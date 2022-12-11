TV The best reactions to ‘The White Lotus’ season finale Jennifer Coolidge in 'The White Lotus.' Fabio Lovino/HBO

HBO’s “The White Lotus” went out with a bang Sunday night in a finale that kept us all guessing.

From celebrations, to Season 1 callbacks, to that character’s death, viewers had a lot to say about this week’s finale. Here’s how Twitter reacted as we said arrivederci to “The White Lotus.”

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of ‘The White Lotus.’

Jennifer Coolidge, we miss you already.

Miss Tanya was SO. CLOSE. I cannot believe you HBO #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/LiL2KczIKj — Hadleigh Locraft (@HLocraft) December 12, 2022

portia while she thinks her boss is going to get murdered #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/OewZCIrfM2 — toekneepraysick (@tonypraysick) December 12, 2022

Queen Daphne.

when one supreme dies another must rise to take her place, or whatever the bible says #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/7rgdKRox4T — brad (@ugghhhhhhhhhhh) December 12, 2022

no matter what happens I want to go to a Starbucks inside a Target with her pic.twitter.com/y4V9DIstpX — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) December 12, 2022

The marriage drama we didn’t know we needed.

i need an entire spin-off show of these four on their next yearly vacation to the maldives #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/JYZzGmtqGd — (nicole) (@stonelovebot) December 12, 2022

The men who lived.

i want to find a rich man as dumb as this one right here #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/TpVPzHUiHm — T 🪩 (@_f0lkwh0re) December 12, 2022

The suite life of Mia and Lucia.

Mia singing in The White Lotus lounge while all the other guests cheat, lie, and murder each other pic.twitter.com/M2wV3oFPu5 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 12, 2022

The lesson of The White Lotus: always respect the locals!!! #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/hAFNpReajw — Olivia Morgan (@olivemor) December 12, 2022

Awww turns out that Lucia owned and operated an independent, woman-owned business after all 🥰 we love feminism #TheWhiteLotus — Hai Giang (@giangyhai) December 12, 2022

A lack of Laura Dern.

i think the biggest crime committed in the white lotus is michael imperioli’s wife not actually being played by laura dern — jihane (@jihanebousfiha_) December 12, 2022

What’s left?

Unanswered questions:



1) Was Greg having an affair?

2) Did Daphne & Ethan hook up behind the rocks?

3) What is Jack’s actual connection to Quentin and the gays?

4) What about Portia’s luggage?

5) Who are the other guys Lucia and Mia talked to all season?#TheWhiteLotus — Corey MacEachern (@coreymaceachern) December 12, 2022