Available November 10
At the Moment – Netflix Series
Team Ninja Warrior, season 2
Available November 11
Laguna Beach, season 3
Available November 14
Criminal Code – Netflix Series
How to Become a Mob Boss – Netflix Documentary
The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive – Netflix Live Event
Suburræterna – Netflix Series
Available November 15
Feedback – Netflix Series
First Wives Club, seasons 1-3
Matt Rife: Natural Selection – Netflix Comedy
Million Dollar Decorators, season 1
Available November 16
The Crown, season 6, part 1 – Netflix Series
Available November 17
CoComelon Lane – Netflix Family
Sagrada Familia, season 2 – Netflix Series
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – Netflix Anime
Available November 20
Shahs of Sunset, seasons 1-2
Available November 21
Leo – Netflix Family
Available November 22
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, season 2 – Netflix Documentary
Squid Game: The Challenge – Netflix Series (new episodes released weekly, through December 6)
Available November 23
Love Island USA, season 3
My Daemon – Netflix Anime
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6 – Netflix Family
Available November 24
A Nearly Normal Family – Netflix Series
My Demon – Netflix Series
Available November 27
Go Dog Go, season 4 – Netflix Family
Available November 28
Comedy Royale – Netflix Series
Love Like a K-Drama – Netflix Series
Onmyoji – Netflix Anime
Verified Stand-Up – Netflix Comedy
Available November 29
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife – Netflix Documentary
Available November 30
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – Netflix Family
Obliterated – Netflix Series
School Spirits, season 1
Virgin River, season 5, part 2 – Netflix Series
Available November 1
Act of Valor
After the Thin Man
Aliens
The Ant Bully
Arthur Christmas
The Avengers (1998)
The Bachelor (1999)
The Bad and the Beautiful
Bells Are Ringing
Black Beauty (1994)
Boys’ Night Out
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
Brigadoon
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
A Christmas Carol (1938)
Christmas in Connecticut
A Christmas Story
A Cinderella Story
A Christmas Story 2
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
The Devil Wears Prada
Diner
Down to Earth
Dune (1984)
Elf
The Fantastic Four (2015)
Fever Pitch (2005)
The Foot Fist Way
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Free Fire
Funny Farm
Get Carter
Get Smart
The Golden Compass
Gran Torino
Great Expectations (1998)
Hannah and Her Sisters
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Head of State
Hearts in Atlantis
High Life
Holiday Affair
Inkheart
Insidious: Chapter 3
Jack Frost
John Dies at the End
Kart Racer
Killing Me Softly
Kin
The King’s Speech
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legally Blondes
The Lovely Bones
Major League
The Man Who Came to Dinner
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
Mean Girls 2
Misery
Mistress America
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
New Year’s Eve
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Ordinary People
Paddington 2
Paycheck
The Pirate
Pitch Perfect 2
The Polar Express
Predators
The Prince and the Pauper (1937)
Road House
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Room for One More
Running on Empty
The Shop Around the Corner
Song of the Thin Man
Traffik
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
Unfinished Business
Uptown Girls
Walking Tall
Wargames
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Welcome To Marwen
Where the Boys Are
Winter’s Bone
Winter’s Tale
Available November 6
Gumbo Coalition
Available November 7
Operation Undercover
Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (HBO Original)
Available November 8
A Chestnut Family Christmas
A Christmas For Mary
A Christmas Fumble
A Christmas Open House
A Christmas Stray
A Gingerbread Christmas
The Great Holiday Bake War
A Sisterly Christmas
Baking Christmas
Candy Coated Christmas
Carole’s Christmas
Cooking Up Christmas
Designing Christmas
First Christmas
One Fine Christmas
Our OWN Christmas
Surprising Santa Claus
You Were My First Boyfriend (HBO Original)
Available November 11
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (HBO Original)
The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat
Available November 13
Love Has Won (HBO Original)
Available November 14
How We Get Free (HBO Original)
Available November 21
The Conjuring 2
Available November 22
The Intern
Available November 23
Little Richard: I Am Everything (CNN Films/Max Original)
Available November 24
The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)
Available November 28
South to Black Power (HBO Original)
Available November 29
Her
Available November 1
Christmas Cookie Challenge, seasons 1-5
Holiday Baking Championship, seasons 1-9
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, seasons 1-2
Holiday Wars, seasons 1-4
The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, season 1
Available November 2
Caught in the Net, season 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge, season 7
Expedition Bigfoot, season 4
Available November 3
Border Control: Spain, seasons 1-3
Scent of Time (Max Original)
Available November 4
Rebuilding Black Wall Street, season 1
Available November 5
Holiday Wars, season 5
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, season 1
The Lost Women of Highway 20, season 1
The Mountain Kitchen, season 1
Available November 6
