TV Comedian Rob Delaney Says ‘Ugly’ Boston Accents Make Him Happy Rob Delaney will be performing at the Wilbur Theatre on Friday night. Luke Fontana

The Boston accent usually doesn’t get a lot of love, but comedian Rob Delaney absolutely adores how people from the Hub talk.

While he calls London his home now, hearing about “wicked pahties’’ and “pahked cahs’’ bring up fond memories for Delaney, since he grew up right here in the city.

The comedian, who performs at the Wilbur Theatre on Friday night, recently spoke to Boston.com about his love for the Boston accent, his new show Catastrophe, and more.

Boston.com: You’re originally from Boston and recently made the move to London. What made you want to live across the pond?

Advertisement:

Rob Delaney: The only reason I moved over there was for a job. I’m making a TV show over there, a sitcom I wrote called Catastrophe, which will be on Amazon in the U.S. in the spring. Right now, the last episode actually airs Monday in the U.K. But yeah, I write, produce, and star in that.

Boston.com: Are you excited to be back performing in your hometown?

Delaney: Yeah! It’s great to see my family, but the snow has got to go.

Boston.com: Was it a bit of a culture shock moving to the U.K., and how do their accents compare to Boston accents?

Advertisement:

Delaney: Well you know what’s funny, there are so many different kinds of accents in England. It’s a rather small island geographically, [but] there’s as many variations on the English language as there are in the United States at least, and I mean literally, it’s not an exaggeration. It is fun to hear the differences between people from the north and from the south, and from even outside of London, like Essex has a totally different accent. It’s pretty fascinating, and it’s quite a pleasure to hear people talk. My little 2-year-old is starting to develop a British accent, which is adorable. But it was fun getting off the plane last night and immediately hearing Boston accents, because the Boston accent, I think, is a funny noise. It is, objectively, an odd way to speak English, but to me, it makes me so happy. The Boston accent, to me, is an ugly, cacophonous noise that I love listening to and can’t get enough of. It makes me very happy. I think that I am wrong for liking it. I think people in Boston speak English incorrectly, and it’s my favorite way to hear it spoken, and I love it.

Advertisement:

Boston.com: I have to ask, would you rather have your child speak in a British accent or a Boston accent?

Delaney: Since I’m American and have an American accent, I just find it charming that he has a British accent. If we were here, I’d just want him to have an accent for where we are, so at least kids could make fun of him for [something] other than the way he talks. I want them to have to work harder. It’s lazy to make fun of somebody for the way they talk. You should really go deeper, so you can hurt their feelings more profoundly. It’s just funny to have a little British accent coming out of a person I made with my body.

Advertisement:

Boston.com: Your new show Catastrophe is a more realistic take on relationships and the romantic comedy genre. What do you hope audiences take away from the series?

Delaney: It’s funny because it’s romantic—it’s a story of a couple falling in love—and a comedy, but it doesn’t seem to be a romantic comedy in the classical sense, because we really tried to brutally jam pack it with jokes. We really wanted it to be as funny a comedy as we could possibly make it. But we also kind of wanted the secret sauce to be that the two characters are falling in love. It’s written by two people, myself and Sharon Horgan, who are parents and both married for a while in real life, so we’re tired and fed up, we don’t stand for bulls–t. It’s not precious or cute or anything like that. It’s messy, and we wanted it to be realistic. I just wanted it to be funny first and to feel real second.

Advertisement:

[fragment number=0]

Boston.com: The show will be streaming on Amazon in the U.S. this spring, and you’ve worked with other streaming sites in the past. Do you prefer working with these new media sites as opposed to the rigid structure of the old-school entertainment industry?

Delaney: Couldn’t care less. It’s because I just want to get my stuff in front of people. Amazon, in particular, is a great network to be with. I don’t know if you’ve seen the show Transparent? To be even peripherally associated with a network that would make a show like that is an honor. Amazon is a wildly exciting place to have your show these days. But then in the U.K., we’re on Channel 4, which you get for free in your house with your regular TV just like NBC or something here. We’re lucky, we’ve gotten to have both experiences with the show, or rather, we’ve had the Channel 4 one first, and then we’ll have the Amazon one. But I am not the sort of channel evangelist or whatever. I’m not like, “Yeah, new media!’’ No. I’m like, “Yeah, good media!’’

Advertisement:

Boston.com: Do you get into that binge-watching culture that comes with these new platforms?

Delaney: Definitely! I watched True Detective literally all in one sitting, and I almost went insane in a good way. So yeah, I’ll binge watch like any other TV crackhead moron.

Boston.com: In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, you said, “Men in their 20s are the worst thing happening on our planet.’’ As a man in my 20s, what advice would you give me to stop being the worst thing happening on the planet?

Delaney: I would say, first of all, you don’t have to listen to a guy who’s pushing 40. I love how angry a lot of guys in their 20s got about that. I mean, that was such an impotent thing to get angry at, are you kidding me? So first off, ignore people who are older than you or want to help you. Tell everyone to f— off, do whatever you want. And then just be kind. I said that, and I was joking a little bit, but also at the same time, a guy in their 20s who’s cutting the chord from their parents and college, they are really sowing their oats in a patriarchal society. They definitely are, out of all the demographics in the world, they’re one of the larger ones. So they look at me and say, “What I think is much more important than anybody else.’’ The ego of the male in their 20s is particularly robust, and so it’s fun and important for people to pierce that feeling of invulnerability and center of the universe-ness. I would say try to reduce your ego, and try to increase the amount of kind things that you say and do. The world owes you nothing. You owe the world kindness, care, attention, and hardwork. I think that sums it up.