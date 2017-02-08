‘They have to stop blaming people,’ Walsh says of Trump administration

Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s immigration stance has taken him into the spotlight again. Walsh appeared on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” Tuesday night.

Walsh, a vocal critic of President Trump’s travel ban, chatted with Trevor Noah about the Patriots and the immigration crisis that’s roiling the country.

Noah asked Walsh about why the mayor wants to help undocumented immigrants stay in the country.

Walsh said that with 28 percent of Bostonians being immigrants and 43 percent of residents being first-generation Americans, it’s the proper stance.

“As the mayor of a city that’s primarily first-generation immigrant city, I think it’s important for me to stand up, and there’s other great mayors around the country that have stood up as well,” Walsh said.

Advertisement

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.