You can wander through these enormous, hand-crafted ice castles in New Hampshire

The twinkling structures are back for another year.

January 27, 2017

Looking for something to do during the Pats’ bye week? How about exploring 25-million pound ice castles?

The stunning Lincoln, New Hampshire, structures are outfitted with frozen thrones, towers, slides, and fountains. Basically, they bring new meaning to the term “winter wonderland.”

Founder Brent Christensen dreamed up the castles concept after building an ice cave for his daughter on his Utah front lawn. He took the idea on the road in 2011, enlisting ice artists to construct the frozen wonders in different spots around the country each year. It takes the artists 17 days to build the castles, made entirely by hand using hundreds of thousands of icicles. This year, you’ll once again find them in Lincoln, New Hampshire; as well as Midway, Utah; Stillwater, Minnesota; Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; and Edmonton, Alberta.

The structures are fitted with LED lights that twinkle to music.

You can channel your inner Elsa from Disney’s Frozen and walk through the interactive sculptures. Organizers recommend you wear boots because the surface inside the castles is made of crushed ice. Pushing a stroller through can be difficult, so families are encouraged to pull children in small sleds instead.

Older kids might have more fun sliding.

Can’t get there this weekend? Rest assured, the event is open through March. There’s no official close date yet—organizers say it depends on the weather.

(Open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 3 to 9 p.m, Fridays from 3 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Closed Tuesdays, except during Massachusetts and New Hampshire school vacation weeks. Online tickets range from $12.95-15.95 for adults and $8.95 -$12.95 for kids ages 4-11; tickets at the door range from $18-20 for adults and $12-$15 for kids, though door tickets may be unavailable if online tickets are sold out.)

