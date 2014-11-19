Boston Common’s Frog Pond Skating Rink Opened Saturday

The Frog Pond is ready, the Frog Pond is ready!

Well, almost.

Ice skating on the Boston Common Frog Pond, one of Boston’s favorite winter pasttimes, kicks off the 2014–15 season this weekend. The rink is scheduled to open Saturday at 10 a.m.

“It’s always highly anticipated,’’ said manager John Shaub. “The phone’s kind of been ringing off the hook lately. People are ready to start the skating season. People love it.’’

Shaub told Boston.com the rink may even open on Friday night at 4 p.m.—if the weather is favorable. So if you want to be among the absolute first on the ice, keep your eyes on the Frog Pond website for more details, said Shaub.

Advertisement

All this week, his workers are filling the rink with ice, said Shaub. This is the final step in rink preparations that began in October.

Here’s what the rink looked like on October 21, when workers were cleaning the area:

Who's ready for ice skating season? Clean up & festive lights at #FrogPond prepping for November!!! pic.twitter.com/FAsIailRLW — Boston Com Frog Pond (@BosComFrogPond) October 21, 2014

And here is what it looked like on November 5, as workers set up the rink:

The rink is starting to take shape! The boards are up. Now we just need some ice! pic.twitter.com/fBOcxIie4H — Boston Com Frog Pond (@BosComFrogPond) November 5, 2014

This is what you’ll see this weekend when ice skaters take to the rink for opening day. The rink opens Saturday at 10 a.m.

Public skating at Frog Pond begins Saturday, November 22nd. Join us for some winter fun! http://t.co/V9H6yzEFXM pic.twitter.com/6RitO7nH3D — Boston Com Frog Pond (@BosComFrogPond) November 14, 2014

The rink opens at 10 a.m. daily throughout the winter and closes Monday nights at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights at 9 p.m., and Saturday nights at 10 p.m. The cost for admission is based on the skater’s height—$5 if you are more than 58 inches and free for those under 58 inches. Skate rentals cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

The Frog Pond Cafe, offering food and beverages, will open Saturday as well. If you’ve never skated before or are looking to brush up on your skills, The Skating Club of Boston Skating Academy will offer skating lessons at the rink this season.

Another Boston skating rink opening Saturday is Boston Harbor Hotel’s Rotunda Rink, located under the hotel’s archway.

Skaters enjoyed a day at the Rotunda Rink at the Boston Harbor Hotel last winter. —Boston Harbor Hotel

Advertisement

A special “Season Opener Celebration’’ will take place Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.

During the celebration, guests can skate for free and enjoy family-friendly activities such as cookie decorating, face painting, balloon animals, raffles, music, and more. At 4 p.m., Citi Performing Art Center’s Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer will make an appearance.

After Saturday’s celebration, the cost to skate at the Rotunda Rink will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Children under 5 years old skate free. Skate rentals cost $10 for adults and $8 for kids. The public can skate from 3 to 8 p.m. during the week and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.