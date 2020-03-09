Tom Brady just launched a production company

The name is a homage to when he was drafted by the Patriots in 2000.

Boston, MA - 9/17/2019 - Tom Brady looks on during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18TB12photos
Tom Brady announced the launch of his production company Monday. –Nic Antaya/Boston Globe
By
March 9, 2020 | 12:13 PM

Tom Brady made an important announcement about his future on Monday – just not the one that everyone is waiting for.

On Instagram, the quarterback announced the launch of 199 Productions, a multi-platform production company that will include documentaries, feature films, and television shows, according to Deadline.

The name is a homage to when the New England Patriots drafted him as the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

“When I was the 199th NFL draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “Launching a production company is no different […] I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, or 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world.

Advertisement

“Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field.”

Brady has partnered with Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Avengers: Endgame, one of the highest-grossing films of all-time, and their studio AGBO Films. Gotham Chopra, who was the executive producer of Brady’s Emmy-winning Tom vs. Time series, will help direct the group’s first production: “Unseen Football.”

“[“Unseen Football”] is described as a fast-paced, incandescent, big-screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football, guided by the most successful quarterback in NFL history,” according to Deadline. “The docu will be a love letter to his sport and Brady will introduce innovative aspects of the game at every level.”

There is no release date for the project. Brady officially becomes a free agent on March 17.

