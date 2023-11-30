All the new movies and TV shows streaming in December

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The weather is finally getting colder, and now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, all of the streaming services are officially ready for two seasons: Awards season and the holiday season.
Netflix has multiple potential Oscar contenders debuting this month, including Todd Haynes’ truly fantastic drama “May December” (Dec. 1) and Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro” (Dec. 20), which was partially filmed in Massachusetts at Tanglewood in 2022.
Speaking of movies filmed in Massachusetts, Paramount+ is set to release “Finestkind,” a crime drama filmed and set on the docks of New Bedford starring Tommy Lee Jones (“The Fugitive”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), and Ben Foster (“Hell or High Water”).
Netflix and every other streaming service, meanwhile, have gone all-in on holiday content. If you’re exclusively interested in holiday movies, shows, and specials, check out our full guide to all of your holiday movies and TV needs.
Below you’ll find a full list of what’s new on eight of the most popular streaming services in America: Netflix, Max (formerly HBO Max), Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Paramount+.
Here are all the new movies, TV shows, and specials streaming in December 2023.
Available December 1
May December – Netflix Film
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Man of Steel
The Meg
Neighbors
Shazam!
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Suicide Squad
Taken
Taken 2
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Available December 3
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Available December 6
Christmas as Usual – Netflix Film
Available December 7
The Archies – Netflix Film
NAGA – Netflix Film
Available December 8
Blood Vessel – Netflix Film
Leave the World Behind – Netflix Film
Women on the Edge – Netflix Film
Available December 9
Love and Monsters
Available December 13
Holiday in the Vineyards
Available December 15
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Netflix Film
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist – Netflix Documentary
Familia – Netflix Film
Available December 18
Mush-Mush and the Mushables
Available December 20
Maestro – Netflix Film
Taming of the Shrewd 2 – Netflix Film
Available December 22
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire – Netflix Film
Available December 24
A Vampire in the Family – Netflix Film
Available December 26
Thank You, I’m Sorry – Netflix Film
Available December 27
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare – Netflix Documentary
Available December 1
Sweet Home, season 2 – Netflix Series
Basketball Wives, seasons 3-4
Big Brother, seasons 6 and 17
College Hill: Celebrity Edition, season 1
Holey Moley, seasons 1-2
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems, season 1
Available December 3
Welcome to Samdal-ri – Netflix Series
Available December 4
Dew Drop Diaries, season 2 – Netflix Family
Available December 5
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal – Netflix Comedy
Top Chef, seasons 6 and 15
Available December 6
Blood Coast – Netflix Series
Available December 7
Analog Squad – Netflix Series
Hilda, season 3 – Netflix Family
I Hate Christmas, season 2 – Netflix Series
High Tides – Netflix Series
My Life With the Walter Boys – Netflix Series
World War II: From the Frontlines – Netflix Documentary
Available December 8
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, season 6 – Netflix Series
Available December 9
Love and Monsters
Available December 12
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only – Netflix Documentary
Single’s Inferno, season 3 – Netflix Series
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team – Netflix Documentary
Available December 13
1670 – Netflix Series
Car Masters: Rust to Riches, season 5 – Netflix Series
The Influencer – Netflix Series
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza – Netflix Documentary
Available December 14
As the Crow Flies, season 2 – Netflix Series
The Crown, season 6, part 2 – Netflix Series
Married at First Sight, season 14
Yu Yu Hakusho – Netflix Series
Available December 15
Carol & The End of The World – Netflix Series
The Hills, seasons 3-4
Yoh’ Christmas – Netflix Series
Available December 19
Project Runway, season 17
Trevor Noah: Where Was I – Netflix Comedy
Available December 20
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years – Netflix Series
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar – Netflix Series
Available December 21
Flipping Out, seasons 4-5
Like Flowers in Sand – Netflix Series
Available December 22
Gyeongseong Creature, season 1, part 1 – Netflix Series
Available December 24
The Manny – Netflix Series
Available December 25
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon – Netflix Comedy
Star Trek: Prodigy, season 1
Available December 28
Pokémon Concierge – Netflix Family
Available December 29
Berlin – Netflix Series
Available December 31
Blippi Wonders, season 3
The Millionaire Matchmaker, seasons 3-4
Available December 1
9 (2009)
Anna and the King (1999)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
The Biggest Little Farm (2019)
Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
The Box (2009)
Clear and Present Danger (1994)
The Color Purple (1985)
Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)
Cut Bank (2015)
Denial (2016)
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
Die Another Day (2002)
Doomsday (2008)
Elektra (2005)
Eye in the Sky (2016)
Flipped (2010)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Goldfinger (1965)
Hereafter (2010)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)
The Hunt For Red October (1990)
I Am
The Informant! (2009)
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
Jurassic World (2015)
License to Kill (1989)
Live and Let Die (1973)
The Longest Ride (2015)
Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)
