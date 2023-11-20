TV Holiday TV specials 2023: A complete schedule of how to watch your favorite classics Your viewing guide for 2023 holiday TV specials, from Charlie Brown to "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." How to watch all of your favorite holiday TV specials, including "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and "A Charlie Brown Christmas." File Photos

Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 100+ new 2023 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday TV specials have begun to crop up as well.

Whether you’re looking forward to cozying up on the couch to watch “Frosty the Snowman” or trying to figure out how to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” we’ve got you covered.

Here is the full schedule for holiday TV specials to watch in 2023.

(All times listed are in EST.)

How to watch “Frosty the Snowman”

In previous years, the beloved 1969 Rankin/Bass classic “Frost the Snowman” would air first on CBS, followed by subsequent reruns on Freeform. For 2023, however, Freeform has the first airing of the season, with “Frosty the Snowman” making its 2023 debut on on Sunday, December 3 at 8:15 p.m. on Freeform.

For those who don’t have cable, CBS will air “Frosty the Snowman” on Saturday, December 16 at 9 p.m.

Other airings of “Frosty the Snowman” can be found on Freeform on Monday, December 4 at 5:15 p.m.; Wednesday, December 20 at 9:20 p.m.; Thursday, December 21 at 4:40 p.m.; Sunday, December 24 at 6:40 p.m.; and Christmas Day at 4 p.m.

How to watch “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

The 1964 Rankin/Bass special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will make its 2023 debut on CBS, airing Friday, November 24 at 9 p.m.

From there, Freefrom will provide the final six opportunities to watch “Rudolph,” airing it on Sunday, December 3 at 7 p.m.; Monday, December 4 at 5:50 p.m.; Wednesday, December 20 at 8:15 p.m.; Thursday, December 21 at 5:15 p.m.; Sunday, December 24 at 5:35 p.m.; and on Christmas Day at 3:30 p.m.

How to watch “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966)

The Grinch isn’t waiting patiently in his effort to steal Christmas cheer in 2023: The first airing of the animated 1966 special featuring Boris Karloff will be on NBC on Thursday, November 30 at 8 p.m.

After that, viewers will have to check out TBS and TNT for reruns, which will take place on Sunday, December 10 at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (TBS); Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. (TNT); Saturday, December 16 at 8 a.m. (TBS); Sunday, December 17 at 5:03 p.m. (TNT); Friday, December 22 at 8 p.m. (TBS); and Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m. (TBS).

After that, the cartoon will return to NBC for Christmas day, airing at 8 p.m.

How to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

Unfortunately, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will not air on television, as Apple once again has the exclusive rights. The easiest way to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is to have an Apple TV+ subscription.

For those who don’t want to pay for a subscription, however, Apple TV+ will make “A Charlie Brown Christmas” free to watch on December 16 and 17.

With those classics covered, here is the full list of holiday specials to watch on TV or streaming platforms.

2023 Holiday TV Specials Schedule

ABC

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”: Sunday, November 26 at 8 p.m.

“Mickey Saves Christmas” (2022): Sunday, December 10 at 7 p.m.

“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (2017): Sunday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” (1970): Tuesday, December 12 at 8 p.m.

“CMA Country Christmas”: Thursday, December 14 at 8 p.m.

“Disney Prep & Landing” (2009): Tuesday, December 19 at 8 p.m.

“Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice” (2011): Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 p.m.

“iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023”: Thursday, December 21 at 8 p.m.

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”: Sunday, December 25 at 10 a.m.

CBS

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964): Friday, November 24 at 9 p.m.

“Reindeer in Here” (2022): Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m.

“Robbie the Reindeer” (1999): Saturday, December 2 at 9 p.m.

“Byron Allen Presents a Merry Soulful Christmas”: Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m.

“National Christmas Tree Lighting”: Friday, December 15 at 8 p.m.

“Frosty the Snowman” (1969): Saturday, December 16 at 9 p.m.

“Frosty Returns” (1992): Saturday, December 16 at 9:30 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Home for the Holidays”: Friday, December 22 at 8 p.m.

NBC

“That’s My Jam Holiday Special”: Monday, November 27 at 9 p.m.

“The 90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center”: Wednesday, November 29 at 8 p.m.

“Christmas in Graceland”: Wednesday, November 29 at 10 p.m.

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966): Thursday, November 30 at 8 p.m.; Christmas Day at 8 p.m.

“Shrek the Halls” (2007): Thursday, November 30 at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 9 at 9 p.m.

“Blake Shelton’s Holiday Bartacular”: Monday, December 4 at 10 p.m.

“Christmas at the Opry”: Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, December 20 at 9 p.m.

“Trolls: Holiday in Harmony”: Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 p.m.

“Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas”: Monday, December 11 at 10 p.m.; Wednesday, December 20 at 8 p.m.

“A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special”: Thursday, December 14 at 8 p.m., Saturday, December 23 at 9 p.m.

“Dolly Parton’s A Coat of Many Colors” (2015): Friday, December 15 at 8 p.m.

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”: Thursday, December 21 at 9 p.m.

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love”: Friday, December 22 at 8 p.m.

Freeform

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964): Sunday, December 3 at 7 p.m.; Monday, December 4 at 5:50 p.m.; Wednesday, December 20 at 8:15 p.m.; Thursday, December 21 at 5:15 p.m.; Sunday, December 24 at 5:35 p.m.; Christmas Day at 3:30 p.m.

“Frosty the Snowman” (1969): Sunday, December 3 at 10:20 p.m.; Monday, December 4 at 5:15 p.m.; Wednesday, December 20 at 9:20 p.m.; Thursday, December 21 at 4:40 p.m.; Sunday, December 24 at 6:40 p.m.; Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m.

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” (1970): Monday, December 4 at 4:10 p.m.; Wednesday, December 20 at 9:55 p.m.; Thursday, December 21 at 3:35 p.m.; Christmas Day at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.