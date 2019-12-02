A colorful, interactive public art installation will light up the Seaport this winter

First it was the glowing, musical see-saws in February 2018. Then came the giant, luminous cylinders and prisms in January 2019. Now, in what’s quickly becoming a winter tradition, the Seaport will welcome another illuminated, interactive art exhibit to the neighborhood.

The Seaport has partnered with Canadian art production company Creos and architectural firm KANVA on “Entre les rangs,” a twinkling collection of 28,000 handmade white crystalline stems topped with white reflectors that will be displayed on Seaport Common (85 Northern Ave.) from Monday, Dec. 9 through Feb. 2, 2020.

The exhibit, meant to evoke a “rural wheat field swaying in the breeze” according to a press release, will refract light from projectors mounted nearby, and will change based on weather and human interaction.

“With our illuminated winter art program now in its third year, Boston has come to expect a visually stunning, seasonal winter experience in Seaport,” said Debra Brodsky, head of marketing for the Seaport’s WS Development. “‘Entre les rangs’ will be the most unique exploration of our artistic tradition yet, literally and metaphorically brightening the season in our neighborhood.”

Beyond the winter art installations, the Seaport has welcomed several public art displays, including “Air Sea Land,” a collection of colorful sculptures lining Seaport Boulevard, and “20 Knots,” a collection of giant nylon daffodils that adorned Seaport Common in April.