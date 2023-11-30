Streaming All the new movies and TV shows streaming in December A full list of what to watch on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple TV+, and Peacock in December 2023. Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro." Jason McDonald/Netflix

The weather is finally getting colder, and now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, all of the streaming services are officially ready for two seasons: Awards season and the holiday season.

Netflix has multiple potential Oscar contenders debuting this month, including Todd Haynes’ truly fantastic drama “May December” (Dec. 1) and Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro” (Dec. 20), which was partially filmed in Massachusetts at Tanglewood in 2022.

Speaking of movies filmed in Massachusetts, Paramount+ is set to release “Finestkind,” a crime drama filmed and set on the docks of New Bedford starring Tommy Lee Jones (“The Fugitive”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), and Ben Foster (“Hell or High Water”).

Netflix and every other streaming service, meanwhile, have gone all-in on holiday content. If you’re exclusively interested in holiday movies, shows, and specials, check out our full guide to all of your holiday movies and TV needs.

Below you’ll find a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Max (formerly HBO Max), Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in December 2023.

New Streaming on Netflix

Movies

Available December 1

May December – Netflix Film

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

﻿The Meg

Neighbors

Shazam!

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Available December 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Available December 6

Christmas as Usual – Netflix Film

Available December 7

The Archies – Netflix Film

NAGA – Netflix Film

Available December 8

Blood Vessel – Netflix Film

Leave the World Behind – Netflix Film

Women on the Edge – Netflix Film

Available December 9

Love and Monsters

Available December 13

Holiday in the Vineyards

Available December 15

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Netflix Film

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist – Netflix Documentary

Familia – Netflix Film

Available December 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

Available December 20

Maestro – Netflix Film

Taming of the Shrewd 2 – Netflix Film

Available December 22

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire – Netflix Film

Available December 24

A Vampire in the Family – Netflix Film

Available December 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry – Netflix Film

Available December 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare – Netflix Documentary

TV Shows and Specials

Available December 1

Sweet Home, season 2 – Netflix Series

Basketball Wives, seasons 3-4

Big Brother, seasons 6 and 17

College Hill: Celebrity Edition, season 1

Holey Moley, seasons 1-2

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems, season 1

Available December 3

Welcome to Samdal-ri – Netflix Series

Available December 4

Dew Drop Diaries, season 2 – Netflix Family

Available December 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal – Netflix Comedy

Top Chef, seasons 6 and 15

Available December 6

Blood Coast – Netflix Series

Available December 7

Analog Squad – Netflix Series

Hilda, season 3 – Netflix Family

I Hate Christmas, season 2 – Netflix Series

High Tides – Netflix Series

My Life With the Walter Boys – Netflix Series

World War II: From the Frontlines – Netflix Documentary

Available December 8

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, season 6 – Netflix Series

Available December 9

Love and Monsters

Available December 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only – Netflix Documentary

Single’s Inferno, season 3 – Netflix Series

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team – Netflix Documentary

Available December 13

1670 – Netflix Series

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, season 5 – Netflix Series

The Influencer – Netflix Series

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza – Netflix Documentary

Available December 14

As the Crow Flies, season 2 – Netflix Series

The Crown, season 6, part 2 – Netflix Series

Married at First Sight, season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho – Netflix Series

Available December 15

Carol & The End of The World – Netflix Series

The Hills, seasons 3-4

Yoh’ Christmas – Netflix Series

Available December 19

Project Runway, season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I – Netflix Comedy

Available December 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years – Netflix Series

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar – Netflix Series

Available December 21

Flipping Out, seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand – Netflix Series

Available December 22

Gyeongseong Creature, season 1, part 1 – Netflix Series

Available December 24

The Manny – Netflix Series

Available December 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – Netflix Comedy

Star Trek: Prodigy, season 1

Available December 28

Pokémon Concierge – Netflix Family

Available December 29

Berlin – Netflix Series

Available December 31

Blippi Wonders, season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker, seasons 3-4

New Streaming on HBO Max

Movies

Available December 1

9 (2009)

Anna and the King (1999)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Box (2009)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

The Color Purple (1985)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Cut Bank (2015)

Denial (2016)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Die Another Day (2002)

Doomsday (2008)

Elektra (2005)

Eye in the Sky (2016)

Flipped (2010)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldfinger (1965)

