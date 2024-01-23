Streaming 2024 Oscars: How to watch or stream all of the movies nominated Before the Academy Awards on March 10, You can catch up on almost all of the 2024 Oscar-nominated movies, whether in theaters or on your favorite streaming platform. How to watch the 2024 Oscar nominees, including "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Poor Things," and "American Fiction." Apple Studios; 20th Century Studios; Orion Releasing

The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, which means you now have a little more than a month to catch up on all of the best movies of 2023 before the Academy Awards ceremony on March 10.

If box office receipts are any indication, many viewers have already seen two of the movies that landed the most nominations in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” (13 nominations) and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” (8 nominations). But there are so many other great movies worth checking out, including three Best Picture nominees that were filmed in Massachusetts: Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro,” Alexander Payne’s 1970s dramedy “The Holdovers,” and Cord Jefferson’s searing satire “American Fiction.”

With the proliferation of streaming services, you may be wondering how to watch the movies that landed 2024 Oscar nominations.

Some best picture nominees, like “American Fiction,” “Poor Things,” and “The Zone of Interest,” are currently only in theaters. But many others are available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and other popular streamers.

If you’re looking at pure dollar value, Netflix is the best way to watch Oscar nominated movies, with nine feature-length films and two shorts available on the service. Others, like Hulu and Paramount+, have several nominated movies that will be added in the coming weeks.

Even “Oppenheimer,” the prohibitive Best Picture favorite that begs to be experienced on the big screen, will be available to stream on Peacock starting Feb. 16, weeks before the 96th Academy Awards.

Below you will find a full list of how to watch the 2024 Oscar nominees, whether it’s in theaters, an on-demand rental, or streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Prime Video, or another streaming service.

Best Picture Oscar nominations

“American Fiction”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score

First-time director Cord Jefferson has made one of the funniest movies of 2023 in “American Fiction,” a sharp satire of the commodification of Black identity. Monk (Jeffrey Wright) plays a bitter, depressed author from Boston whose works aren’t considered “Black enough” by the publishing world. In a drunken fit of pique, Monk writes a ludicrous parody of a story — an ebonics-heavy tale of drugs, gangs and murder called “My Pafology” — under a pseudonym. To Monk’s chagrin, the book becomes a hit, forcing him to come to terms with the idea of persona and authenticity as he nears a payday that could help his ailing mother.

How to watch: “American Fiction” is in theaters, and will begin streaming on Prime Video on a date to be announced.

“Anatomy of A Fall”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing

“Anatomy of A Fall” is be the arthouse answer to the true crime bonanza, a Palme d’Or winner at Cannes that centers a grisly murder and subsequent courtroom drama that will entice fans of podcasts like “My Favorite Murder.” At the center of the trial is a novelist (Sandra Hüller) accused of murdering her husband at the family’s posh chalet, leaving the body for her blind son to discover. Director Justine Triet is less concerned with plotting zany twists as she is digging into couple’s toxic domestic life and the incredible strain a high-profile trial puts on everyone in its orbit.

How to watch: “Anatomy of A Fall” is available to rent, and will begin streaming on Hulu on a date to be announced.

“Barbie”

Greta Gerwig’s film consistently refuses to be defined. It’s a Mattel brand extension and an anti-capitalist screed. It’s an uplifting comedy and a sobering meditation on the agony of existence. More than anything, “Barbie” is one of the most subversive, unexpected summer blockbusters in recent memory. Margot Robbie perfectly embodies the ubiquitous doll, who, on the surface, embodies the impossible beauty standard set for generations of girls. But internally, Barbie is conflicted and must head to the real world to find out why. Along for the ride is Ken (Ryan Gosling), who’s been insecure way longer than Barbie has and quickly learns some extremely toxic ways to process his emotions from the real world.

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Song

How to watch: “Barbie” is streaming on Max.

“The Holdovers”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actor (Paul Giamatti), Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing

From the very first frame, “The Holdovers” is a love letter to a bygone era. Featuring a throwback studio logo and grainy film stock, the movie takes place in 1970 at the fictional Massachusetts prep school Barton Academy, where curmudgeonly teacher Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) is stuck babysitting a precocious student (newcomer Dominic Sessa) over Christmas break, while the school’s cook, Mary (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), watches from a healthy distance. Director Alexander Payne showed Sessa a number of ’70s films to prepare for his role, including Hal Ashby’s “Harold & Maude” and “The Last Detail.” It’s fitting then, that “The Holdovers” feels like a tribute to the New Hollywood-era filmmaker: A film that prioritizes quirky, flawed characters over plot and leaves your heart full when the credits roll.

