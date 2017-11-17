Future of groundbreaking show ‘Transparent’ may be in flux

Jeffrey Tambor. –Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP, File
By
The Associated Press
AP,
November 17, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — When “Transparent” debuted four years ago on Amazon with a transgender lead character, it was a special moment for TV. It won Emmys and seemed a perfect fit for a burgeoning civil rights movement. Now the show’s future may be in flux following allegations against star Jeffrey Tambor.

Fellow “Transparent” actress Trace Lysette alleges Tambor pressed his body against hers in a sexually aggressive manner and made inappropriate and unwanted sexual statements on the set of the show. Tambor denies the allegations saying in a statement that he has “never been a predator — ever.” Lysette is the second woman to accuse Tambor of harassment.

Advertisement

Lysette, who is herself transgender, said on Twitter that when she emerged from wardrobe in a costume of a lingerie top and shorts for a scene with Tambor, he said, “My God, Trace. I want to attack you sexually.”

Lysette said she and another actress laughed off the remark, but then Tambor approached her between scenes a few minutes later.

“He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrust back and forth against my body,” Lysette said. “I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas.”

Tambor has been hailed for his portrayal of Maura Pfefferman, the transgendered matriarch of the quirky Pfefferman family. He has won a best actor Emmy for his portrayal, and has also starred in such shows as “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Arrested Development.”

Lysette urged Amazon to “remove the problem and let the show go on.” The gay rights group GLAAD echoed her request, calling for the show to be refocused, presumably away from Tambor.

“For too long transgender women have been forced to hide stories of harassment and abuse in the work place, and Trace has taken a powerful stand in calling for an industry where all women can work in safe environments,” GLADD said.

Advertisement

“GLAAD stands with Trace in her hope that the inappropriate situations she and others endured on set will be remedied, and that future seasons will focus on more of the many brilliant characters that audiences love and care about.”

Several voices in the transgender community have also urged Amazon to continue the series without Tambor. “We cannot let trans content be taken down” by Tambor, wrote Our Lady J, a writer and producer of “Transparent.” Actor and activist Omar Sharif Jr. also took to Twitter to say “it’s critical” that “Transparent” continue “(without Tambor) as trans stories are needed more than ever!”

Amazon Studios said it is adding the information to an investigation of Tambor it opened last week when his assistant made similar allegations, which Tambor also denied, calling her “disgruntled.”

Tambor said in a statement that he can be difficult to work with, but denied any sexual misbehavior.

“I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone,” he said. “But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express. ”

Tambor is the latest high profile Hollywood figure to be accused of misconduct in a wave that began when dozens of sexual harassment allegations were reported last month against film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is being investigated for rape by police departments in London, New York and Los Angeles. An unnamed aspiring actress has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Weinstein and his former company in an attempt to hold them financially responsible for the producer’s alleged actions.

Advertisement

Also Friday, Los Angeles talent agent Cameron Mitchell said allegations that he sexually assaulted actress Demi Mann are false and egregious.

Mann filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that she had been sexually harassed and that Mitchell had forced her to perform oral sex on him twice. She also said she went to a bar with him and then only remembered waking up in her bed with him lying nude next to her.

CAA said it launched an immediate investigation and suspended Mitchell last month.

Also Friday, Vice Media said it has appointed a seven-woman advisory board to examine workplace issues at the media company following a report in The Daily Beast that Vice tolerated inappropriate behavior and harassment toward women.

