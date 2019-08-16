A hotel promising ‘affordable luxury for the people’ just opened in downtown Boston

In any of citizenM’s 272 rooms, you won’t find a fruit bowl, miniature liquor bottles, or a trouser press. But, the hotel suspects, with extra-large king beds covered in premium linens, unlimited Wifi, and rainfall showers, you probably won’t miss those other luxuries.

Earlier this month, citizenM opened its doors just steps from TD Garden. The lifestyle brand and hybrid hotel caters to contemporary travelers that value things such as modern design, helpful technology, and being in the center of city action.

The establishment comes with its fair share of high-tech amenities, including self check-in kiosks that can complete the check-in process in 60 seconds and check-out in only 30. CitizenM recently introduced an online check-in option as well, which emails guests a QR code so they just have to grab a room key upon arrival. The keys can also be used as payment cards, luggage tags, and can be kept for use during a future visit. Your first minute in the hotel won’t be void of humans, however — citizenM ambassadors are on hand to greet, assist, and, according to the company, shake up some welcome cocktails.

A room at citizenM. —Courtesy of CamronPR

The digital features continue in the rooms, which are operated by an iPad citizenM has dubbed the “MoodPad.” One-touch controls on the device control blinds, curtains, LED lighting, music, temperature, the TV, and wake-up alarms. Each also comes equipped with pre-set mood settings for movies, parties, relaxing, and romance. The nearly 183-square-foot spaces are furnished with extra-large king beds and a drawer underneath to hide luggage, as well as high-definition TV’s with a library of free movies and TV channels, plus the option for guests to stream their preferred content through Apple and Android devices. In the bathroom, guests can lather up in a rain-style shower with full-size bath products labelled for morning and evening.

The artwork is also worth a double take — citizenM commissioned Boston-based artists Ariel Freiberg, Elisa H. Hamilton, Maria Molteni, and Joe Wardwell for the in-room collection.

More of the hotel’s art picks can be found in the living room space, which is citizenM’s answer to “cold, empty” lobbies. The communal area is filled with books, couches, televisions, and workstations. And whether your flight came in late or you’ve got a case of the munchies, the living room also includes a “canteenM,” a dining space offering breakfast, coffee, cocktails, and grab-n-go food 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

canteenM. —Courtesy of CamronPR

Those looking for a breath of fresh air can also step out to a large outdoor terrace outfitted with ping-pong tables, designer furniture, a swinging bench, and striking views of the Boston skyline.

Before checking out, be sure to peruse collectionM, a retail shop stocked with travel essentials, souvenirs, gifts, and books. The store also carries Boston-specific merchandise, as well as items that will be rotated out seasonally.

Room rates vary, but generally fall between $110 and $411. The downtown hotel is available for bookings now.