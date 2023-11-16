Streaming ‘Ted’ trailer: Seth MacFarlane returns to Boston as foul-mouthed bear in Peacock prequel series In the first "Ted" trailer, the foul-mouthed teddy bear is back in the Boston area — Framingham, specifically — for the Peacock prequel series. Seth MacFarlane stars as the titular foul-mouthed teddy bear in the Peacock prequel series "Ted." Peacock

More than a decade after “Ted” became a theatrical hit for Seth MacFarlane, the “Family Guy” creator is bringing back the foul-mouthed teddy bear for a prequel series on Peacock, which released the first “Ted” trailer on Thursday.

The “Ted” series takes place in 1993, with Ted (MacFarlane) living in Framingham with 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), who was played by Mark Wahlberg in “Ted” and “Ted 2.” In a flashback that begins the 2012 film, John’s wish upon a shooting star brings Ted to life and turns him into an overnight celebrity.

By the time the Peacock “Ted” show starts, Ted’s 15 minutes of fame have passed, and he’s back living the suburban life with John, John’s parents (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and John’s cousin (Giorgia Whigham). According to a show synopsis, Ted continues to be “a lousy influence” on John, but is also “a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.”

In the “Ted” trailer, MacFarlane’s 1993 Ted writes a tongue-in-cheek letter to his future self about his dream to star in “a new series on the most successful streaming platform ever.”

“Eh, we got a new series,” 2023 Ted deadpans.

While the show was filmed on the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles, the show’s Massachusetts ties run deep. MacFarlane and co-showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh all have ties to the area, as does Grimes (born and raised in Lowell) and series writer Dana Gould (born and raised in Hopedale).

In a press release announcing the “Ted” trailer, MacFarlane, Corrigan, and Walsh shared a statement about how growing up in the Boston area informed the show’s humor, which focuses on “the timeless truth that being 16 sucks.”

“The three of us were teenagers in the nineties and grew up in and around Boston, where the show takes place, so many of these stories are personal for us,” the trio wrote. “We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then. Also, we made stuff up (it’s a lot of pages to fill and real life is mostly boring).”

All seven episodes of the “Ted” prequel series will be streaming on Peacock starting January 11.

Watch the first “Ted” trailer and see more early images for the “Ted” prequel series below.

Max Burkholder and Seth MacFarlane in the Peacock prequel series “Ted.” – Peacock

Max Burkholder, Alanna Eubach, Scott Grimes and Giorgia Whigham in the prequel series “Ted.” – Peacock