Patriots center David Andrews reveals his travel secrets

Patriots center David Andrews with his wife Mackenzie.
By
11:00 AM

David Andrews, starting center for the Patriots, said nothing beats taking a vacation by the water. “It doesn’t matter where it is; if it’s a lake or an ocean. . . . just love the water,’’ he said. When he and his wife, Mackenzie, got married in April, they took a brief honeymoon in Napa, Calif., but their “real’’ honeymoon was spent in Aruba last summer. Andrews, 25, is from Atlanta and now calls Roswell, Ga., home in the off-season and Foxborough during the football season. We caught up with Andrews at the recent Joe Andruzzi Gratitude Gala at Gillette Stadium to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

 

Favorite vacation destination: Going to a lake or beach anywhere.

 

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Probably a cold beer. When I’m at the beach, I love seafood — preferably fresh seafood that I caught.

 

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I would love to go to Italy. I like the culture, the food, the wine. . . . There’s lots of cool culture there that I would like to experience.

 

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? My Crocs, for their comfort, stylish looks, and functionality.

 

Aisle or window? Window, because the flight attendants always bump into me when I’m on the aisle.

 

Favorite childhood travel memory? Going to the beach with my parents in Destin [Fla.] or Panama Beach.

 

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Flying first class. It’s more comfortable and, if you’d like, there are free adult beverages.

 

Best travel tip? I’m a big believer in getting to the airport super early. And never check a bag unless you have to. It’s dicey because something can go wrong.

 

TOPICS: Travel Lifestyle New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
The upscale Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland is offering a two-night, family-friendly Christmas Beyond Everything getaway, including parties with Champagne on both Christmas Eve and Day, a private car to a nearby church for holiday services and a treasure hunt on Christmas Day.
Travel
How to spend Christmas in Ireland on a budget December 8, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Travel
Breathless amid the beauty of San Francisco December 8, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Views of the west coast of Barbados.
Travel
Construction noise ruined her Sandals vacation in Barbados December 8, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Woonsocket, RI: Elf display's The Polar Express book while aboard The Polar Express.
Travel
Woonsocket, embracing its history, is worth a visit December 8, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City.
Travel
US tourism has fallen 4 percent since Trump took office December 8, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Love letters.
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'Why did he say he wanted a second date?' December 8, 2017 | 9:01 AM
Love Letters
Why did he say he wanted a second date? December 8, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Caramel-pecan thumbprints with pecan caramel filling by Deanne Steffen Chinn.
Food
7 local chefs share their holiday cookie recipes December 8, 2017 | 8:39 AM
Quabbin Reservoir
Travel
Go for a winter hike this season at these 6 scenic spots December 8, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Movies
JK Rowling, Warner Bros. voice support for Johnny Depp December 7, 2017 | 5:00 PM
Movies
Vinny Paz's lawsuit against 'Bleed For This' filmmakers tossed December 7, 2017 | 4:58 PM
Vundabar plays the 2015 Boston Music Awards.
Music
8 live shows worth leaving home for this week December 7, 2017 | 1:59 PM
Frankie-Shaw-Conan
TV
'SMILF' creator Frankie Shaw had to watch a Conan O'Brien speech on her first day of high school December 7, 2017 | 1:07 PM
Six igloos will allow guests to drink on The Envoy Hotel's Lookout Rooftop and Bar this winter.
Restaurants
Sip cocktails in a Seaport rooftop igloo this winter December 7, 2017 | 9:59 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'I’m leaving my French boyfriend' December 7, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Lifestyle
Pantone picks deep purple 'Ultra Violet' as color of year December 7, 2017 | 6:50 AM
Runners gather at the start line for the annual Santa Speedo Run in Boston.
Events
10 things to do in Boston from now through Sunday December 7, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Local News
Gloria Steinem calls Trump the ‘sexual harasser in chief’ at the Mass. Conference for Women December 6, 2017 | 11:45 PM
FILE — Bidding during the auction for Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi” at Christie’s in New York, Nov. 15, 2017. Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud is the mystery buyer of Leonardo da Vinci’s painting, which fetched a record $450.3 million at the auction, documents show. (Michelle V. Agins/The New York Times)
Arts
Here's who bought that $450 million Leonardo da Vinci painting December 6, 2017 | 8:18 PM
Visitors take pictures at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery store in Shanghai on December 6, 2017. Starbucks opened its largest cafe in the world in Shanghai on December 6 as the US-based beverage giant bets big on the burgeoning coffee culture of a country traditionally known for tea-drinking. / AFP PHOTO / - / China OUT-/AFP/Getty Images
Business
Take a look inside the world's biggest Starbucks December 6, 2017 | 7:38 PM
Noah Wisch reocrded a song in all 351 Massachusetts towns.
Local News
This Stow native recorded a ukulele song with one note in every Mass. town December 6, 2017 | 3:36 PM
Matt Damon at the Lions Club tree sale.
Celebs
Matt Damon went Christmas tree shopping in Belmont December 6, 2017 | 1:34 PM
Tanglewood Jazz Festival
Travel
Travel + Leisure named this Mass. spot among the top 50 places to travel in 2018 December 6, 2017 | 1:00 PM
11/29/2015 BOSTON, MA Grilled octopus at Yvonne's in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Restaurants
These Boston-area restaurants are among the best in America, according to OpenTable December 6, 2017 | 10:25 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'He wants to be friends – now' December 6, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters Chat December 6, 2017 | 7:24 AM
Arts
The Met refuses to remove controversial painting December 5, 2017 | 9:06 PM
Celebs
Terry Crews sues agent over alleged groping incident December 5, 2017 | 8:58 PM
4 New York Plaza, where American Media Inc., has its headquarters in New York City on Dec. 4, 2017.
Media
AP Exclusive: Top gossip editor accused of sexual misconduct December 5, 2017 | 3:29 PM
Poutine from Cafe du Lays.
Restaurants
This is the restaurant of the year, according to Eater Boston December 5, 2017 | 2:55 PM