Holiday Baking Championship, season 10
The Family Chantel, season 5
Available November 7
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, season 2
Building Roots, season 1B
Fixer to Fabulous, season 5
Available November 8
Artfully Designed, season 2
Buying Back the Block, 2 specials
Feds, season 1
Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, season 1
Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Food Network: White House Thanksgiving
Help! I Wrecked My House, season 4
Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, season 1
Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, season 1
Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, season 1
House Hunters: Ho Ho Home
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, season 1
My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, season 1
One Fine Christmas
Our OWN Christmas
Santa’s Baking Blizzard, season 1
The Big Holiday Food Fight, season 1
Turkey Day Sunny’s Way, season 1
Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, season 1
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, seasons 1-2
Available November 9
My Sesame Street Friends, season 4 (Max Original)
Rap Sh!t, season 2 (Max Original)
Sesame Street, season 54 (Max Original)
Available November 12
American Monster, season 9A
Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith
Available November 14
Fear Thy Neighbor, season 9A
Real Time Crime, season 2
Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special
Available November 15
Buddy vs. Christmas, season 1
Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, season 1
Expedition Unknown, season 8B
House Hunters International: Volume 8
White House Christmas
White House Christmas Special
Available November 16
The Dog House: UK, christmas special (Max Original)
Julia, season 2 (Max Original)
Available November 17
Killers of the Cosmos, season 1
Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land
Available November 19
Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, season 1
Available November 20
Ice Age America, season 1
Available November 21
The Conjuring 2
Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, season 1
Road Rage, season 1
Available November 23
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Elmo Saves Christmas
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
Available November 24
Let Us Prey, season 1
Available November 27
Aqua Teen Hunger Force, season 12
Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games
The Garden: Commune or Cult, season 1
Available November 28
Bugs Bunny Builders, season 1G
Available November 29
Help! My House is Haunted, season 4B
Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, season 1
Available November 30
Bookie, season 1 (Max Original)
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Available November 1
A Christmas Frequency
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
Alien vs. Predator
Armageddon
Billy Madison
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Carpool
Contagion
Damien: Omen II
Deck the Halls
Deep Blue Sea
Downhill
The Family Stone
The Final Conflict
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
Flatliners
Friends With Money
Friendsgiving
Frozen River
Get Low
Geostorm
Garfield
Girl, Interrupted
Goodbye Lover
The Holiday
Inferno
In Time
Kollek
Land Ho!
The Last Duel
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Man on a Ledge
The Marine 4: Moving Target
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
The Mistle-Tones
The Nutcracker
The Omen (1976)
Omen IV: The Awakening
The Other Woman
Outbreak
Pacific Rim
The Personal History Of David Copperfield
Poseidon
Reporting For Christmas
The Sandlot
Saving Silverman
Sea Fever
Second Best
Shallow Hal
Space Jam
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tigerland
Trance
Twister
The Waterboy
The Wedding Planner
The Wedding Singer
Available November 2
A Country Christmas Story
Becoming Santa
Christmas Ever After
Christmas Love Letter
Every Day is Christmas
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Merry Liddle Christmas
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding
Reporting For Christmas
Sweet Mountain Christmas
Available November 3
Quiz Lady, film premiere (Hulu Original)
Available November 4
Kids Vs. Aliens
Available November 5
God’s Time
Available November 7
Edge of Tomorrow
Available November 9
The League
Mavka: The Forest Song
Available November 10
Fool’s Paradise
One True Loves
Available November 11
Central Intelligence
Available November 13
The Lady Bird Diaries, documentary premiere (Hulu Original)
Available November 15
The China Hustle
Journey To The West
Monsters
Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut
Red Cliff
What Just Happened
White Bird In A Blizzard
Available November 17
Black Ice
Available November 20
The Last Rider
Available November 23
Elf
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Jack Frost
Master Gardener
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
Available November 24
Consecration
Life of the Party
Available November 28
Katak the Brave Beluga
Available November 30
A Timeless Christmas
Christmas Comes Twice
Christmas Under the Stars
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Compassionate Spy
Five Star Christmas
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Jingle Bell Bride
Available November 1
Arthdal Chronicles, complete season 2 (Hulu Original)
Black Cake, series premiere (Hulu Original)
