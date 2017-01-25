9 Houston Airbnbs you can book right now for Super Bowl weekend

The Massive Waterfront Home.
The Massive Waterfront Home. –Airbnb.
3:43 PM

For some hardcore Patriots fans, the possibility of seeing NFL Commissioner (and Deflategate villain) Roger Goodell present Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft with their fifth Super Bowl trophy is priceless. But even after paying for airline and game tickets, which could run around $6,000, fans still have to face the daunting task of finding lodging that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

Although an Airbnb spokeswoman told The Boston Globe that rentals in Houston for Super Bowl weekend were averaging a modest $143 a night, a quick look at the booking website shows that properties closest to NRG Stadium and near public transportation are currently renting for much higher. Many studio apartments and one-bedroom flats are listed at more than $500 a night, and a few four-bedroom spaces are going for nearly $10,000 a night. But if you’re willing to make some concessions by booking a property that’s a bit of a drive from the stadium or by cramming a bunch of people into a conveniently-located property, there are still plenty of options available.

First off, if you decide you want to rent from Airbnb, keep a couple of things in mind while booking:

— Look at the number of bedrooms and types of beds provided. Many owners are listing one-bedroom apartments as having space for four to six guests. While it’s conceivable that some have enough sleeper sofas and couches to comfortably accommodate that many people, other owners may be banking on guests sleeping on air mattresses or the floor.

— A disproportionate number of Airbnb listings in Houston currently have very few reviews from previous guests, or no reviews at all. While many of these probably come from perfectly honest property owners using the one-time popularity of the Super Bowl to make some extra cash, if you’re at all worried that a listing seems too good to be true, try contacting the owner before booking to address any concerns.

With all of that in mind, here are nine Airbnbs in the Houston area that were still available for Super Bowl weekend at the time of this article’s publication.

1. Bohemian Cottage

The Bohemian Cottage
The Bohemian Cottage. —Airbnb

This cozy cottage is an ideal spot for couples that want the ability to escape the madness of the Super Bowl crowds. Located in Houston’s Lindale Park neighborhood, the cottage is within walking distance of several great restaurants, as well as a light rail stop that drops off directly outside the stadium.

The reviews say: “Great location. Private courtyard, and super soft, comfortable bed. It was just as pictured. I had cupcakes waiting for me for my birthday, which was a nice touch. I would definitely book this lovely place again.”

Sleeping details: 1 bedroom, 2 beds (1 king, 1 pull-out twin).

Cost per night: $493 for up to 4 guests.

Stadium proximity: Short walk to 1-hour train ride/20-minute drive.

2. Private North Houston Apartment

The Private North Houston Apartment. —Airbnb

Located in the same neighborhood as the Bohemian Cottage mentioned above, this private apartment has all the basic amenities you’ll need during your stay. It’s conveniently located a short train ride away from downtown Houston and a slightly longer one from NRG Stadium.

The reviews say: “I enjoyed my stay at Michael & Lisa’s apartment. Everything you could need was provided, and it offered a quiet space to relax in the evenings. I would definitely stay there again in the future!”

Sleeping details: 1 bedroom, 2 beds (1 queen, 1 sofa bed).

Cost per night: $240 for 3 guests.

Stadium proximity: Short walk to 1-hour train ride/20-minute drive.

3. 1930s Bungalow

The 1930s Bungalow.
The 1930s Bungalow. —Airbnb

Located in historic Houston Heights, this 1930s bungalow is a short walk or drive away from many of Houston’s most popular neighborhoods, but just far enough away that it retains a neighborhood feel at night.

The reviews say: “Our stay at Kevin’s was the most seamless Airbnb stay we have ever experienced. We really enjoyed the neighborhood. His place is very close to local neighborhood restaurants and a quick Uber ride away from everything else Houston.”

Sleeping details: 2 bedrooms, 4 beds (2 queen, 2 fold-up twin).

Cost per night: $700 for 6 guests.

Stadium proximity: 60-minute bus ride/15-minute drive.

4. Pine Meadows Estate

Pine Meadows.
Pine Meadows. —Airbnb

For those who want to save a little money and don’t mind a bit of a drive to NRG Stadium, this secluded home in nearby Spring, Texas, is set on six acres. Guests have access to a pool, hot tub, fire pit, lush gardens, and—just in case you brought your pet dog (or horse) along—kennel and stable services.

