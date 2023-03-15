TV John Mulaney’s Boston-filmed Netflix special has a name and debut date Mulaney filmed the special over three nights at Symphony Hall in February. Comedian John Mulaney at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas last year. Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

If you somehow managed to miss one of comedian John Mulaney’s 21 sold-out shows at The Wilbur Theatre in 2021, or one of the three shows he added at Symphony Hall last month to film his latest Netflix special, never fear: You’ll be able to watch him from the comfort of your couch starting April 25, when that special debuts on the streaming network.

Entitled “Baby J,” the special was directed by Alex Timbers and features music from David Byrne of Talking Heads, Variety reported. (Byrne was a featured player in Mulaney’s 2019 special “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch,” the comedian’s homage to children’s variety programs.)

Mulaney’s “From Scratch” tour, which preceded his Symphony Hall taping, featured material that reflected a tumultuous 18 months in the comedian’s life. Mulaney went to rehab after friends staged an intervention in December 2020, and he and then-wife Anna Marie Tendler split up after seven years of marriage in May 2021, the same month the “From Scratch” tour began.

“Baby J” is Mulaney’s third Netflix standup special, after 2015’s “The Comeback Kid” and 2018’s “Kid Gorgeous.” His 2012 Comedy Central special, “New in Town,” is also available on the streamer.