The Incredible Dr. Pol, season 23 premiere
Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt, complete season 1
Naruto Shippuden, season 8, episodes 414-425
Available November 2
Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence, complete season 9
Christmas Wars, complete season 1
The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After
Pam’s Garden of Eden, complete season 2
Wahlburgers, complete season 5
Available November 3
Quiz Lady, film premiere (Hulu Original)
L.A. Laws, complete seasons 1-8
Available November 6
JFK: One Day in America, complete docuseries
Available November 8
Vigilante, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Ultimas Ferias, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Available November 9
The Croods: Family Tree, complete season 8 (Hulu Original)
The 57th Annual CMA Awards, special premiere
Dark Side of the Ring, complete season 4
Available November 14
FX’s A Murder at the End of the World, two-episode limited series premiere (Only on Hulu)
Available November 15
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, complete docuseries (Hulu Original)
Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
To Catch a Smuggler, complete season 6
Available November 16
Drive with Swizz Beatz, complete docuseries (Hulu Original)
Available November 17
The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs, complete docuseries (Hulu Original)
Available November 20
Spellbound, season 1B (Hulu Original)
Incredible Animal Journeys, complete docuseries
My Hero Academia, season 6, part 2
Available November 21
Obituary, complete season 1
Available November 22
FX’s Fargo: Year 5, premiere
Available November 26
Faraway Downs, complete limited series (Hulu Original)
Available November 29
The Artful Dodger, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
El Encargado, complete season 2 (Hulu Original)
Life Below Zero, complete season 21
Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin
Available November 30
Wild Crime, complete season 3 (Hulu Original)
Available November 3
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Available November 17
Dashing Through the Snow, premiere
Available November 23
The Naughty Nine (Disney Original Movie)
Available November 1
Firebuds, season 2, 5 episodes
The Incredible Dr. Pol, season 23, 10 episodes
Kiff, season 1, 3 episodes
The Villains of Valley View, season 2, 3 episodes
Behind the Attraction, season 2 premiere (all episodes streaming)
The Three Detectives, premiere
Available November 3
Marvel Studios Legends “Carol Danvers,” “Kamala Khan,” and “Monica Rambeau”
Available November 6
JFK: One Day in America, season 1, 3 episodes
Available November 8
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, season 1, 6 episodes
Daddies on Request, premiere (all episodes streaming)
The Santa Clauses, season 2 two-episode premiere
Available November 15
The Ghost and Molly McGee, season 2, 4 episodes
Hamster & Gretel, season 1, 4 episodes
Me & Mickey (shorts), season 2, 22 episodes
Mickey Mouse Funhouse, season 2, 8 episodes
To Catch a Smuggler, season 6, 8 episodes
Available November 20
Incredible Animal Journeys, season 1, 6 episodes
Available November 22
Hailey’s on It!, season 1, 3 episodes
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends, season 3, 6 episodes
Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, season 2, 5 episodes
Available November 25:
Doctor Who: The Star Beast
Available November 29
Life Below Zero, season 21, 11 episodes
Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin, season 1, 6 episodes
Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Shorts), season 1, 5 episodes
Assembled: The Making of Loki, season 2 premiere
Available November 1:
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
17 Again (2009)
2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
A Christmas in Vermont (2016)
A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)
A Family Thing (1996)
A Home of Our Own (1993)
All The President’s Men (1976)
Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold (1987)
Along Came a Spider (2001)
An American In Paris (1951)
Annapolis (2006)
Bad Influence (1990)
Batman (1989)
Batman & Robin (1997)
Batman Forever (1995)
Batman Returns (1992)
Braveheart (1995)
Breakheart Pass (1976)
Catwoman (2004)
Chaplin (1993)
Chicago (2003)
Christmas Cupid (2010)
Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
Coffy (1973)
Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)
Courageous (2011)
Crank (2006)
Deck The Halls (2006)
Desperate Hours (2022)
Dom Hemingway (2014)
Eight Crazy Nights (2002)
Fast & Furious (2009)
Fast Five (2011)
Fat Albert (2004)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Foxy Brown (1974)
Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)
Heaven Is For Real (2014)
Hollow Man (2000)
Hope Springs (2012)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Igor (2008)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Just Go With It (2011)
Killing Them Softly (2012)
Knight And Day (2010)
Little Fockers (2010)
Love & Other Drugs (2010)
Man of the West (1958)
Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Mortal Kombat (2021)
No Way Out (1987)
Notting Hill (1999)
Radio Days (1987)
Raging Bull (1980)
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)
Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)
Scrooged (1988)
Shark Tale (2004)
She-Devil (1989)
Showgirls (1995)
Surviving Christmas (2004)
That Awkward Moment (2014)