How to watch: “The Holdovers” is streaming on Peacock.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actress (Lily Gladstone), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Director, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Song

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is 206 minutes of stomach-turning drama featuring a career-best performance from Leonardo DiCaprio — which is saying a lot. The true story of white men who married or killed off wealthy Osage tribe members who inherited oil rights is the story of America’s past, present, and future. DiCaprio’s plain-spoken Ernest endears himself to Mollie (Lily Gladstone), and the pair marry, as per the plan of Ernest’s uncle, William (Robert De Niro). DiCaprio is an avatar of greed no different than Henry Hill of “Goodfellas” or Jordan Belfort in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and seeing the way he destroys Molly’s life is tragic and unmissable.

How to watch: “Killers of the Flow Moon” is streaming on Apple TV+.

“Maestro”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Carey Mulligan), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound

From the moment he first steps on screen in “Maestro,” Bradley Cooper is utterly magnetic as composer Leonard Bernstein. The life of the party wherever he goes, “Lenny” quickly begins a courtship with Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), each glance and one-liner delivered like he’s starring in his own sitcom. Even after decades of marriage, Bernstein still feels like he’s putting on a performance at all times, a function of both his gargantuan ego and the massive pressure of hiding his relationships with other men. As Montealegre, Mulligan sublimely captures a woman who willingly discards her own needs to support a generational talent. When Bernstein takes the stage to conduct Gustav Mahler’s “Resurrection Symphony,” with Montealegre watching in the wings, we understand why.

How to watch: “Maestro” is streaming on Netflix.

“Oppenheimer”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Sound, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Oppenheimer” is an incredible achievement — one of the most thorough, ambitious historical dramas ever put to film. Every single aspect of the movie is huge, from the cast to the real, non-CGI explosions Nolan created to mimic the Trinity Test. But “Oppenheimer” is also quiet and understated. Much of its three-hour runtime functions as a tense courtroom drama and a sprawling game of 1940s backroom politics. Most of all, it’s a fascinating character study of a man stuck living in a world of absolutes whose mind never seemed to be satisfactorily made up about anything. Cillian Murphy is brilliant, but despite his centrality to nearly every scene of the film, he leaves space for others to shine in roles both big (Robert Downey Jr.) and small (Casey Affleck).

How to watch: “Oppenheimer” is available to rent, and will begin streaming on Peacock February 16.

“Past Lives”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay

Celine Song takes a page out of Richard Linklater’s “Before” trilogy in her debut, the decades-spanning love story “Past Lives.” The story begins in South Korea, where two neighboring 12-year-old children, Na Young and Hae Sung, develop crushes on each other, going on a single parent-supervised date before Na Young’s family moves to Toronto. Twelve years later, Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) finds Na Young (Greta Lee) on Facebook, and the two rekindle their connection. After losing touch again, 12 more years pass before Hae Sung decides to visit Na Young (now Nora) in New York City. More than any other film in 2023, “Past Lives” will stick with you, conjuring feelings of longing, nostalgia, and heartbreak that linger long after the credits have rolled.

How to watch: “Past Lives” is available to rent, and will begin streaming on Paramount+ February 2.

“Poor Things”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

With “Poor Things,” director Yorgos Lanthimos has turned the story of Frankenstein into a treatise on the fundamental nature of womanhood, with Emma Stone as Bella, the living, breathing, highly sexual monster at the center of it all. After a mad scientist (Willem Defoe) implants the brain of an infant in Bella’s reanimated body, she begins a “Billy Madison”-esque speedrun from newborn to full-blown womanhood, with plenty of bumps along the way. Stone’s performance is the most fearless thing you’ll see in 2023, and she’s perfectly in tune with where her character’s development stands. Watching Mark Ruffalo play a mustache-twirling lothario is icing on the cake.

How to watch: “Poor Things” is in theaters, and will begin streaming on Hulu on a date to be announced.

