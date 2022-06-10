All of the 2022 Fourth of July fireworks shows scheduled so far in Massachusetts

Need weekend plans?
After two years of Fourth of July fireworks shows in Massachusetts being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 appears to be the year that towns across the Commonwealth are celebrating Independence Day in style.
“We know how disappointing it was that we were unable to have fireworks for the last two years,” the Marblehead Fireworks Committee wrote on its website. “In 2020 we had to cancel them due to the initial phase of the pandemic, and in 2021 we would have been the only town having fireworks on the entire North Shore — causing a potential inflow of traffic that we couldn’t have handled from a public safety perspective. We are going to have our comeback this year!!”
In all, more than 50 fireworks shows between June 24 to July 16 will celebrate America’s independence, according to a list of permitted fireworks displays published by the state’s Department of Fire Services.
Note: The list we’ve compiled below only contains fireworks shows in towns that have received a permit from DFS. We know, for example, that the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular plans to make its return to the Hatch Shell on July 4 for the first time since 2019. But because Boston’s fireworks permit is not yet on the state’s list, it’s not on our list either.
Based on prior history, we would expect around 30-40 more municipalities to join the list of 4th of July fireworks displays in the coming weeks, and will be updating this list every Friday.
Here are the times and schedules of every 4th of July fireworks show in Massachusetts from now through July 16.
(Don’t see your town’s fireworks listed or want to update your town’s information? Send an email to [email protected].)
Holyoke
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Holyoke Community College, 303 Homestead Ave.
Rain Date: June 25
Mashpee
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: Mashpee High School, 500 Old Barnstable Rd.
Rain Date: June 25
Whatley
Time: 8:45 p.m.
Location: Field behind S. White Dickinson Library, 202 Chestnut Plain Rd.
Rain Date: June 25
Braintree
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Braintree High School, 128 Town St.
Rain Date: June 26
Chicopee
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Szot Park, Front Street
Rain Date: June 26
Easthampton
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: Park Hill Orchard, 95 Park Hill Rd.
Rain Date: N/A
Florence
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Lock Memorial Park, 300 N. Main St.
Rain Date: June 26
Gardner
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Kendall Pond Road W
Rain Date: June 26
Halifax
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Halifax Athletic Fields, 470 Plymouth Street
Rain Date: June 26
Hanover
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Ballfields behind Center School, 65 Silver St.
Rain Date: June 26
Milford
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Plains Park, 90 Cedar St.
Rain Date: June 26
Milton
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Governor Hutchinson’s Field – Adams St.
Rain Date: June 26
S. Hamilton
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Patton Park, Bay Road
Rain Date: June 26
Ware
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: 77 Church St.
Rain Date: June 26
Canton
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Irish Cultural Center., 200 New Boston Rd.
Rain Date: N/A
Sutton
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: 268 Boston Rd.
Rain Date: July 8
Worcester
Time: 9 p.m. or Dark
Location: East Mountain St.
Rain Date: N/A
Somerville
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Location: Trum Field, Franey Road
Rain Date: July 1
Worcester
Time: 9 p.m. or Dark
Location: 170 Belmont St.
Rain Date: July 1
Attleboro
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Location: Haywood Field, North Ave.
Rain Date: July 5
Greenfield
Time: 9:35 p.m.
Location: Poet’s Seat Tower, Mountain Road
Rain Date: July 5
Haverhill
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Riverside Park, 163 Lincoln Ave.
Rain Date: July 5
Hingham
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Button Island, 3 Otis St.
Rain Date: July 2
Marion
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Barge off Silver Shell Beach, Front St.
Rain Date: July 9
Orleans
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Rock Harbor Beach, 11 Bay View Drive
Rain Date: July 5
Agawam
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Six Flags, Picnic Grove, 1623 Main St.
Rain Date: N/A
Andover
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Location: Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Rd.
Rain Date: July 9
Chatham
Time: Dusk
Location: Veterans Field, 150 Depot Rd.
Rain Date: N/A
Lowell
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Pedestrian Walkway, Aiken St.
Rain Date: July 5
Oakham
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Barge on Lake Dean, 203 Bechan Rd.
Rain Date: N/A
Salem
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Salem Maritime National Historic Site, 160 Derby St.
Rain Date: August 5 or August 7
Walpole
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Joe Morgan Memorial Field, 220 School St.
Rain Date: July 9
Agawam
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Six Flags, Picnic Grove, 1623 Main St.
Rain Date: N/A
East Longmeadow
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: High School Athletic Field, 180 Maple Street
Rain Date: N/A
Freetown
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Assonet Burial Grounds
Rain Date: July 9
Lynn
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Red Rock, 76 Marine Blvd.
Rain Date: July 5
Manchester
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Singing Beach, Beach St.
Rain Date: July 5
Mashpee
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Location: Golf Course, 20 Red Brook Rd.
Rain Date: July 5
Needham
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Needham High School, 609 Webster St.
Rain Date: July 5
North Andover
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Hayes Stadium, 495 Main St.
Rain Date: July 5
Rutland
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Location: Behind DPW Garage, 17 Pommogussett Road
Rain Date: July 8
Sharon
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Lake Massapoag, 196 Pond St.
Rain Date: July 10
Tewksbury
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: 424 Livingston St.
Rain Date: N/A
Weymouth
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Wessagusset Rd.
Rain Date: N/A
Agawam
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Six Flags, Picnic Grove, 1623 Main St.
Rain Date: N/A
Beverly
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: West Beach, 121 West St.
Rain Date: July 5
Bridgewater
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Location: Legion Field, 200 South St.
Rain Date: July 5
Fall River
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Battleship Cove, 392 Davol St.
Rain Date: July 5
Marblehead
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Marblehead Harbor, Commercial Street Wharf
Rain Date: July 5
Mashpee
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Location: Willowbend Country Club, 130 Willowbend Dr.
Rain Date: July 5
Nantucket
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Barge off Jetties Beach
Rain Date: N/A
North Adams
Time: 9:15-9:45 p.m.
Location: 400 Curran Highway
Rain Date: July 5
Worcester
Time: Post-Game
Location: Polar Park Stadium, 122 Madison St.
Rain Date: N/A
Nahant
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Bailey’s Point Park, Bass Point Rd.
Rain Date: N/A
Uxbridge
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: 62 Capron St.
Rain Date: N/A
Williamsburg
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Field Behind Lashway Residence, 10 River Rd.
Rain Date: July 17
Northbridge
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Lasell Field, 171 Linwood Ave.
Rain Date: July 17