The Lovers (2017)
Low Tide (2019)
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)
Naked Lunch (1991)
Necessary Roughness (1991)
Notes on a Scandal (2007)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Over Her Dead Body (2008)
Paranormal Activity (2009)
Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
Patriot Games (1992)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
The Pink Panther (1964)
Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)
Ramona and Beezus (2010)
Red Dawn (1984)
Return of the Pink Panther (1975)
Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
Semi-Pro (2008)
Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)
A Shot In The Dark (1964)
Skyfall (2012)
Son of the Pink Panther (1993)
The Souvenir (2019)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
Timeline (2003)
Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)
Trainwreck (2015)
A View To Kill (1985)
Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy (2022)
The Women (2008)
The World is Not Enough (1999)
Available December 3
Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot
OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)
Available December 5
Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)
Available December 10
OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)
White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)
Available December 12
Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)
Available December 15
The Giver (2014)
Available December 17
OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)
Available December 20
American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)
Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)
Available December 24
OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)
Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)
Available December 25
Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)
Available December 30
Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)
Available December 1
Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
Available December 3
Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)
Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot
Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)
Available December 4
Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)
Available December 5
Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)
Available December 6
Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)
Available December 7
Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)
Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)
Vlad & Niki, Season 2C
Available December 10
White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)
Available December 11
Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)
Available December 12
1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)
sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)
Available December 15
On the Tee, Season 1B
Available December 16
Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)
Available December 18
Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)
Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)
World’s First Battlefield (Science Channel)
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)
Available December 19
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)
Border Control: Sweden
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)
Available December 20
American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)
Available December 21
Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)
Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)
Available December 23
Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)
Available December 24
Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)
Available December 25
90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)
Available December 26
90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)
Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)
Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)
Available December 28
Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)
Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)
Available December 29
In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)
Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)
The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Available December 30
Amina’s Way (OWN)
Available December 1
Airheads
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Legacy
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
The Day The Earth Stood Still
District 9
Epic Movie
Epic
Ever After
Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters
Harry Brown
Harvard Park
High School High
High-rise
Hostel: Part III
Hudson Hawk
The Hustler
House Of Flying Daggers
Hustlers
Hysteria
I Am Number Four
Johnson Family Vacation
Juno
Magic Mike XXL
Magic Mike
The Marine
Masterminds
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
National Treasure
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets
The Omen (2006)
Paddington 2
Planet of the Apes
Shutter
The Sitter
Sommersby
Splash
Tombstone
War
A Walk in the Woods
When In Rome
You Again
Available December 3
The Jingle Bell Jubilee
Available December 4
Mob Land
Available December 6
We Live Here: The Midwest, documentary premiere (Hulu Original)
Crazy Rich Asians
Available December 7
The Bling Ring
Available December 8
The Mission
Proximity
Available December 9
Meet Me Under the Mistletoe
Available December 10
The Matrix Resurrections
Available December 14
Blue Jean
Higher Power
Available December 15
2 Days In New York
Alan Partridge
Freakonomics
I Give It A Year
Lemon
Results
The Giver
White God
The Retirement Plan
Available December 20
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Available December 21
A View To Kill For
Operation Napoleon
Available December 22
Maggie Moore(s)
Available December 25
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
Available December 28
An Amish Murder, special premiere
Happy Face Killer, special premiere
Available December 31
The ABCs Of Death 2
The ABCs Of Death
Bad Milo!