“The Zone of Interest”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Sound

“The Zone of Interest” is Hannah Arendt’s “banality of evil” made manifest. Director Jonathan Glazer uses a documentary-style camera setup to capture the story of a the Hösses, a family of Nazis living next door to Auschwitz whose patriarch, Rudolf (Christian Friedel), is in charge of most efficiently enacting Hitler’s Final Solution. “The Zone of Interest” is PG-13, and much like his 2014 film “Under the Skin,” Glazer doesn’t show the atrocities that took place at the labor camp. Instead, we see Rudolf’s wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) and their children steadfastly ignore the sounds of bullets and the stench of burning bodies in pursuit of a white-picket fence and a pool. Glazer spent years researching actual dialogue spoken by the Hösses. The commonalities they share with a certain type of American suburban living is deeply disturbing, to say the least.

How to watch: “The Zone of Interest” is in theaters, and will begin streaming on Max on a date to be announced.

Oscar movies on Netflix

“The After”

Nomination(s): Best Live Action Short Film

Watch “The After” streaming on Netflix

“American Symphony”

Nomination(s): Best Song

Watch “American Symphony streaming on Netflix

“El Conde”

Nomination(s): Best Cinematography

Watch “El Conde” streaming on Netflix

“Maestro”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Carey Mulligan), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound

Watch “Maestro” streaming on Netflix

“May December”

Nomination(s): Best Original Screenplay

Watch “May December” streaming on Netflix

“Nimona”

Nomination(s): Best Animated Feature Film

Watch “Nimona” streaming on Netflix

“Nyad”

Nomination(s): Best Actress (Annette Bening), Best Supporting Actress (Jodie Foster)

Watch “Nyad” streaming on Netflix

“Rustin”

Nomination(s): Best Actor (Colman Domingo)

Watch “Rustin” streaming on Netflix

“Society of the Snow”

Nomination(s): Best International Feature Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Watch “Society of the Snow” streaming on Netflix

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Nomination(s): Best Animated Feature Film

Watch “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” streaming on Netflix

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Nomination(s): Best Live Action Short Film

Watch The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar streaming on Netflix

Oscar movies on Hulu

“The Creator”

Nomination(s): Best Sound, Best Visual Effects

Watch “The Creator” streaming on Hulu

“Flamin’ Hot”

Nomination(s): Best Song

Watch “Flamin’ Hot” streaming on Hulu

Oscar movies on Disney+

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

Nomination(s): Best Documentary Feature Film

Watch “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” streaming on Disney+

“Elemental”

Nomination(s): Best Animated Feature Film

Watch “Elemental” streaming on Disney+

“Flamin’ Hot”

Nomination(s): Best Song

Watch “Flamin’ Hot” streaming on Disney+

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Nomination(s): Best Visual Effects

Watch “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” streaming on Disney+

Oscar movies on Prime Video

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Nomination(s): Best Documentary Feature Film

Watch “20 Days in Mariupol” streaming on Prime Video with PBS Documentaries subscription, or free on PBS.org.

“Four Daughters”

Nomination(s): Best Documentary Feature Film

Watch “Four Daughters” streaming on Prime Video with Kino subscription

Oscar movies on Peacock

“The Holdovers”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actor (Paul Giamatti), Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing

Watch “The Holdovers” streaming on Peacock

Oscar movies on Max

“Barbie”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Song

Watch “Barbie” streaming on Max

Oscar movies on Paramount+

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

Nomination(s): Best Documentary Short Film

Watch “The ABCs of Book Banning” streaming on Paramount+

“The Eternal Memory”

Nomination(s): Best Documentary Feature Film

Watch “The Eternal Memory” streaming on Paramount+

“Golda”

Nomination(s): Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Watch “Golda” streaming on Paramount+

Oscar movies on Apple TV+

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actress (Lily Gladstone), Best Supporting Actor (Robert De Niro), Best Director, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Song

Watch “Killers of the Flower Moon” streaming on Apple TV+

Oscar movies to rent

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actress (Sandra Hüller), Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing

How to watch: “Anatomy of A Fall” is available to rent, and will begin streaming on Hulu on a date to be announced.

“The Color Purple”

Nomination(s): Best Supporting Actress (Danielle Brooks)

How to watch: “The Color Purple” is available to rent, and will begin streaming on Max on a date to be announced.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning”

Nomination(s): Best Sound, Best Visual Effects

How to watch: “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning” is available to rent, and will begin streaming on Paramount+ January 25.

“Napoleon”

Nomination(s): Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects

How to watch: “Napoleon” is available to rent, and will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on a date to be announced.

“Oppenheimer”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Sound, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

How to watch: “Oppenheimer” is available to rent, and will begin streaming on Peacock February 16.

