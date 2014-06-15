Walker Stalker Con Day 1: ‘In Your Head, In Your Head, Zombie, Zombie’

Kind of happy that my first-ever convention appearance comes with a press pass. Boston.com dispatched me to walk around the Walker Stalker Con for the next few days (read about it here); it mostly revolves around “Walking Dead’’ fandom, although there are some other events (a panel discussion on “Night of the Living Dead,’’ a 15-year anniverary screening of “The Boondock Saints’’). I suspect I’m like a lot of people when it comes to “Dead.’’ I loved the first season, got bored in the second after Frank Darabont left the show and it dithered around on the farm, and then stuck with it until it regained its footing over the third and fourth season. So, I wouldn’t call myself a fanatical fan – it’s definitely in that second tier of modern drama shows, well behind “Game of Thrones,’’ for example – but it’s still pretty damn cool to be here. Now, if I can just find parking…

Advertisement

DAY 1

8:58 A.M. – THE WESTIN WATERFRONT: The lobby of this event makes for fantastic people watching. I’m not in here half a minute before a young girl walks by in a goth outfit carrying a crossbow that’s a bit too real-looking, which I’m sure provides a very confusing wakeup for the regular, Starbucks-toting patrons of the hotel who might not have noticed the WALKER STALKER CONVENTION posters all around the hotel. That Starbucks is a hoot, too – there’s a line out the door, with at least half of the people waiting for their coffees dressed and bloodied out to the nines. Gives a whole new meaning to the expression “I’m such a zombie before my morning coffee!’’

9:14 AM – Know how you can’t go two or three feet in Fenway without running into someone with a David Ortiz t-shirt? That’s what it’s like here with Daryl Dixon-themed tees. Every fourth or fifth person has one on. I hope Norman Reedus gets a cut of that merchandise. Other trends noticed among the patrons: lots of Boondock Saints tattoos and plenty of matching or complementing couples.The best outfit of the day, though, has to go to Mike Deeter of Millbury, his mother, Lisa, and his five-year-old niece, Payton. He’s decked out in a super-authentic Rick Grimes outfit, his mom clad like the now-deceased Lori, and Payton is an adorable Carl, complete with a sheriff’s hat. “She watches “The Walking Dead’’ with me,’’ Lisa says, beaming. Awww. I doubt I’ll take a more adorable picture today.

Advertisement

10:15 A.M. – The first panel of the day features the creators / hosts of the Walker Stalker Con, James, Jason and Eric, all of them practically glowing with enthusiasm for the effort. “Join together, geek out, have a good time,’’ Eric says. They praise the attitude of Andrew Lincoln and the rest of the cast, recount how the convention grew out of a fan-driven podcast, and dispense advice on how best to talk to the actors that show up. These guys sound genuinely excited to be here.

11:30 A.M. – Time to walk around the exhibitor hall. I told myself I wasn’t going to spend any money, thanks to general brokenness, but that edict lasts … hmmm … all of ten minutes or so before I drop $10 on a Tywin Lannister Pop! Figure (hey, there are zombies in that show, right?). It’s nerd heaven down here.

Remember how I said I wasn’t going to spend any money? There’s a signed “Quantum Leap’’ picture of Al and Sam that for a second tempts me to drop $150.

Speaking of stuff from childhood, a Connecticut-based vendor named Todd Zavorskas, from Zombie Leader (we bond over my Hartford Whalers hat) has one of the coolest posters out there, a “My Little Pony’’ / “Walking Dead’’ crossover. While I’m talking to Todd, one of the “Walking Dead’’ actors – Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita – comes over to his table to purchase a t-shirt, to the delight of everyone nearby. Todd also talks about his charitable Dead-related efforts. A big-hearted bunch of fans, these “Walking Dead’’ lovers are.

Advertisement

The exhibitor’s hall has a bunch of tables set up for autographs; the two “Wire’’ alums that are on “The Walking Dead,’’ Chad Coleman and Lawrence Gilliard, Jr., have tables close to one another. Unfortunately, they’re both alive on the show (I can only interview actors whose characters are dead), so I can’t geek them out with “Omar Little vs. a zombie’’ questions.

Addy Miller – the little girl Rick shoots in the opening scene of the very first episode – is very dead on the show, so she can talk. She’s a supernaturally-blond kid of 14. I ask her if she’s desensitized to seeing her death scene by now. “Oh yeah,’’ she says. “I’m not really fazed by it now. I’m like, oh, yeah. Zombies.’’

12:05 P.M. – Another “Walking Dead’’ panel, this time with author Jay Bonansinga, who pens the “Walking Dead’’ non-fiction novels. Like the Walker Stalker Con creators, Bonansinga is brimming with delight at being here. “I wanted to look like Rod Serling,’’ he says when asked why he wanted to become a writer, one of the more amusing responses to a question I’ve ever heard. “That’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me with ‘The Walking Dead’,’’ he says later. “I’m actually cool to my teenage sons.’’

12:45 P.M. – Quick break for lunch. As I’m walking out, I spot a little girl in a DARYL DIXON shirt beating the tar out of her kid brothers (both dressed in state trooper outfits, complete with ammo bandoliers) with a fake axe. Other sights: couple in I LOVE MY HUSBAND BUT I ALSO LOVE ME SOME DARYL and I LOVE MY WIFE BUT I ALSO LOVE ME SOME MAGGIE t-shirts and a girl chained to two accompanying men in a Michonne setup.

1:43 P.M. – I’m baffled by some of these outfits. I think Obi-Wan Kenobi can fit in anywhere, but there are tons of those pink-haired anime characters – Sailor Moon, I think – chattering around. Some of these zombies look like they want to have them for an appetizer.

1:52 P.M. – Someone with a Coheed and Cambria t-shirt walks by. Am I in college again? If somebody comes by with a Jimmy Eat World hat I think I might have fallen back into a 2003 time warp.

2:14 P.M. – It’s not your everyday Saturday when you look up from a urinal and find that you’re peeing next to a well-known character actor.

2:17 P.M. – Nick Gomez (the prisoner Tomas from season three, famously dispatched with a machete by Rick) is simply one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. After we talk about “The Walking Dead’’ for a bit, I ask him for his best Nicolas Cage story – I noticed on his IMDB page that he was in both Drive Angry and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans – and his eyes light up. There’s a hamster involved.

3:00 P.M. – Jon Bernthal (the dearly departed Shane) takes to the stage for his panel, dressed in blue flannel and a blue Rastafarian hat in the same style of Homer Simpson’s Hullabalooza outfit. Certainly different than the outfits Shane wore, and Bernthal, in fact, is just about Shane’s opposite on stage – garrulous, cheerful and hysterically profane. “This is for Norman!’’ (Reedus, presumably) he says, taking a smartphone video of the hooting, standing-room-only crowd before yelling “F–k you, motherf—er!’’ into the camera. The crowd loves it.

Bernthal’s also got acres of patience, too, as every question from the audience seems to be a variation on “Um … if Shane had lived … how do you think X would have turned out?’’ He answers them all, even rapid-firing a bunch towards the end of the panel to make sure that everyone in line gets their questions in. Again, a super-nice guy. He also gets in an amusing story about a particularly homoerotic “Brokeback Dead’’ video clip “The Walking Dead’’ editors had cropped together from the first two seasons of the show, featuring just the too-close scenes between Shane and Rick. I can’t imagine how big of a viral hit that would be if it made its way to YouTube.

That’s it for my coverage for the day, as I’m already way over my word limit. I’ll be back tomorrow for the rest of the panels and guests to round out the show. This time I won’t spend money on any souvenirs. At least that’s what I’m going to tell myself.