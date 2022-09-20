TV Chris Redd is latest cast member to leave ‘Saturday Night Live’ "Being a part of ‘SNL’ has been the experience of a lifetime." Chris Redd at the Truth Seekers Summit hosted by Variety and Rolling Stone at Second Floor on August 25, 2022 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images





The number of departing “Saturday Night Live” cast members has now risen to eight: Chris Redd, who has been with “SNL” since fall 2017 and has played characters including Kanye West and Mayor Eric Adams of New York, will not be returning this season, NBC said Monday night.

Redd said in a statement: “Being a part of ‘SNL’ has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire ‘SNL’ organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

Redd has also co-starred in the NBC sitcom “Kenan,” with the longtime “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson; in the Peacock comedy series “Bust Down”; and in movies like “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.” His standup special “Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?” will be released on HBO Max later this year, NBC said.

Redd is one of several “SNL” veterans who have exited the show before its coming 48th season. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney all left “SNL” at the conclusion of its 47th season in May. Earlier this month, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari also departed the cast.

Last week, NBC announced that “SNL” had hired four new cast members. Those performers — Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker — will all begin as featured players when the new season begins Oct. 1.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.