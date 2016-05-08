Dana Carvey revives the Church Lady on SNL to tackle 2016 election, calls Ted Cruz ‘a little preachy’

Dana Carvey made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, kicking off the show in his classic role as “The Church Lady.”

And since ’tis the season, last night’s sermon, of sorts, focused on the 2016 election.

“My first guest is someone I’ve talked about quite a bit here on Church Chat, but we’ve never met face-to-face. Please welcome, Satan,” Carvey said, introducing former Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz, by way of the nickname former Speaker John Boehner coined for the Texas senator.

Asked why it didn’t work out, Cruz (Taran Killam) said the country wasn’t ready for a candidate “with strong Christian values; someone like me who follows the righteous path and lives his faith every blessed moment.”

“Has anybody ever told you you’re just a little preachy?” Carvey asked, later asking if it was “God’s plan” for Cruz to get “humiliated by an orange mannequin.”

Speaking of which, GOP front-runner Donald Trump was next to join Church Chat.

“Something tells me that you’re not a big church-goer,” Carvey told Trump, asking how much exactly he reads scripture.

“Honestly, I love all the books in the bible,” Trump (Darrell Hammond) said. “I do. There’ll all terrific. Corinthians, Part Deux; Book of Revelations; 2 Genesis, 2 Furious, which says, and I quote, ‘Love thy neighbor, love thyself, and like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.’ …Oh, and the part where Jon Snow comes back to life. That’s great bible.”

The response teed up Carvey for his classic Church Lady line:

“Well, isn’t that special.”