Honeymoon
I Saw The Devil
Jack And Diane
Marrowbone
Satanic
Splinter
Vanishing On 7th Street
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
V/H/S: Viral
XX
Zombieland: Double Tap
Available December 1
The Eric Andre Show, complete season 6
CoComelon – JJ’s Animal Time, complete season 2
One Piece, complete season 11
Available December 6
A Historia Delas, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Available December 7
Snapped, complete seasons 16-18
I Survived…, complete season 5
I Survived a Crime, complete season 1
Available December 8
Culprits, complete season 1
Available December 9
Maestra, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Available December 11
Science Fair: The Series, complete season 1
Available December 13
Moving, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Undead Unluck, series premiere (Hulu Original)
Available December 14
Dragons: The Nine Realms, complete season 8 (Hulu Original)
Swamp People, complete season 14
I Was Possessed, complete season 1
Top Shot: All-Stars, complete season 5
Available December 15
Such Brave Girls, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
CMA Country Christmas
Available December 20
Dragons of Wonderhatch, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Woori the Virgin, complete season 1
Available December 21
Horimiya, season 2 premiere (DUBBED)
Murder In-Law, complete season 1
Nightwatch, complete season 5
Truck Night in America, complete season 1
Available December 22
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, season 2 part 1 premiere
Available December 26
Letterkenny, complete season 12 (Hulu Original)
The Devil is a Part-Timer!, season 2, part 2 premiere
Available December 27
Rewind the ‘90s, complete season 1
Raffa, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
Available December 28
Married at First Sight, complete season 16
Available December 1
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
“Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford” (Premiere)
Available December 8
“The Mission”
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” (Premiere)
Available December 1
The Shepherd
Available December 2
“Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder” (Premiere)
Available December 5
“Isabel Preysler, My Christmas”
Available December 6
“The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day” (Season 2, 1 Episode)
“SuperKitties” (Season 1, 3 Episodes)
“Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas” (Season 2, 1 Episode)
“The Santa Clauses” (Season 2 Finale)
“Soundtrack #2” (Two Episode Premiere)
Available December 9
“Doctor Who: The Giggle” (Premiere)
Available December 11
“Science Fair: The Series” (Season 1)
Available December 12
“Dancing With the Stars” (Finale)
Available December 13
“The Curse of Oak Island” (Season 2, 10 Episodes)
“Dance Moms” (Seasons 3-6 and 8)
“Kiff” (Season 1, 3 Episodes)
“Mickey Mouse Funhouse” (Season 3, 4 Episodes)
“PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos” (Season 1, 5 Episodes)
“PJ Masks: Power Heroes” (Season 1, 5 Episodes)
“Soundtrack #2” (Episodes 3 and 4)
Available December 15
“CMA Country Christmas Special”
Available December 20
“Hailey’s On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas” (Season 1, 1 Episode)
“Pupstruction” (Season 1, 4 Episodes)
“Soundtrack #2” (Episodes 5 and 6)
“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” (Season 2)
Available December 22
Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” (Season 2 Premiere)
Available December 25
“Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road” (Premiere)
Available December 26
“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”
Available December 27
“Me & Winnie the Pooh” (Season 1, 9 Episodes)
“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh” (Season 1, 11 Episodes)
“Rewind the ’90s” (Season 1, 10 Episodes)
“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Episode 3)
Available December 1:
50 First Dates (2004)
Baywatch (2017)
Candy Cane Lane (2023)
Click (2006)
Cry Macho (2021)
Death Rides A Horse (1969)
Death Warrant (1990)
Forces Of Nature (1999)
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
I Wish (2011)
In The Heat Of The Night (1967)
Kiss The Girls (1997)
Little Man Tate (1991)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
Murphy’s Law (1986)
Picture This (2008)
Stardust (2007)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
Support the Girls (2018)
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Dirty Dozen (1967)
The Machinist (2004)
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Proposal (2009)
The Ring (2002)
The Turkey Bowl (2019)
The Wonderful Country (1959)
Available December 5:
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)
Available December 8:
Dating Santa (2023)
Dealing with Christmas (2023)
Merry Little Batman (2023)
World’s First Christmas (2023)
Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (2023)
Available December 12:
Asteroid City (2023)
Blue’s Big City Adventure (2022)
Available December 19:
Every Body (2023)
Available December 25:
The Flash (2023)
Available December 26:
Sound of Freedom (2023)
Available December 27:
Terminator: Genisys (2015)
Available December 1:
7th Heaven S1-S11 (1997)
My Three Sons S1-S12 (1960)
Available December 3:
Coach Prime S2 (2023)
Available December 5:
The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (2023)
Available December 15:
Reacher S2 (2023)
Available December 21:
Gigolò per caso (2023)
Available December 31:
Baby Shark’s Big Show S1 (2021)
Blue’s Clues S1 (1996)
Blue’s Clues & You S1-S2 (2020)
Hit The Floor S1-S4 (2013)
Moesha S1-S6 (1997)
Sister Sister S1-S6 (1994)
Team Umizoomi S1 (2010)
The Affair S1-S5 (2014)
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless S1-S2 (2021)
Available December 15
The Family Plan (2023)
Available December 1
For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 4)
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 4)
Available December 6
The Buccaneers (Season 1, Episode 7)
John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial
Slow Horses (Season 3, Episode 3)
Available December 8
For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 5)
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 5)
Available December 13
The Buccaneers (Season 1 Finale)
Slow Horses (Season 3, Episode 4)
Available December 15
For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 6)
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 6)
Available December 20
Slow Horses (Season 3, Episode 5)
Available December 22
