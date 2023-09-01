Travel The best college for sports fans is in New England, according to USA Today readers It has one of the most successful teams in the nation. The University of Connecticut.

New Englanders, passionate about all things sports, can up their bragging rights after USA Today readers revealed the top college for sports fans is located in Connecticut.

The publication released a list of the best college for sports fans on Friday, part of its 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and the University of Connecticut ranked No. 1.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about UConn:

The women’s basketball team at UConn has been one of the most successful teams in the nation, with 11 national championships and a record-breaking 111-game winning streak. The men’s program has also enjoyed success, landing two tournament titles in the last decade. USA Today’s 10Best

Another New England spot made the publication’s list of best attraction for sports fans: the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport ranked No. 8. The No. 1 spot on that list was Boise State’s Blue Turf.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

