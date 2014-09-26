12 Passenger Shaming Photos You Can’t Unsee

Caught on camera: A passenger’s bare feet poking between the seats of two unsuspecting travelers.
Caught on camera: A passenger’s bare feet poking between the seats of two unsuspecting travelers. –Zoomin.TV
By
September 26, 2014

Think twice before you file your toe nails or pick your nose while flying. There’s a chance someone is lurking with a cellphone, ready to make you the next laughingstock of the Internet.

There is a Passenger Shaming Facebook page full of photos “taken by anonymous flight attendants & passengers from all over the world.’’ It’s a disgusting display of nasty deeds done on planes.

With nearly 200,000 likes and an endorsement by comedian Daniel Tosh (he blogged that it’s his new favorite Facebook group), the movement is going strong. Worried you’ve been caught? Before you head over to see, take a look at 12 people who have already left their mark of shame (and if you really dislike feet, consider yourself warned).

Post by Passenger Shaming.
Post by Passenger Shaming.
Post by Passenger Shaming.
Post by Passenger Shaming.
Post by Passenger Shaming.
Post by Passenger Shaming.
Post by Passenger Shaming.
Post by Passenger Shaming.
Post by Passenger Shaming.
Post by Passenger Shaming.
Post by Passenger Shaming.
Post by Passenger Shaming.

Have you witnessed gross behavior on an airplane?

Advertisement
TOPICS: Travel
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Yara Shahidi.
Entertainment
This young TV star is headed to Harvard June 7, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Music
Watch Ed Sheeran rock out on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden June 7, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Love Letters
He made up an ex-girlfriend June 7, 2017 | 9:08 AM
Local News
St. Paul assault survivor Chessy Prout to write memoir June 7, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Celebs
George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins June 6, 2017 | 12:28 PM
06/03/2014 BOSTON, MA Attendees grab cups of ice cream at the Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl (cq) in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for Boston.com)
Food
An all-you-can-eat ice cream festival is taking over City Hall Plaza June 6, 2017 | 10:35 AM
Love Letters
He hasn’t opened my snap June 6, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Lifestyle
Boston ranks among top cities for quality of life, new report says June 6, 2017 | 12:00 AM
6-1-2017 Boston, Mass. Over 700 guests attended 138th Annual Ball and Award Ceremony of the Boston Fire Department held at the Sheraton Boston Hotel. L. to R. are Firefighters Alston Allen of Boston, Jeremy Washburn of Boston and David Blaider of Hyde Park. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: Boston Fire Department's Ball and Awards Ceremony and BeerAdvocates' Microbrew Invitational June 5, 2017 | 9:36 PM
5-24-2017 Boston, Mass. 500 guests attended 24th New England Women's Leadership Awards held at the Seaport Hotel, to benefit Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester, Surprise guets former Vice President Joe Biden with members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: New England Women’s Leadership Awards and City Year's Starry Night gala June 5, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's children, Ben and Vivian.
Celebs
Gisele posts adorable photo of her 'little pirates' at the beach June 5, 2017 | 12:26 PM
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: NO SALES, free for editorial use. In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert Ariana Grande performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. Donate at www.redcross.org.uk/love (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)
Music
Grande returns to Manchester to honor victims with benefit June 5, 2017 | 9:42 AM
John Oliver.
Entertainment
Oliver blasts 'egomaniac' Trump for leaving Paris Agreement June 5, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Love Letters
My brother’s best friend wants to be with me June 5, 2017 | 8:43 AM
Osmore Pond in Peacham is one of Vermont's premier beauty spots, according to Rochelle Skinner of Vermont State Parks.
Travel
Admission to Vermont state parks, historic sites free this weekend June 5, 2017 | 2:26 AM
Restaurants
A new generation of pastry chefs is emerging June 5, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Movies
'Wonder Woman' conquers milestone with $100.5 million debut June 4, 2017 | 3:16 PM
Lifestyle
Shakira and Harrison Ford spotted (separately) around Boston June 4, 2017 | 12:41 PM
Southeast Lighthouse.
Travel
How to spend a day or a weekend on Block Island, RI June 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston, MA - 06/02/2017 - Comedian Michael Che performs at the Wilbur Theater in Boston on Jun. 2, 2017. (Ben Stas for The Boston Globe)
Arts
Michael Che opens Boston show by tackling 'racist city' comment controversy June 2, 2017 | 11:54 PM
Customers sit at the bar at Wink & Nod
Restaurants
These are the most popular cocktail bars around Boston, according to check-in data June 2, 2017 | 8:33 PM
Abe & Louie's steak
Restaurants
These are the most popular steakhouses in Boston, according to check-in data June 2, 2017 | 8:32 PM
Katie Holmes, C.J. McCollum, Gerard Piqué, Reshean Mathis, and Jamie Heaslip hold Professor Anita Elberse at Harvard University.
Celebs
These celebrities are all taking the same Harvard class right now June 2, 2017 | 3:57 PM
This illustration provided by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company shows the cover of a workout book co-authored by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s long-time trainer Bryant Johnson entitled: “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong...and You Can Too!” The 112-page book, scheduled for release Oct. 3, will include illustrations of the 84-year-old Justice Ginsburg doing the exercises in her judicial robes, with purple leggings and “her trusty sneakers.” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company via AP
Books
Justice Ginsburg's workout becomes a book June 2, 2017 | 3:24 PM
Leslie Odom Jr.
Arts
Leslie Odom Jr. is giving it his best shot June 2, 2017 | 10:42 AM
Ariana Grande.
Music
Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit airing on Disney channels June 2, 2017 | 10:13 AM
Celebs
Jerry Seinfeld says he can't pronounce 'Worcester' June 2, 2017 | 9:12 AM
Love Letters
I text, and he responds on social media June 2, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Lifestyle
Best Buddies apologizes for barring Globe photographer from charity event June 2, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Trillium Garden on the Greenway opens Thursday, June 1 at 4 p.m.
Beer
Trillium's beer garden on the Greenway is officially open June 1, 2017 | 3:00 PM