The Babysitter (1995)
The Bodyguard (1992)
The Dogs Of War (1981)
The Eiger Sanction (1975)
The Fast and the Furious (2001)
The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
The Fault in Our Stars (2014)
The Gospel According to André (2018)
The Horse Soldiers (1959)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)
The Package (1989)
The Perfect Holiday (2007)
The Prince of Egypt (1998)
The Running Man (1987)
The Terminal (2004)
The Uninvited (2009)
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)
Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
Two Weeks (2006)
Uncle Buck (1989)
Unforgiven (1992)
Untamed Heart (1993)
Valkyrie (2008)
Vera Cruz (1954)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1994)
Wild Hogs (2007)
Windtalkers (2002)
Witness For The Prosecution (1957)
You Again (2010)
Available November 9:
BTS: Yet To Come (2023)
Available November 14:
The Accused (1988)
Available November 16:
Accepted (2006)
Smokin’ Aces (2007)
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010)
Available November 17:
Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story (2023)
Available November 23:
Evil Dead Rise (2023)
Available November 24:
Elf Me (2023)
Available November 25:
Fantasy Football (2022)
Available November 28:
A Good Person (2023)
Available November 1:
Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs! (2020)
Veggietales: It’s A Meaningful Life (2010)
Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas (2013)
Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving (2009)
Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift (2010)
Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy (2011)
Veggietales: The Star of Christmas (2002)
Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas (1996)
Available November 2:
Thursday Night Football (2023)
Available November 3:
Los Billis (2023)
Invincible S2 (2023)
Romancero (2023)
Available November 10:
007: Road To A Million (2023)
Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers (2023)
Available November 14:
Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl (2023)
Available November 15:
Harina, El Teniente Versus El Cancelador S2 (2023)
Available November 16:
American Horror Story S11 (2022)
Available November 17:
Amar É Para Os Fortes (Love Is For The Strong) (2023)
Twin Love (2023)
Available November 21:
Bye Bye Barry (2023)
Available November 24:
LOL S3 (2023)
Available November 3
Fingernails
Available November 22
The Velveteen Rabbit
Available November 8
The Buccaneers (Season 1)
Available November 10
For All Mankind, Season 4 premiere
Available November 17
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Season 1
Available November 22
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
Available November 29
Slow Horses, Season 3
Available November 1
5 More Sleeps ‘Till Christmas, 2021
14 Love Letters, 2022 (Hallmark)
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005
Almost Christmas, 2016
Along Came Polly, 2004
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, 2023 (Hallmark)
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Boys II, 2003
Balto, 1995
Battleship, 2012
The Best Man, 1999
The Best Man Holiday, 2013
The Big Lebowski, 1998
The ‘Burbs, 1989
Cases of Mystery Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)
Casino, 1995
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, 2009
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas, 2009
The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating, 2023 (Hallmark)
Don’t Let Go, 2019
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat, 2003
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, 2018
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!, 2020
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, 2004
The Family History Mysteries: Buried Past, 2023 (Hallmark)
The Fighting Temptations, 2003
Finding Love in Mountain View, 2020 (Hallmark)
Haywire, 2012
Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul., 2022
How to Train Your Dragon, 2010
The Hunger Games, 2012
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015
Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost, 2023 (Hallmark)
Jason Bourne, 2016
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018
King Kong, 2005
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005
Liar, Liar, 1997
Little Drummer Boy, 1968
Love in the Maldives, 2023 (Hallmark)
Love’s Portrait, 2022 (Hallmark)
Macgruber, 2010
Maid in Manhattan, 2002
A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014
Mixed Nuts, 1994
Mr. 3000, 2004
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol, 1962
Mystery Men, 1999
Norm of the North, 2015
Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom, 2019
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure, 2019
Norm of the North: Family Vacation, 2020
The Nutty Professor, 1996
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
One for the Money, 2012
Out of Sight, 1998
A Pinch of Portugal, 2023 (Hallmark)
Ray, 2004
Reality Bites, 1994
Red, 2010
Red 2, 2013
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin, 1971
A Rip in Time, 2022 (Hallmark)
Seeking A Friend for the End of the World, 2012
She’s All That, 1999
The Smurfs, 2011
Straight Outta Compton, 2015
This Christmas, 2007
This is 40, 2012
Unconditional, 2023
Welcome to Valentine, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 2
Jurassic World Dominion, 2022
Available November 3
My Christmas Guide, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 4