Hereafter (2010)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

I Am

The Informant! (2009)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jurassic World (2015)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Longest Ride (2015)

Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)

The Lovers (2017)

Low Tide (2019)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Naked Lunch (1991)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

Notes on a Scandal (2007)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Pink Panther (1964)

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Red Dawn (1984)

Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

Skyfall (2012)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Souvenir (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Timeline (2003)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

Trainwreck (2015)

A View To Kill (1985)

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy (2022)

The Women (2008)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Available December 3

Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)

Available December 5

Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)

Available December 10

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)

White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)

Available December 12

Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)

Available December 15

The Giver (2014)

Available December 17

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)

Available December 20

American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)

Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)

Available December 24

OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)

Available December 25

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)

Available December 30

Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)

TV Shows and Specials

Available December 1

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Available December 3

Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)

Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot

Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)

Available December 4

Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)

Available December 5

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

Available December 6

Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)

Available December 7

Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2C

Available December 10

White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)

Available December 11

Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)

Available December 12

1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)

sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)

Available December 15

On the Tee, Season 1B

Available December 16

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

Available December 18

Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)

Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)

World’s First Battlefield (Science Channel)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)

Available December 19

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)

Border Control: Sweden

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

Available December 20

American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)

Available December 21

Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)

Available December 23

Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)

Available December 24

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)

Available December 25

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)

Available December 26

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)

Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)

Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

Available December 28

Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)

Available December 29

In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)

Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)

The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Available December 30

Amina’s Way (OWN)

New Streaming on Hulu

Movies

Available December 1

Airheads

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Legacy

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

The Day The Earth Stood Still

District 9

Epic Movie

Epic

Ever After

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters

Harry Brown

Harvard Park

High School High

High-rise

Hostel: Part III

Hudson Hawk

The Hustler

House Of Flying Daggers

Hustlers

Hysteria

I Am Number Four

Johnson Family Vacation

Juno

Magic Mike XXL

Magic Mike

The Marine

Masterminds

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets

The Omen (2006)

Paddington 2

Planet of the Apes

Shutter

The Sitter

Sommersby

Splash

Tombstone

War

A Walk in the Woods

When In Rome

You Again

Available December 3

The Jingle Bell Jubilee

Available December 4

Mob Land

Available December 6

We Live Here: The Midwest, documentary premiere (Hulu Original)

Crazy Rich Asians

Available December 7

The Bling Ring

Available December 8

The Mission

Proximity

Available December 9

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe

Available December 10

The Matrix Resurrections

Available December 14

Blue Jean

Higher Power

Available December 15

2 Days In New York

Alan Partridge

Freakonomics

I Give It A Year

Lemon

Results

The Giver

White God

The Retirement Plan

Available December 20

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat

Available December 21

A View To Kill For

Operation Napoleon

Available December 22

Maggie Moore(s)

Available December 25

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Available December 28

An Amish Murder, special premiere

Happy Face Killer, special premiere

Available December 31

The ABCs Of Death 2

The ABCs Of Death

Bad Milo!

Honeymoon

I Saw The Devil

Jack And Diane

Marrowbone

Satanic

Splinter

Vanishing On 7th Street

V/H/S

V/H/S 2

V/H/S: Viral

XX

Zombieland: Double Tap

TV Shows and Specials

Available December 1

﻿The Eric Andre Show, complete season 6

CoComelon – JJ’s Animal Time, complete season 2

One Piece, complete season 11

Available December 6

A Historia Delas, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available December 7

﻿Snapped, complete seasons 16-18

I Survived…, complete season 5

I Survived a Crime, complete season 1

Available December 8

Culprits, complete season 1

Available December 9

Maestra, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available December 11

Science Fair: The Series, complete season 1

Available December 13

Moving, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Undead Unluck, series premiere (Hulu Original)

Available December 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete season 8 (Hulu Original)

Swamp People, complete season 14

I Was Possessed, complete season 1

Top Shot: All-Stars, complete season 5

Available December 15

Such Brave Girls, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

CMA Country Christmas

Available December 20

Dragons of Wonderhatch, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Woori the Virgin, complete season 1

Available December 21

Horimiya, season 2 premiere (DUBBED)

Murder In-Law, complete season 1

Nightwatch, complete season 5

Truck Night in America, complete season 1

Available December 22

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, season 2 part 1 premiere

Available December 26

Letterkenny, complete season 12 (Hulu Original)

