“Unamused Diner Lady’’—the star of New Hampshire—finds an ally in Stephen Colbert

Now a meme, she got a big shoutout from The Late Show host.

By
February 10, 2016

A woman photographed in Manchester, New Hampshire — who chose breakfast over Carly Fiorina — quickly became a meme on Tuesday. Apparently when the presidential candidate showed up at her own campaign event at a diner, the reporters swarmed Fiorina, but this lady stood her ground (or sat, rather) and proceeded to show absolutely zero interest.

View post on imgur.com

Now Stephen Colbert is in on the joke. “I don’t know how this woman is able to ignore the political circus around her,’’ Colbert said on The Late Show Monday night. “It might be because she knows that that pepper shaker right down there in front has a better chance of being president than Carly Fiorina.’’ Ouch.

