The Best Halloween Deals of 2022

Spooky season is here! Whether you’re in it for decorating your home with skeletons and spiderwebs or simply enjoy indulging in big bags of your favorite candy, Halloween is an immensely fun part of the year. If you’re looking for some Halloween deals to save on some decor and candy before the big day comes, you’re in the right place. Keep reading to find out where to score great prices on all of your Halloween essentials!

Walmart Halloween deals

Get Halloween candy from just $1 at Walmart! Shop the Skittles & Starburst variety pack of Halloween chewy candy–get a 100 piece bag for just $10.98!

Save on Target Halloween costumes

Shop Halloween Costumes from $15 at Target. Get the Kids’ Witch Halloween costume dress with hat for just $25.

Kohl’s deals on Halloween decorations

Get up to 60% off in the Halloween Decorations Sale at Kohl’s! Save 60% on the Celebrate Together Halloween S´small LED solar lantern table decor.

Chewy Halloween pet toy offers

Save up to 40% on Halloween Treats and Costumes for Pets from Chewy. Get the Fetch for Pets Disney Halloween Toy Story Buzz Lightyear dog costume from $9.64.

Buy Buy Baby Halloween costumes

Get 50% off select Halloween costumes from Buy Buy Baby. Get the carter’s Halloween skeleton jumpsuit for $9.

