Patriots center David Andrews reveals his travel secrets

David Andrews, starting center for the Patriots, said nothing beats taking a vacation by the water. “It doesn’t matter where it is; if it’s a lake or an ocean. . . . just love the water,’’ he said. When he and his wife, Mackenzie, got married in April, they took a brief honeymoon in Napa, Calif., but their “real’’ honeymoon was spent in Aruba last summer. Andrews, 25, is from Atlanta and now calls Roswell, Ga., home in the off-season and Foxborough during the football season. We caught up with Andrews at the recent Joe Andruzzi Gratitude Gala at Gillette Stadium to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

Favorite vacation destination: Going to a lake or beach anywhere.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Probably a cold beer. When I’m at the beach, I love seafood — preferably fresh seafood that I caught.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I would love to go to Italy. I like the culture, the food, the wine. . . . There’s lots of cool culture there that I would like to experience.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? My Crocs, for their comfort, stylish looks, and functionality.

Aisle or window? Window, because the flight attendants always bump into me when I’m on the aisle.

Favorite childhood travel memory? Going to the beach with my parents in Destin [Fla.] or Panama Beach.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Flying first class. It’s more comfortable and, if you’d like, there are free adult beverages.

Best travel tip? I’m a big believer in getting to the airport super early. And never check a bag unless you have to. It’s dicey because something can go wrong.