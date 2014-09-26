12 Passenger Shaming Photos You Can’t Unsee

Think twice before you file your toe nails or pick your nose while flying. There’s a chance someone is lurking with a cellphone, ready to make you the next laughingstock of the Internet.

There is a Passenger Shaming Facebook page full of photos “taken by anonymous flight attendants & passengers from all over the world.’’ It’s a disgusting display of nasty deeds done on planes.

With nearly 200,000 likes and an endorsement by comedian Daniel Tosh (he blogged that it’s his new favorite Facebook group), the movement is going strong. Worried you’ve been caught? Before you head over to see, take a look at 12 people who have already left their mark of shame (and if you really dislike feet, consider yourself warned).

Have you witnessed gross behavior on an airplane?