The Devil is a Part-Timer!, season 2, part 2 premiere

Available December 27

Rewind the ‘90s, complete season 1

Raffa, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available December 28

Married at First Sight, complete season 16

New Streaming on Disney+

Movies

Available December 1

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford” (Premiere)

Available December 8

“The Mission”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” (Premiere)

TV Shows and Specials

Available December 1

The Shepherd

Available December 2

“Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder” (Premiere)

Available December 5

“Isabel Preysler, My Christmas”

Available December 6

“The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day” (Season 2, 1 Episode)

“SuperKitties” (Season 1, 3 Episodes)

“Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas” (Season 2, 1 Episode)

“The Santa Clauses” (Season 2 Finale)

“Soundtrack #2” (Two Episode Premiere)

Available December 9

“Doctor Who: The Giggle” (Premiere)

Available December 11

“Science Fair: The Series” (Season 1)

Available December 12

“Dancing With the Stars” (Finale)

Available December 13

“The Curse of Oak Island” (Season 2, 10 Episodes)

“Dance Moms” (Seasons 3-6 and 8)

“Kiff” (Season 1, 3 Episodes)

“Mickey Mouse Funhouse” (Season 3, 4 Episodes)

“PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos” (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

“PJ Masks: Power Heroes” (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

“Soundtrack #2” (Episodes 3 and 4)

Available December 15

“CMA Country Christmas Special”

Available December 20

“Hailey’s On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas” (Season 1, 1 Episode)

“Pupstruction” (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

“Soundtrack #2” (Episodes 5 and 6)

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” (Season 2)

Available December 22

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2 Premiere)

Available December 25

“Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road” (Premiere)

Available December 26

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

Available December 27

“Me & Winnie the Pooh” (Season 1, 9 Episodes)

“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh” (Season 1, 11 Episodes)

“Rewind the ’90s” (Season 1, 10 Episodes)

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Episode 3)

New Streaming on Prime Video

Movies

Available December 1:

50 First Dates (2004)

Baywatch (2017)

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Click (2006)

Cry Macho (2021)

Death Rides A Horse (1969)

Death Warrant (1990)

Forces Of Nature (1999)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

I Wish (2011)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Picture This (2008)

Stardust (2007)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Support the Girls (2018)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Machinist (2004)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Proposal (2009)

The Ring (2002)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

The Wonderful Country (1959)

Available December 5:

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

Available December 8:

Dating Santa (2023)

Dealing with Christmas (2023)

Merry Little Batman (2023)

World’s First Christmas (2023)

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (2023)

Available December 12:

Asteroid City (2023)

Blue’s Big City Adventure (2022)

Available December 19:

Every Body (2023)

Available December 25:

The Flash (2023)

Available December 26:

Sound of Freedom (2023)

Available December 27:

Terminator: Genisys (2015)

TV Shows and Specials

Available December 1:

7th Heaven S1-S11 (1997)

My Three Sons S1-S12 (1960)

Available December 3:

Coach Prime S2 (2023)

Available December 5:

The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (2023)

Available December 15:

Reacher S2 (2023)

Available December 21:

Gigolò per caso (2023)

Available December 31:

Baby Shark’s Big Show S1 (2021)

Blue’s Clues S1 (1996)

Blue’s Clues & You S1-S2 (2020)

Hit The Floor S1-S4 (2013)

Moesha S1-S6 (1997)

Sister Sister S1-S6 (1994)

Team Umizoomi S1 (2010)

The Affair S1-S5 (2014)

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless S1-S2 (2021)

New Streaming on Apple TV+

Movies

Available December 15

The Family Plan (2023)

TV Shows and Specials

Available December 1

For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 4)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 4)

Available December 6

The Buccaneers (Season 1, Episode 7)

John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial

Slow Horses (Season 3, Episode 3)

Available December 8

For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 5)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 5)

Available December 13

The Buccaneers (Season 1 Finale)

Slow Horses (Season 3, Episode 4)

Available December 15

For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 6)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 6)

Available December 20

Slow Horses (Season 3, Episode 5)

Available December 22

For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 7)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 7)

Available December 27

Slow Horses (Season 3, Episode 6)

Available December 29

For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 8)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 8)

