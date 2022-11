TV A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them All your holiday viewing needs in one place. A scene from the 1964 TV special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." Classic Media/File Photo

Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.

Whether you’re looking forward to cozying up on the couch to watch “Frosty the Snowman” or trying to figure out which of the (several) Dolly Parton-hosted specials to check out, we’ve got you covered.

Here is the full 2022 schedule for holiday specials to watch on TV, plus additional details on some of the most popular specials. (Note: If you’re looking for “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” you’ll have to check out the list of streaming holiday specials, since Apple TV+ once again has the exclusive rights.)

(All times listed are in EST.)

“Frosty the Snowman” (1969)

The beloved 1969 Rankin/Bass classic will air for the first time in 2022 on Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m. on CBS, and will be followed by “Frosty Returns” at 8:30 p.m.

Subsequent airings of “Frosty” can be found on Freeform on Saturday, December 3 at 10:20 p.m.; Sunday, December 4 at 5:05 p.m.; Wednesday, December 21 at 8:30 p.m.; Thursday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 24 at 6:50 p.m.; and Christmas Day at 2 p.m.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964)

Similar to “Frosty,” the 1964 Rankin/Bass special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will make its 2022 debut on CBS, airing Tuesday, November 29 at 8 p.m.

From there, Freefrom will provide the final six opportunities to watch “Rudolph,” airing it on Saturday, December 3 at 9:15 p.m.; Sunday, December 4 at 5:35 p.m.; Wednesday, December 21 at 9 p.m.; Thursday, December 22 at 8 p.m.; Friday, December 23 at 8 p.m.; and on Christmas Day at 1 p.m.

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966)

The Grinch isn’t waiting patiently in his effort to steal Christmas cheer this year: The first airing of the animated 1966 special in 2022 will be on TBS on Saturday, November 19 at 5 p.m.

After that, viewers will have to wait another month before NBC airs the cartoon on Friday, December 23 at 8 p.m.

With those classics covered, here is the full list of holiday specials to watch on TV or streaming platforms.

TV

ABC

“Mickey Saves Christmas” (2022): Sunday, November 27 at 7 p.m.; Tuesday, December 13 at 8 p.m.

“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (2017): Sunday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, December 13 at 8:30 p.m.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”: Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m.

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” (1970): Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m.; Tuesday, December 20 at 8 p.m.

“CMA Country Christmas”: Thursday, December 1 at 9 p.m.

“A Very Backstreet Holiday”: Wednesday, December 14 at 8 p.m.

“Toy Story That Time Forgot” (2014): Tuesday, December 20 at 9 p.m.

“Shrek the Halls” (2007): Tuesday, December 20 at 9:30 p.m.

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”: Sunday, December 25 at 10 a.m.



CBS

“Frosty the Snowman” (1969): Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m.

“Frosty Returns” (1992): Friday, November 25 at 8:30 p.m.

“Robbie the Reindeer” (1999): Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m.

“The Story of Santa Claus” (1996): Saturday, November 26 at 9 p.m.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964): Tuesday, November 29 at 8 p.m.

“Reindeer in Here” (2022): Tuesday, November 29 at 9 p.m.

“National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years”: Sunday, December 11 at 8 p.m.

“The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove”: Friday, December 23 at 8 p.m.

NBC

“Michael Buble’s Christmas Special”: Tuesday, November 29 at 9 p.m.

“The 90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center”: Wednesday, November 30 at 8 p.m.

“Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around”: Wednesday, November 30 at 10 p.m.

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”: Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m.

“A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special”: Wednesday, December 14 at 8 p.m., Thursday, December 22 at 9 p.m.

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966): Friday, December 23 at 8 p.m.

“5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas”: Friday, December 23 at 8:30 p.m.

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love”: Friday, December 23 at 9 p.m.



Freeform

“The Little Drummer Boy” (1968): Saturday, December 3 at 7 a.m.; Tuesday, December 13 at 8:30 a.m.; Friday, December 16 at 9 a.m.; Saturday, December 17 at 7 a.m.

“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas” (1999): Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 a.m.; Thursday, December 8 at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesday, December 20 at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, December 22 at 1:30 p.m.

“Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas” (2004): Saturday, December 3 at 9 a.m.; Sunday, December 11 at 1:10 p.m.; Tuesday, December 20 at 12 p.m.; Thursday, December 22 at 3 p.m.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964): Saturday, December 3 at 9:15 p.m.; Sunday, December 4 at 5:35 p.m.; Wednesday, December 21 at 9 p.m.; Thursday, December 22 at 8 p.m.; Friday, December 23 at 8 p.m.; and on Christmas Day at 1 p.m.

“Frosty the Snowman” (1969): Saturday, December 3 at 10:20 p.m.; Sunday, December 4 at 5:05 p.m.; Wednesday, December 21 at 8:30 p.m.; Thursday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 24 at 6:50 p.m.; Sunday, December 25 at 2 p.m.

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” (1970): Saturday, December 3 at 10:50 p.m.; Sunday, December 4 at 4 p.m.; Tuesday, December 2 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, December 21 at 10 p.m.; Thursday, December 22 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 24 at 4:40 p.m.; Sunday, December 25 at 12 p.m.

AMC

“The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow” (1975): Monday, November 28 at 4:45 p.m.; Tuesday, November 29 at 10 a.m.; Saturday, December 3 at 5:30 a.m.; Friday, December 9 at 9:15 a.m.; Thursday, December 15 at 9:15 a.m.

“Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July” (1979): Monday, November 28 at 5:45 p.m.; Tuesday, November 29 at 5:45 p.m.; Monday, December 12 at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesday, December 13 at 9 a.m.; Wednesday, December 14 at 1:15 p.m.; Thursday, December 15 at 9:45 a.m.

“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” (1974): Monday, November 28 at 8:15 p.m.; Tuesday, November 29 at 1:30 p.m.; Friday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m.

“Rudolph’s Shiny New Year” (1976): Monday, November 28 at 8:45 p.m.; Tuesday, November 29 at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, December 6 at 4:45 p.m.

“Frosty’s Winter Wonderland” (1976): Monday, November 28 at 5:15 p.m.; Tuesday, November 29 at 10:30 a.m.; Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

“Jack Frost” (1979): Thursday, December 1 at 2:15 p.m.; Sunday, December 4 at 10:45 a.m.; Monday, December 12 at 11:15 a.m.

“The Year Without a Santa Claus” (1974): Friday, December 2 at 9 p.m.; Sunday, December 11 at 4:45 p.m.; Wednesday, December 14 at 6:45 p.m.; Thursday, December 15 at 4:45 p.m.