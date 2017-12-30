Ice castles in New Hampshire will now open Jan. 5 due to ‘weather challenges’

Tickets are now on sale.

Ice Castles in Lincoln, New Hampshire
The Ice Castles attraction in Lincoln, New Hampshire. –Ice Castles
By
9:39 AM

The enormous Ice Castles due to open in New Hampshire on New Year’s Day will now open Jan. 5 “due to weather challenges,” a company spokesperson said in an email. New England is set to experience extremely cold weather over New Year’s weekend.

The 25-million-pound attraction in Lincoln, New Hampshire, will feature tunnels, fountains, frozen thrones, and several slides, all embedded with LED lights that change color and twinkle to music at night.

“There just is nothing like this on Earth,” CEO Ryan Davis told Boston.com. “To go through a structure of this size that’s all made of ice with the whole thing at night glowing and changing colors, it’s just absolutely beautiful.”

The sculptures are expected to draw tens of thousands of people this season, Davis said. This is the fourth year that the ice castles will come to Lincoln, the company’s busiest location, Davis said. This year, his company has also built castles in Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; Stillwater, Minnesota; and Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Edmonton, Alberta, in Canada.

Tickets are now available to the attraction. Adult admission is $13.95-$21, and admission for kids ages 4-11 is $9.95-$16, depending on the day of the week and whether the ticket is booked online or purchased at the door. Door tickets may be unavailable if online tickets are sold out.

Guests should dress warmly and wear boots.