For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 7)
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 7)
Available December 27
Slow Horses (Season 3, Episode 6)
Available December 29
For All Mankind (Season 4, Episode 8)
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 1, Episode 8)
Available December 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, 1994
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, 1995
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Riddick, 2013
Commitment to Life, 2023
Darrow & Darrow Pilot, 2017
Darrow & Darrow: Body Of Evidence, 2018
Darrow & Darrow: In The Key Of Murder, 2018
Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery, 2019
Dream Moms, 2023
Everest, 2015
Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004
The Exorcist: Believer, 2023
The Family Man, 2000
Frost/Nixon, 2008
Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005
Game of Love, 2023
Heart of the Matter, 2022
The Journey Ahead, 2022
Jumanji, 1995
Just Go with It, 2011
Kajillionaire, 2020
Kick–Ass 2, 2013
The Last Witch Hunter, 2014
Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance, 2023
Man on the Moon, 1999
North to Home, 2022
Perfect Harmony, 2022
Pitch Black, 2000
Pitch Perfect, 2012
Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)
A Winning Team, 2023
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, 1994
Available December 2
My Norwegian Holiday, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available December 4
Christmas with a Kiss, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available December 8
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, 2023 (Peacock Original)
To All a Good Night, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available December 9
The Croods: A New Age, 2020
Available December 10
Christmas on Cherry Lane, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available December 11
Round and Round, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available December 13
Halloween Ends, 2022
Available December 16
The Secret Gift of Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available December 17
Sealed with a List, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available December 18
Friends & Family Christmas, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available December 20
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, 1970
Available December 21
Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, 2023 (Peacock Original Doc)
Available December 22
Miracle in Bethlehem, PA, 2023 (Hallmark)
Available December 4
Botched, Season 8, All Episodes (E!)
Available December 7
Dino Pops, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Available December 14
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 8, All Episodes
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, Episodes 1–3 (Peacock Original)
Available December 15
When Calls the Heart, Seasons 1-7, All Episodes (Hallmark)
Available December 21
Dr. Death, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Available December 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
12 Dates of Christmas
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Very English Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
A Walk on the Moon
Adult World
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
American Hustle
Angel Heart
Angela’s Ashes
Barbarella
Bend It Like Beckham
Body Cam
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Carriers
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Christmas by Candlelight
Christmas Casanova
Christmas Cupid
Christmas in Scotland
Cloverfield
Coupled Up for Christmas
Crawl
Critical Condition
Dead Presidents
Deck the Halls
Dirty Dancing
Eat, Love, London
Emma (1996)
Ernest Saves Christmas
Face/Off
Finding Vivian Maier
First Blood
Florence Foster Jenkins
Grindhouse: Death Proof
Grindhouse: Planet Terror
Hondo
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Imagine That
Jack Reacher
Jackass Number Two
Jersey Girl
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Joyful Noise
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Machine Gun Preacher
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Megamind
Milk Money
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mother!
Pretty Baby
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED
RED 2
Regarding Henry
Rise of the Guardians
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scrapper
Set It Off
She’s All That
Sirens
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
Tangerine
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
That Thing You Do!
The Addams Family (1991)
The Christmas Classic
The Dead Zone
The Face of Love
The Fighting Temptations
The Fugitive
The Hours
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
The Thing
The To Do List
The Virgin Suicides
The Words
Total Recall
Trainspotting
Trapped in Paradise
Triple 9
Twisted
Up in Smoke
War of the Worlds
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Witness
Wuthering Heights
Available December 2
Thriller 40 premiere
Available December 7
Showing Up
Available December 8
Baby Shark’s Big Movie premiere
Available December 9
Transformers: The Last Knight
Available December 11
Jules
Available December 15
Finestkind premiere
Available December 20
Golda
Available December 21
Beau Is Afraid
Available December 26
No Escape
Available December 1
SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special
The World According to Football premiere
Available December 2
Robbie the Reindeer
Available December 4
The Price Is Right at Night Christmas Week
Available December 5
Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? Premiere
Available December 6
Digman! (Season 1)
Deliciousness (Season 3)
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (Season 4)
Available December 7
The Envoys Season 2 premiere
Available December 8
Ghosts UK (Season 2)
Available December 10
A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop
Available December 11
The Billion Dollar Goal premiere
Available December 12
Born in Synanon premiere
Available December 13
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 4)
Available December 15
The National Christmas Tree Lighting
Available December 17
Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Concert Special
Available December 22
The 25th Annual a Home for the Holidays
Available December 23
Frosty Returns
Available December 27
The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Available December 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.