Flipping for Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 5
Never Been Chris’d, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 6
The Santa Summit, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 10
Mystery on Mistletoe Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 11
Everything Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 12
Christmas Island, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 13
A Heidelberg Holiday, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 16
Vengeance, 2022
Available November 17
A World Record Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)
Despicable Me, 2010
Despicable Me 2, 2013
Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, 2023
Available November 18
Navigating Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 19
Merry Scottish Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 20
Holiday Hotline, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 23
A Season for Family, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 24
Catch Me If You Claus, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 25
Holiday Road, 2023 (Hallmark)
Letters to Santa, 2018 (Hallmark)
Available November 27
A Biltmore Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)
Our Christmas Mural, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available November 30
Brian and Charles, 2022
Available November 1:
Love Island Games, Season 1
Available November 9
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 8, Episodes 1-7
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
Available November 23
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
National Dog Show
Available November 30
Paris In Love, Season 2, All Episodes
Available November 1
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Very Brady Sequel
Above the Rim
Aeon Flux
Alfie (2004)
Along Came a Spider
American Gun
Ashby
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Hawk Down
Bloodsport
Blue Hawaii
Blue Velvet
Boomerang
Bounce
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Cadillac Man
Catch Me If You Can
Chicago
Christmas Eve
City of God
Cold Mountain
Cool World
Detective Story
Dreamgirls
Easy Come, Easy Go
Enemy at the Gates
Everyone Says I Love You
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Forces of Nature
Four Brothers
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gladiator
Grumpy Old Men
Happy Christmas
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Keeping Up with the Steins
King Creole
Kinky Boots (2005)
Kiss the Girls
Like a Boss (2020)
Long Shot
Love, Rosie
Menace II Society
Mistletoe Ranch
Moonlight and Valentino
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
No Strings Attached
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back!!)
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rat Race
Remember Pearl Harbor
Reservoir Dogs
Roman Holiday
Rosie the Riveter
Roustabout
Rules of Engagement
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Sands of Iwo Jima
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Saving Christmas
Saving Private Ryan
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scream 4
Scrooge (1970)
Shutter Island
Small Time Crooks
Snake Eyes
Snoopy, Come Home
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
The Actors
The Babysitter
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Collective
The Color Purple
The Counselor
The Crying Game
The English Patient
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The Heartbreak Kid
The Kite Runner
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
The Romantics
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The Switch
The Terminal
The Town
The Traveler
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The Wiz
The Woman in Red
The Wood
Uncommon Valor
Unfaithful
Up In The Air
Virtuosity
Wall Street
What Men Want
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally
Wolves of War
Available November 9
Lucky Number Slevin
Miracles Across 125th Street
Available November 14
The Accused
JFK: What the Doctors Saw
Available November 15
Dead Shot
The Crusades
Available November 22
Good Burger 2
Available November 23
Southpaw
Available November 27
The Lesson
Available November 28
Earth Mama
Available November 1
Ink Master (Season 15 premiere)
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
Available November 3
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime
Available November 5
Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Series premiere)
Available November 6
The Eternal Memory
Available November 7
De La Calle (Series premiere)
FBI True (Season 4 premiere)
Available November 9
Colin From Accounts (Series premiere)
Available November 10
The Curse (Series premiere)
Available November 12
Assassin Club
Available November 14
NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)
PAW Patrol (Season 8)
Pay Or Die
Available November 15
Basketball Wives (Season 10)
The Loud House Thanksgiving Special
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)
Available November 16
Ghosts UK (Season 1)
Available November 21
A Song Film by Kishi Bashi : Omoiyari
Alive in Bronze
Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped
Tattoo on My Brain
The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin
Available November 22
Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)
The Last Cowboy (Season 3)
Available November 28
The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)