“Past Lives”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay

How to watch: How to watch: “Past Lives” is available to rent, and will begin streaming on Paramount+ February 2.

Oscar movies in theaters

“American Fiction”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actor (Jeffrey Wright), Best Supporting Actor (Sterling K. Brown), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score

How to watch: “American Fiction” is in theaters, and will begin streaming on Prime Video on a date to be announced.

“The Boy and the Heron”

Nomination(s): Best Animated Feature Film

How to watch: “The Boy and the Heron” is in theaters, and will begin streaming on Max on a date to be announced.

“Godzilla Minus One”

Nomination(s): Best Visual Effects

How to watch: “Godzilla Minus One” is in theaters.

“Poor Things”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Score, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

How to watch: “Poor Things” is in theaters, and will begin streaming on Hulu on a date to be announced.

“The Teachers’ Lounge”

Nomination(s): Best International Feature Film

How to watch: “The Teachers’ Lounge is in theaters.

“The Zone of Interest”

Nomination(s): Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Sound

How to watch: “The Zone of Interest” is in theaters, and will begin streaming on Max on a date to be announced.

What are your 2024 Oscars predictions? Best motion picture of the year “American Fiction” “Anatomy of a Fall” “Barbie” “The Holdovers” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Maestro” “Oppenheimer” “Past Lives” “Poor Things” “The Zone of Interest” Best Director Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall” Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things” Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest” Performance by an actor in a leading role Bradley Cooper, “Maestro” Colman Domingo, “Rustin” Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers” Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” Performance by an actor in a supporting role Sterling K. Brown in “American Fiction” Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robert Downey Jr. in “Oppenheimer” Ryan Gosling in “Barbie” Mark Ruffalo in “Poor Things” Performance by an actress in a leading role Annette Bening in “Nyad” Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon” Sandra Hüller in “Anatomy of a Fall” Carey Mulligan in “Maestro” Emma Stone in “Poor Things” Performance by an actress in a supporting role Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer” Danielle Brooks in “The Color Purple” America Ferrera in “Barbie” Jodie Foster in “Nyad” Da’Vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers” Best animated feature film of the year “The Boy and the Heron” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki “Elemental” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream “Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary “Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal Cinematography “El Conde” Edward Lachman “Killers of the Flower Moon” Rodrigo Prieto “Maestro” Matthew Libatique “Oppenheimer” Hoyte van Hoytema “Poor Things” Robbie Ryan Costume Design “Barbie” Jacqueline Durran “Killers of the Flower Moon” Jacqueline West “Napoleon” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman “Oppenheimer” Ellen Mirojnick “Poor Things” Holly Waddington Documentary Feature Film “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek “The Eternal Memory” Nominees to be determined “Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha “To Kill a Tiger” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim “20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath Documentary Short Film “The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic “The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman and Christine Turner “Island in Between” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien “The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Sean Wang and Sam Davis Film Editing “Anatomy of a Fall” Laurent Sénéchal “The Holdovers” Kevin Tent “Killers of the Flower Moon” Thelma Schoonmaker “Oppenheimer” Jennifer Lame “Poor Things” Yorgos Mavropsaridis International Feature Film “Io Capitano” Italy “Perfect Days” Japan “Society of the Snow” Spain “The Teachers’ Lounge” Germany “The Zone of Interest” United Kingdom Makeup and Hairstyling “American Fiction” Laura Karpman “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” John Williams “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robbie Robertson “Oppenheimer” Ludwig Göransson “Poor Things” Jerskin Fendrix Music (Original Score) "American Fiction" "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" "Killers of the Flower Moon" "Oppenheimer" "Poor Things" Music (Original Song) “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” Production Design “Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer “Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis “Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff “Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman “Poor Things” Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek Short Film (Animated) “Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter “Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess “Our Uniform” Yegane Moghaddam “Pachyderme” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker Short Film (Live Action) “The After” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham “Invincible” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron “Knight of Fortune” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk “Red, White and Blue” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales Sound “The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic “Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor “Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell “The Zone of Interest” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn Visual Effects “The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould “Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould Adapted Screenplay “American Fiction” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson “Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach “Oppenheimer” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan “Poor Things” Screenplay by Tony McNamara “The Zone of Interest” Written by Jonathan Glazer Original Screenplay “Anatomy of a Fall” Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari “The Holdovers” Written by David Hemingson “Maestro” Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer “May December” Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik “Past Lives” Written by Celine Song What is your favorite 2024 Oscar-nominated film, and why? 