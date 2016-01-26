Fred Armisen was on a train from Boston during the Patriots game and had no idea what was happening

He turned to Boston expert Seth Meyers for help.

January 26, 2016

Seth Meyers has proven himself an expert on all things Boston (or at least on all Boston film devices), and that’s why he was Fred Armisen’s go-to when Armisen was confused while on a train from Boston this past Sunday.

Armisen, a Saturday Night Live alum and the band leader for the Late Night with Seth Meyers band, found himself on an Amtrak train from Boston to New York during the AFC Championship game.

“We were texting during your Amtrak because—you will admit, how much do you know about sports?’’ Meyers asked.

“I’d say very little to none,’’ Armisen replied.

After hearing “dead silence, then a huge cheer, and then dead silence for a much longer time,’’ Armisen said he first thought the passengers were just happy to all be together, booing only because people were getting off the train. (He clearly doesn’t know Boston very well).

So he turned to Meyers, mastermind behind the Boston Accent faux-film trailer, for clarification.

“I could tell, this has something to do with Boston,’’ Armisen said. “Right away, I was like, ‘Seth knows about this.’’’

Watch the full clip below.

