Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial imagines a Boston where people are actually nice

Sam Adams has joined the list of companies producing 2023 Super Bowl commercials, debuting a new ad on Monday featuring its lovably obnoxious spokesman, Your Cousin from Boston.

After teaming up with Boston Dynamics robots in 2022, this year’s ad features appearances by comedian Lenny Clarke and Celtics legend Kevin Garnett, and publicizes new changes to the company’s flagship Sam Adams Boston Lager.

To help spread the word about what it calls an “easier-drinking” and “brighter” beer, the Boston Beer Company imagined a “brighter Boston” for its Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial.

In the one-minute ad, Yankees fans are welcomed with open arms, South Boston residents willingly give up parking spots, Clarke invites a stranger to the ballet, and Garnett writes a book about spreading love instead of talking trash.

According to a press release, Boston Lager Remastered still uses the beer’s original mid-19th century recipe passed down to Founder Jim Koch from his great-great grandfather. However, the beer will now be brewed with fewer steps in the filtration process, which Boston Beer Co. says will make for “a brighter, easier-drinking beer.”

“We like to say we know there’s a perfect Boston Lager out there … we just haven’t made it yet,” Koch said in the release. “With Remastered, we’re one step closer to perfection. We cleaned up the brewing process to create an easier-drinking profile, giving it an extra sparkle that drinkers will savor.”

According to the release, “Your Cousin’s Brighter Boston” was filmed in multiple Boston neighborhoods, using around 90 local crew and close to 50 Boston-area actors to bring the ad to life.

Watch the 2023 Sam Adams Super Bowl commercial below.