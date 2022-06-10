Summer All of the 2022 Fourth of July fireworks shows scheduled so far in Massachusetts Need to know when there will be July 4 fireworks near you? Check our handy list to find out. Fireworks at the Boston Pops Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular. Yoon S. Byun/Globe Staff

After two years of Fourth of July fireworks shows in Massachusetts being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 appears to be the year that towns across the Commonwealth are celebrating Independence Day in style.

“We know how disappointing it was that we were unable to have fireworks for the last two years,” the Marblehead Fireworks Committee wrote on its website. “In 2020 we had to cancel them due to the initial phase of the pandemic, and in 2021 we would have been the only town having fireworks on the entire North Shore — causing a potential inflow of traffic that we couldn’t have handled from a public safety perspective. We are going to have our comeback this year!!”

In all, more than 50 fireworks shows between June 24 to July 16 will celebrate America’s independence, according to a list of permitted fireworks displays published by the state’s Department of Fire Services.

Note: The list we’ve compiled below only contains fireworks shows in towns that have received a permit from DFS. We know, for example, that the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular plans to make its return to the Hatch Shell on July 4 for the first time since 2019. But because Boston’s fireworks permit is not yet on the state’s list, it’s not on our list either.

Based on prior history, we would expect around 30-40 more municipalities to join the list of 4th of July fireworks displays in the coming weeks, and will be updating this list every Friday.

Here are the times and schedules of every 4th of July fireworks show in Massachusetts from now through July 16.

(Don’t see your town’s fireworks listed or want to update your town’s information? Send an email to [email protected].)

June 24

Holyoke

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Holyoke Community College, 303 Homestead Ave.

Rain Date: June 25

Mashpee

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Mashpee High School, 500 Old Barnstable Rd.

Rain Date: June 25

Whatley

Time: 8:45 p.m.

Location: Field behind S. White Dickinson Library, 202 Chestnut Plain Rd.

Rain Date: June 25

June 25

Braintree

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Braintree High School, 128 Town St.

Rain Date: June 26

Chicopee

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Szot Park, Front Street

Rain Date: June 26

Easthampton

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Park Hill Orchard, 95 Park Hill Rd.

Rain Date: N/A

Florence

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Lock Memorial Park, 300 N. Main St.

Rain Date: June 26

Gardner

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Kendall Pond Road W

Rain Date: June 26

Halifax

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Halifax Athletic Fields, 470 Plymouth Street

Rain Date: June 26

Hanover

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Ballfields behind Center School, 65 Silver St.

Rain Date: June 26

Milford

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Plains Park, 90 Cedar St.

Rain Date: June 26

Milton

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Governor Hutchinson’s Field – Adams St.

Rain Date: June 26

S. Hamilton

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Patton Park, Bay Road

Rain Date: June 26

Ware

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: 77 Church St.

Rain Date: June 26

June 26

Canton

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Irish Cultural Center., 200 New Boston Rd.

Rain Date: N/A

Sutton

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: 268 Boston Rd.

Rain Date: July 8

Worcester

Time: 9 p.m. or Dark

Location: East Mountain St.

Rain Date: N/A

June 30

Somerville

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Location: Trum Field, Franey Road

Rain Date: July 1

Worcester

Time: 9 p.m. or Dark

Location: 170 Belmont St.

Rain Date: July 1

July 1

Attleboro

Time: 9:20 p.m.

Location: Haywood Field, North Ave.

Rain Date: July 5

Greenfield

Time: 9:35 p.m.

Location: Poet’s Seat Tower, Mountain Road

Rain Date: July 5

Haverhill

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Riverside Park, 163 Lincoln Ave.

Rain Date: July 5

Hingham

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Button Island, 3 Otis St.

Rain Date: July 2

Marion

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Barge off Silver Shell Beach, Front St.

Rain Date: July 9

Orleans

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Rock Harbor Beach, 11 Bay View Drive

Rain Date: July 5

July 2

Agawam

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Six Flags, Picnic Grove, 1623 Main St.

Rain Date: N/A

Andover

Time: 9:20 p.m.

Location: Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Rd.

Rain Date: July 9

Chatham

Time: Dusk

Location: Veterans Field, 150 Depot Rd.

Rain Date: N/A

Lowell

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Pedestrian Walkway, Aiken St.

Rain Date: July 5

Oakham

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Barge on Lake Dean, 203 Bechan Rd.

Rain Date: N/A

Salem

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Salem Maritime National Historic Site, 160 Derby St.

Rain Date: August 5 or August 7

Walpole

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Joe Morgan Memorial Field, 220 School St.

Rain Date: July 9

July 3

Agawam

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Six Flags, Picnic Grove, 1623 Main St.

Rain Date: N/A

East Longmeadow

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: High School Athletic Field, 180 Maple Street

Rain Date: N/A

Freetown

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Assonet Burial Grounds

Rain Date: July 9

Lynn

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Red Rock, 76 Marine Blvd.

Rain Date: July 5

Manchester

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Singing Beach, Beach St.

Rain Date: July 5

Mashpee

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Golf Course, 20 Red Brook Rd.

Rain Date: July 5

Needham

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Needham High School, 609 Webster St.

Rain Date: July 5

North Andover

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Hayes Stadium, 495 Main St.

Rain Date: July 5

Rutland

Time: 9:20 p.m.

Location: Behind DPW Garage, 17 Pommogussett Road

Rain Date: July 8

Sharon

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Massapoag, 196 Pond St.

Rain Date: July 10

Tewksbury

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: 424 Livingston St.

Rain Date: N/A

Weymouth

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Wessagusset Rd.

Rain Date: N/A

July 4

Agawam

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Six Flags, Picnic Grove, 1623 Main St.

Rain Date: N/A

Beverly

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: West Beach, 121 West St.

Rain Date: July 5

Bridgewater

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Legion Field, 200 South St.

Rain Date: July 5

Fall River

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Battleship Cove, 392 Davol St.

Rain Date: July 5

Marblehead

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Marblehead Harbor, Commercial Street Wharf

Rain Date: July 5

Mashpee

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Location: Willowbend Country Club, 130 Willowbend Dr.

Rain Date: July 5

Nantucket

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Barge off Jetties Beach

Rain Date: N/A

North Adams

Time: 9:15-9:45 p.m.

Location: 400 Curran Highway

Rain Date: July 5

Worcester

Time: Post-Game

Location: Polar Park Stadium, 122 Madison St.

Rain Date: N/A

July 9

Nahant

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Bailey’s Point Park, Bass Point Rd.

Rain Date: N/A

Uxbridge

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: 62 Capron St.

Rain Date: N/A

July 15

Williamsburg

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Field Behind Lashway Residence, 10 River Rd.

Rain Date: July 17

July 16

Northbridge

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Lasell Field, 171 Linwood Ave.

Rain Date: July 17