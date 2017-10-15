Donald Trump makes Mike Pence leave more events in protest in SNL’s cold open

"Sir, it's October. They wouldn't have Christmas-themed cups yet."

By
10:02 AM
Advertisement
TOPICS: TV Politics Donald Trump Sports News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Jordan Pond along the Acadia All American road.
Local News
Map: Now is the time to go to Maine for some leaf peeping October 14, 2017 | 12:17 PM
Boston, MA- October 12, 2017: LED furniture decorates an outdoor lounge at HUBweek on City Hall Plaza in Boston, MA on October 12, 2017. Some of the biggest names in technology, business, science, and the arts gather in Boston this week as the HUBweek festival returns for its third year, its organizers hoping to solidify the event’s foundation as a civic staple. The wide-ranging festival features some 175 events over six days, with high-profile speakers, a documentary film series, and town hall-style discussions on issues affecting Boston and beyond. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Arts
Photos: HUBweek is basically a tech and art dreamscape October 14, 2017 | 10:28 AM
12bottles - New City Ginger Beer (New City)
Beer
Peep fall foliage — and visit three breweries — in this Western Mass. town October 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Music
Linkin Park releases 'Carpool Karaoke' with late lead singer October 13, 2017 | 10:42 PM
11/10/2012 LENOX, MA The entrance to Cranwell Hall (cq) at Cranwell Resort (cq) in Lenox. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
New England Travel
$80M renovation of Cranwell resort given OK October 13, 2017 | 10:00 PM
The Green Dome, right, and the HUB Lounge at HUBweek on City Hall Plaza on Oct. 12, 2017.
Events
5 cutting-edge ideas and attractions from HUBweek October 13, 2017 | 5:48 PM
GIF-iti in progress on Friday.
Arts
What do you call graffiti in motion? GIF-iti. October 13, 2017 | 5:24 PM
An Eventide Fenway food spread.
Food
One of the best seafood spots in the country just opened in Boston. Take a peek inside. October 13, 2017 | 2:53 PM
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Wednesday, July 27, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Events
Watch live: Michael Bloomberg discusses the state of innovation at HUBweek October 13, 2017 | 11:43 AM
Viewers take in 'POLLINATE' at night.
Arts
This Boston sculpture undergoes an amazing transformation at night October 13, 2017 | 10:41 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'He's angry I sexted someone else' October 13, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Entertainment
What to know about the Weinstein scandal, the Affleck allegations, and how Damon fits in October 12, 2017 | 5:43 PM
Events
Watch live: John Kerry speaks about the future of diplomacy at HUBweek October 12, 2017 | 2:59 PM
FILE-- The actress Rose McGowan at a film screening Q&A in New York, July 23, 2015. McGowan said on Oct. 12, 2017, in an Instagram post that her Twitter account had been temporarily suspended, following a tweet in which she accused the actor Ben Affleck of prior knowledge of Harvey WeinsteinÕs misconduct, including toward her.
Entertainment
Twitter says it has unlocked Rose McGowan's account October 12, 2017 | 12:54 PM
Entertainment
Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter after Ben Affleck tweet October 12, 2017 | 11:40 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: ‘My gut says to cut contact’ October 12, 2017 | 9:06 AM
Lifestyle
Scarborough, Brzezinski get a little political at Harvard October 12, 2017 | 8:45 AM
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein appears at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes 70th international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France. New York City prosecutors say they didn’t have enough evidence to prove model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez’s claim that Weinstein groped her in 2015.
Entertainment
Weinstein Co. may have known of settlements since 2015 October 12, 2017 | 8:03 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat October 12, 2017 | 7:13 AM
Many are suggesting that Facebook is not creating it’s own hardware, but a device made by a separate smartphone manufacturer that runs a Facebook-based operating system. Forbes is guessing that HTC is working on a Facebook-friendly phone that will “take social media integration to a whole other level.’’ HTC’s last attempt at a smartphone with a Facebook button, however, proved to be unpopular.Forbes also speculated that Facebook might be announcing an integration with automobiles, as the announcement happens to coincide with the North American International Auto Show.
Travel
A guide for using Twitter and Facebook during travel emergencies October 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - 10/11/2017: Keeping eyes on HubWeek... shipping containers being prepared on Boston City Hall Plaza.The painted eyes was by artist VISE_1_Boston. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: LIFESTYLE TOPIC 12HubToday
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend October 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Home Ranch will offer a women-only yoga and horses program in Colorado. Steve Glass via the New York Times
Travel
Take yoga on beaches and with animals when you travel October 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Prada das Rodas beach on the Ces Islands in Spain.
Travel
Discovering the Caribbean in northern Spain October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
This Durham boutique hotel puts the focus on fun October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
The drive to Saguenay Fjord pays off in cheese curds, views, and kindness October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Maine sculpture park pleases creatures of all sizes with its creatures of all sizes October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Destroying apathy one beer at a time October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Celebs
Ben Affleck apologizes after actress says he groped her October 11, 2017 | 3:48 PM
A previous Boston Athenaeum Open House.
Events
You can explore rare books and fine art for free this weekend October 11, 2017 | 2:20 PM
TV
Watch Miley Cyrus belt out her hits—old and new—on Carpool Karaoke October 11, 2017 | 2:17 PM