New Streaming on Peacock

Movies

Available December 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, 1994

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, 1995

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Riddick, 2013

Commitment to Life, 2023

Darrow & Darrow Pilot, 2017

Darrow & Darrow: Body Of Evidence, 2018

Darrow & Darrow: In The Key Of Murder, 2018

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery, 2019

Dream Moms, 2023

Everest, 2015

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Exorcist: Believer, 2023

The Family Man, 2000

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005

Game of Love, 2023

Heart of the Matter, 2022

The Journey Ahead, 2022

Jumanji, 1995

Just Go with It, 2011

Kajillionaire, 2020

Kick–Ass 2, 2013

The Last Witch Hunter, 2014

Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance, 2023

Man on the Moon, 1999

North to Home, 2022

Perfect Harmony, 2022

Pitch Black, 2000

Pitch Perfect, 2012

Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

A Winning Team, 2023

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, 1994

Available December 2

My Norwegian Holiday, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available December 4

Christmas with a Kiss, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available December 8

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, 2023 (Peacock Original)

To All a Good Night, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available December 9

The Croods: A New Age, 2020

Available December 10

Christmas on Cherry Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available December 11

Round and Round, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available December 13

Halloween Ends, 2022

Available December 16

The Secret Gift of Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available December 17

Sealed with a List, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available December 18

Friends & Family Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)

Available December 20

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, 1970

Available December 21

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, 2023 (Peacock Original Doc)

Available December 22

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, 2023 (Hallmark)

TV Shows and Specials

Available December 4

Botched, Season 8, All Episodes (E!)

Available December 7

Dino Pops, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Available December 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 8, All Episodes

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1–3 (Peacock Original)

Available December 15

When Calls the Heart, Seasons 1-7, All Episodes (Hallmark)

Available December 21

Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

New Streaming on Paramount+

Movies

Available December 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Dates of Christmas

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Very English Christmas

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

A Walk on the Moon

Adult World

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

American Hustle

Angel Heart

Angela’s Ashes

Barbarella

Bend It Like Beckham

Body Cam

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Carriers

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Christmas by Candlelight

Christmas Casanova

Christmas Cupid

Christmas in Scotland

Cloverfield

Coupled Up for Christmas

Crawl

Critical Condition

Dead Presidents

Deck the Halls

Dirty Dancing

Eat, Love, London

Emma (1996)

Ernest Saves Christmas

Face/Off

Finding Vivian Maier

First Blood

Florence Foster Jenkins

Grindhouse: Death Proof

Grindhouse: Planet Terror

Hondo

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Imagine That

Jack Reacher

Jackass Number Two

Jersey Girl

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Joyful Noise

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Machine Gun Preacher

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Megamind

Milk Money

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

Pretty Baby

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED

RED 2

Regarding Henry

Rise of the Guardians

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scrapper

Set It Off

She’s All That

Sirens

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

Tangerine

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

That Thing You Do!

The Addams Family (1991)

The Christmas Classic

The Dead Zone

The Face of Love

The Fighting Temptations

The Fugitive

The Hours

The Iron Giant

The Ladies Man

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

The Thing

The To Do List

The Virgin Suicides

The Words

Total Recall

Trainspotting

Trapped in Paradise

Triple 9

Twisted

Up in Smoke

War of the Worlds

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Witness

Wuthering Heights

Available December 2

Thriller 40 premiere

Available December 7

Showing Up

Available December 8

Baby Shark’s Big Movie premiere

Available December 9

Transformers: The Last Knight

Available December 11

Jules

Available December 15

Finestkind premiere

Available December 20

Golda

Available December 21

Beau Is Afraid

Available December 26

No Escape

TV Shows and Specials

Available December 1

SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special

The World According to Football premiere

Available December 2

Robbie the Reindeer

Available December 4

The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week

Available December 5

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? Premiere

Available December 6

Digman! (Season 1)

Deliciousness (Season 3)

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 4)

Available December 7

The Envoys Season 2 premiere

Available December 8

Ghosts UK (Season 2)

Available December 10

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop

Available December 11

The Billion Dollar Goal premiere

Available December 12

Born in Synanon premiere

Available December 13

Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 4)

Available December 15

The National Christmas Tree Lighting

Available December 17

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special

Available December 22

The 25th Annual a Home for the Holidays

Available December 23

Frosty Returns

Available December 27

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Available December 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash