TV Boston crime drama ‘City on a Hill’ canceled after 3 seasons The Showtime series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge aired its final episode in September. Aldis Hodge as Decourcy Ward and Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr in "City on a Hill." Francisco Roman/Showtime

There will be no Season 4 of Showtime’s “City on a Hill,” the Boston-based crime drama starring Kevin Bacon.

Showtime confirmed that the premium cable network canceled “City on a Hill” after three seasons, with its final episode airing last month.

“‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on SHOWTIME with its Season 3 finale,” a network representative said in a statement. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

Advertisement:

Along with the aforementioned producers, “City on a Hill” was produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and was created by Boston native Chuck MacLean.

Each season of the show focused on a different Boston neighborhood, with the most recent season zeroing in on the high society circles of Beacon Hill. In the third (and now final) season, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) has left the FBI and is now running security for a wealthy family. His compatriot and frequent foil, Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge, “Hidden Figures”) is chasing criminals once more, while Siobhan (Lauren E. Banks, “In Reality”) is fighting city corruption on behalf of a construction worker injured in the Big Dig.

Network sources said the decision to end “City on a Hill” was made months ago, long before the recently announced departure of David Nevins as chairman and CEO of Paramount Premium Group. Nevins, who spent 12 years at CBS/ViacomCBS/Paramount Global, had long been in charge of Showtime ( a Paramount property), which is now under the purview of Paramount executive Chris McCarthy.

Nielsen ratings for “City on a Hill” had declined each season, with all eight episodes of Season 3 drawing fewer viewers than any episode from the first two seasons.