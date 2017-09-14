Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly talks traveling to Maui and penchant for craft beer

Red Sox pitcher Joe Kelly is currently focused on the pennant race, but during the offseason, the Corona, Calif., native likes to travel to Maui with his wife, Ashley, and son, Knox, 18 months. Kelly, 29, who lives in the Squantum section of Quincy during the season, and in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., the rest of the year, has been with the Red Sox organization since 2014. He said that he and his teammates count on the enthusiastic Fenway Park crowd. “Fans would be surprised, but the players — especially the guys in the bullpen — really thrive on the home-field advantage and the crowd. It gives us a little more of an edge out there on the mound,’’ he said during a recent pregame batting practice. “So keep cheering loud, and during big situations, keep cheering really, really loud and make it hard for the other team to hit.’’ We caught up with Kelly to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? Maui. Been a few times. My wife and I like going there with the family. There are incredible views, great hiking . . . and obviously great beaches.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Beer. Maui Brewing Company beer is usually what I drink when I’m out there [on Maui] on vacation. Lots of craft beers.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’ve been to Europe, but I’d really like to go and spend some time in Italy. My wife has been and she speaks very highly of it. I’m sure she would show me around to see all the best spots . . . and I’m sure she would be a great tour guide.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? Obviously my wallet, so I can pay for things. But then I would say my prescription sunglasses.

Aisle or window? It’s 50-50. I probably go more with the window, but I like to switch it up. As long as it’s not the middle, I’m good.

Favorite childhood travel memory? Probably traveling to Cooperstown, N.Y., for baseball tournaments. I went with my team, my parents, and some of my siblings, my grandfather. . . . It’s not the best sightseeing or anything, but it was just fun traveling from California to play baseball there and bunking with all the kids under one roof, playing Ping-Pong, going to the pool, and all the activities we did when we weren’t playing baseball.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Craft beers. I’m not much of a sweet-tooth guy, but definitely craft beers and bad food.

Best travel tip? Pack your bag the same way every time so you know which side of your suitcase has dirty clothes, which side has the clean ones. I pack it the same way every time: top left corner is for my dirty clothes, so I know not to grab from there. You know, we sometimes go on 10- or 11-day road trips and at least half of your clothes are going to be dirty. It’s a good system that really works.

JULIET PENNINGTON