TOPICS: TV Entertainment Celebs National News Trending
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Beer
Row 34 has found a way to serve even more rare beer November 18, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Aly Raisman Victim Shaming
Local News
Aly Raisman slams the shaming of survivors of sexual abuse November 17, 2017 | 2:30 PM
Boston bar Woman Crush Wednesday
Restaurants
At this Boston bar, ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’ is more than a hashtag November 17, 2017 | 1:29 PM
Ben Affleck on 'Today.'
Entertainment
Ben Affleck says he believes the woman who accused him of 'touching her breast' November 17, 2017 | 11:48 AM
Letters to Cleo in concert at the Paradise. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Arts, Creamer)
Music
8 live concerts to check out November 17, 2017 | 10:30 AM
A beer from Trillium Brewing Company.
Beer
Trillium is opening another beer garden in Boston November 17, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Jack Schlossberg (center) poses with New Frontier Award honorees Carlos Curbelo (L) and Mary Boeve (R) at the Harvard Institute of Politics on Nov. 16.
Local News
JFK's grandson on Harvard Law School: 'I don't have a life, but that's what I signed up for.' November 17, 2017 | 9:57 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'Is he just busy?' November 17, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Tree Lighting Ceremony Boston
Lifestyle
These 7 tree lightings will get you in the holiday spirit November 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
With Yosemite Falls visible in the distance, a visitor wades in water along the Swinging Bridge Trail at Yosemite National Park, Calif., Aug. 30, 2017.
Travel
Beware: national park entry fees could double in 2018 November 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
Looking back in wonder as United bids the 747 a fond farewell November 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Visitors arrive with their surfboards for a surf lesson at Foz do Lizandro beach in Ericeira on November 5, 2017.
Travel
Why the offseason is perhaps the best time to visit Portugal November 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Environmental destruction caused by Hurricane Maria in the El Yunque tropical forest, in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Oct. 6, 2017. The Puerto Rico Tourism Company is working with hotels and tour operators to offer discounted package deals that allow guests to combine vacation days with helping the island recover from Hurricane Maria's devastation, an increasingly common arrangement known as “voluntourism.”
Travel
How you can help a devastated Puerto Rico November 17, 2017 | 2:30 AM
Susan Muther, the author’s mother, watches the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace.
Travel
The ancestry-fueled trip of a lifetime in London November 17, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Heritage tourism: America's love of ancestry hits the road November 17, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Santa's Village and Story Land are even more magical than you remember November 17, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Sarah Silverman on Louis C.K. Allegations
Celebs
Sarah Silverman speaks on Louis C.K.: ‘Can you love someone who did bad things?’ November 16, 2017 | 10:27 PM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: A visitor takes a photo of the painting 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci at Christie's New York Auction House, November 15, 2017 in New York City. The coveted painting is set to be auctioned off on Wednesday night and has been guaranteed to sell for over $100 million.(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Arts
Here's the complicated past of the Leonardo da Vinci painting that sold for $450 million November 16, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Aly Raisman
Local News
4 of the best questions young fans asked Aly Raisman in Weston November 16, 2017 | 7:17 PM
Travel
Former Obama rental on Martha’s Vineyard is for sale November 16, 2017 | 6:28 PM
Nigel at the MSPCA clinic
Animals
Watch a guided tour of MSPCA-Angell's Boston Adoption Center November 16, 2017 | 5:14 PM
Roast Beef Sandwich
Food
The best places to get a roast beef sandwich, per Boston.com readers November 16, 2017 | 4:24 PM
Thanksgiving dinner items available for pickup orders at Branch Line in Watertown.
Food
8 restaurants that local chefs recommend for Thanksgiving dinner November 16, 2017 | 2:45 PM
Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 11, 2017.
Celebs
Famed London theater received 20 allegations against Spacey November 16, 2017 | 8:09 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'He thinks we’ve been talking too much' November 16, 2017 | 6:24 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat November 16, 2017 | 5:19 AM
11/10/15: Worcester, MA: The overall stage is pictured during the Dead & Company show at the DCU Center in Worcester. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:living topic:12dead
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend November 16, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
Stylish New England spots to wine and dine in style on turkey day November 16, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Irene Li
Local News
Here are some of the locals on the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 lists November 15, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Blue corn tortilla chips and guacamole
Food
A celebrity chef is bringing a new restaurant to the Back Bay November 15, 2017 | 1:52 PM