Reality show ‘Bad Girls Club’ is holding a casting call in Boston

—Oxygen

For all those Bostonians seeking reality TV stardom and who missed their big Real World opportunity, you have another chance.

Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club is holding a casting call for women ages 21-plus at the nightclub Tequila Rain on Landsdowne Street on Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Quick refresher: Bad Girls Club follows a handful of self-proclaimed “bad girls” known for sabotaging their own relationships who are then put in a mansion to just be outrageous together. The new season is going to be themed “East Coast vs. West Coast,” which could only mean that there will be some face-offs.

As the casting call says, if you are “independent, opinionated, outspoken, or endlessly entertaining — then you just might have what it takes.”