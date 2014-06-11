Share Our Katy Perry Hammock Envy With These Gorgeous Hotel Hammock Views

A hammock by the sea awaits guests at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas.
A hammock by the sea awaits guests at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas. –TripAdvisor
By
June 11, 2014

Katy Perry is on vacation this week, lounging on a hammock.

“Swaying on the hammock under mango trees, fresh freckles on my face, everything irie,’’ writes Perry on Instagram.

We’re not sure exactly where the 29-year-old pop star is, but we do know she’s totally relaxed and at peace, a.k.a “irie’’ (a term Jamaicans use for feeling good).

Her carefree hammock shot has us wishing we were swinging on one of these high-end hotel hammocks right now, taking in the gorgeous view. We are loving these hammock views posted on TripAdvisor.com.

Here’s the view at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas.

Your seaside hammock awaits at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas.
Advertisement

When you emerge from the infinity-edge pool and jacuzzi, sink your body into this hammock by the sea for an incredible view and seaside breeze.

Or how about a Hawaiian hammock beneath the palm trees?

Watch the leaves sway as you rest your body and mind and take in the ocean air. You’ll find this little slice of paradise at the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa in Hawaii.

It’s a palm tree paradise at this Hawaiian hammock. —TripAdvisor

Or

if you don’t want to travel that far for your hammock fix, how about this private little hammock area situated beside a small, private group of sunbathers over at Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Florida Keys?

We’re thinking we’d definitely choose the hammock over the lounge chairs in this scenario. How about you?

This secluded retreat is “the escape of choice for presidents, celebrities and savvy travelers alike,’’ according to the hotel website.

It’s a hammock on the beach at this seaside retreat in Florida. —TripAdvisor

And, finally, how about a room with a hammock view?

Check out the sweet spot at Las Alamandas in Mexico in the photo below.

We just love the location of this hammock, hanging right outside your hotel room (but still with the amazing ocean view!).

With this beckoning outside your door, who would ever choose the couch?

A doorway hammock beckons at a Mexican hotel. —TripAdvisor
TOPICS: Travel
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady with the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Patriot's Feb. 5 Super Bowl win.
New England Patriots
Watch the NFL kickoff concert live in Boston September 7, 2017 | 12:16 PM
Love Letters
I hooked up with my friend’s ex September 7, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat September 7, 2017 | 7:10 AM
The Quinoa Taco Salad at by CHLOE.
Restaurants
Here are Boston's most popular new bars and restaurants September 7, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston, MA - 8/7/2016 - David Gilo and his son Nicholas Play ping pong in the middle of Newbury Street in Boston, MA, August 7, 2016. The street closed to automobile traffic for the first time as part of a city initiative. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend September 7, 2017 | 5:00 AM
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, receives an update from disaster relief organizations on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 1, 2017.
Books
First lady donates Dr. Seuss for National Read a Book Day September 6, 2017 | 8:41 PM
Beer
Aeronaut showcases its artistic flair September 6, 2017 | 6:37 PM
New England Patriots
Here’s what’s happening at the free NFL kickoff concert in Boston September 6, 2017 | 6:20 PM
Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in 'Daddy's Home 2.'
Entertainment
There are so many dads in the 'Daddy's Home 2' trailer September 6, 2017 | 1:19 PM
Country music singer Jo Dee Messina sings onstage in El Dorado, Ark., during a fundraiser for Rep. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. on June 6, 2014.
Celebs
Country singer Jo Dee Messina announces cancer diagnosis September 6, 2017 | 12:47 PM
Author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York on June 1, 2017.
Books
AP exclusive: Stephen King talks 'It' and other adaptations September 6, 2017 | 10:11 AM
Love letters.
Love Letters
Love Letters: Strung along and ghosted September 6, 2017 | 8:56 AM
Chris Pine at the premiere of 'The Finest Hours.'
Entertainment
Chris Pine will reportedly play a Kennedy September 5, 2017 | 3:47 PM
Marshall Point Lighthouse.
Travel
Maine lighthouses will offer tours, breathtaking views on Saturday September 5, 2017 | 2:36 PM
Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland on Nov. 4, 2016.
Celebs
Beyonce, Streisand to headline Harvey relief telethon September 5, 2017 | 10:39 AM
Love Letters
My boyfriend downloaded Tinder September 5, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Tatiana Maslany and Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Stronger.'
Entertainment
15 movies Bostonians should know about this fall September 5, 2017 | 6:30 AM
Former Boston Globe journalist, and current BU professor, Dick Lehr has a new book out for young adults called Trell.
Books
Recalling an injustice for a YA audience September 5, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Jimmy Chin took this photo in June for National Geographic. It shows Alex Honnold atop El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif., after he became the first person to climb it alone without ropes or safety gear.
Travel
How to take great travel photos, according to an adventure photographer September 4, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
You can make gelato in Italy September 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
10 tours, trips, and hotels that are all about photography September 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Celebs
Taylor Swift serves as bridesmaid at wedding on Vineyard September 3, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Arts
Lady Gaga makes a powerful statement at Fenway September 2, 2017 | 8:01 AM
Skowhegan Craft Brew Festival
Local News
Large turnout expected at Skowhegan craft beer festival September 1, 2017 | 9:41 AM
Love Letters
Labor Day updates September 1, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Instagram @toneitup
Health
These fitness stars are bringing a festival full of workouts, beauty stations, and rosé to Boston September 1, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Events
10 things to go see around Boston this September September 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Visitors enjoy relaxing on a sunny afternoon on the lawns of Truro Vineyards.
Travel
Your ultimate guide to Cape Cod September 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Solange performs at the 2017 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, July 2, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Music
Solange pledges proceeds from Boston show for Harvey relief August 31, 2017 | 3:20 PM
Greater Boston's 12 top spots to live By Elizabeth Gehrman, from the Globe Magazine Photograph by Maisie Crow Library Tag Magazine 08152010 DO NOT USE IN CAPTION: Boston, MA. 08/16/09 The exterior of the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Harvard Avenue in Boston on Sunday, August 16, 2009. (Maisie Crow for The Boston Globe). ** SLUG: 06Boston101 CREDIT: Maisie Crow for The Boston Globe ONLINE CAPTION: / OUTTAKe 1123
Lifestyle
10 events that will make you smarter this month August 31, 2017 | 1:52 PM