The reviews say: “My family stayed at Lou’s for Thanksgiving break 2016. It was the perfect solution for us, where we could all come together as a family and have dinner and spend a few days just playing. The kids swam and sat in the hot tub; we grilled burgers outside one night and had roasted marshmallows and s’mores on the fire pit. They fished in a small pond behind the house. And we had lots of fun playing board games.”

Sleeping details: 2 bedrooms, 3 beds (1 king, 1 queen, 1 sofa bed).

Cost per night: $195 for 2 guests ($30 for each additional guest, up to 6).

Stadium proximity: 45-minute drive.

5. Three-Story Condo

The Three-Story Condo.
The Three-Story Condo. —Airbnb

This three-story condo is located in a gated community that’s a 30-minute drive from NRG Stadium and 10-15 minutes from George W. Bush Airport. Guests have access to the gated community’s pool and outdoor grill, and have their own backyard and grill space, as well.

The reviews say: “We have stayed here 3 different times now and Darryl has always made things easy on us. House is comfy and clean with a huge living room.”

Sleeping details: 4 bedrooms, 3 beds (1 king, 1 queen, 1 full), and 2 couches.

Cost per night: $828 for 8 guests.

Stadium proximity: 30-minute drive.

6. Giant Waterfront Home

Giant Waterfront Home.
Giant Waterfront Home. —Airbnb

If you have a large group and are hoping to spend a little time on things other than the Super Bowl, this 3,000-square-foot waterfront home is just the ticket. Guests can enjoy a large concrete patio complete with a gas grill and outdoor speakers, 155 feet of waterfront on the Lazy Lagoon (which is stocked with largemouth bass for fishing and a paddleboat), and access to a community gym, playground, jacuzzi, and infinity pool.

The reviews say: “We stayed at Tami’s beautiful home outside Houston for a long weekend in spring 2016. The home accommodated our party of 12 people and was a fantastic, relaxing experience. It was truly an oasis on the ‘lazy lagoon’ with a home that is gorgeous inside and out, and stocked with amenities that made our stay very enjoyable. We even caught several largemouth bass off the back patio and toured the lagoon in a paddleboat.”

Sleeping details: 4 bedrooms, 7 beds (2 king, 1 queen, 1 full, 2 single, 1 sofa bed), 1 couch, and 1 air mattress.

Cost per night: $1,500 for 10 guests ($65 for each additional guest, up to 14).

Stadium proximity: 35-minute drive.

7. Quiet Home Just Outside Houston

The Cypress, Texas, House. —Airbnb

Located in Creekstone Village in nearby Cypress, Texas, this house has a comfortable backyard, access to a public pool, and is near a number of neighborhood restaurants.

The reviews say: “The house was spacious, beds comfortable, and everything in the kitchen worked well. Lisa was very friendly. Perfect for a longer stay in the NW part of Houston.”

Sleeping details: 3 bedrooms, 3 beds.

Cost per night: $420 for 4 guests ($15 for each additional guest, up to 7).

Stadium proximity: 40-minute drive.

8. Peden Cottage

Pedeno Cottage.
Peden Cottage. —Airbnb

For those more concerned about being closer to the action than having a lot of space, this recently renovated studio apartment in the Montrose neighborhood is a cozy but comfortable choice. As the photo makes clear, the bedroom, living room, and kitchen are all one room, but there are high ceilings, new appliances, and a Tempur-Pedic mattress.

The reviews say: “Exactly as described and a great value in a great location. Extremely comfortable bed too! Would highly recommend.”

Sleeping details: 0 bedrooms, 1 bed.

Cost per night: $475 for 2 guests.

Stadium proximity: 35-minute bus/train ride, 20-minute drive.

9. Galeria High-Rise Apartment

The Galeria High-Rise Apartment. —Airbnb

This high-rise apartment is located only a block away from the bustling Galeria shopping center, and is on the same floor as the building’s gym, pool, and hot tub. Plus, it’s only a 10-minute drive from NRG Stadium.

The reviews say: “Everything was perfect. I liked it so much I booked it again for my next visit.”

Sleeping details: 1 bedroom, 2 beds (1 king, 1 sofa bed), and 1 couch.

Cost per night: $358 for 2 guests, $10 for each additional guest, up to 3).

Stadium proximity: 10-minute drive.

