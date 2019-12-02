A colorful, interactive public art installation will light up the Seaport this winter

The glowing exhibit will debut next week.

Entre les rangs / City field, a creation by Kanva Architecture, Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal
Entre les rangs in Montreal. –Cindy Boyce
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Staff Writer
4:17 PM

First it was the glowing, musical see-saws in February 2018. Then came the giant, luminous cylinders and prisms in January 2019. Now, in what’s quickly becoming a winter tradition, the Seaport will welcome another illuminated, interactive art exhibit to the neighborhood.

The Seaport has partnered with Canadian art production company Creos and architectural firm KANVA on “Entre les rangs,” a twinkling collection of 28,000 handmade white crystalline stems topped with white reflectors that will be displayed on Seaport Common (85 Northern Ave.) from Monday, Dec. 9 through Feb. 2, 2020.

The exhibit, meant to evoke a “rural wheat field swaying in the breeze” according to a press release, will refract light from projectors mounted nearby, and will change based on weather and human interaction.

Advertisement

“With our illuminated winter art program now in its third year, Boston has come to expect a visually stunning, seasonal winter experience in Seaport,” said Debra Brodsky, head of marketing for the Seaport’s WS Development. “‘Entre les rangs’ will be the most unique exploration of our artistic tradition yet, literally and metaphorically brightening the season in our neighborhood.”

Beyond the winter art installations, the Seaport has welcomed several public art displays, including “Air Sea Land,” a collection of colorful sculptures lining Seaport Boulevard, and “20 Knots,” a collection of giant nylon daffodils that adorned Seaport Common in April.

TOPICS: Arts Events Things to Do Your Boston Your Boston Events Lifestyle Holiday Winter Is Coming Arts Events
Boston, MA 6/26/2014 Billy Joel (cq) in concert at Fenway Park on Thursday June 26, 2014. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) Topic: 27joel Reporter: Sarah Rodman
Fenway Park
Here are the concerts coming to Fenway Park next summer December 2, 2019 | 2:38 PM
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2018 file photo shows James Taylor performing at JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration in Los Angeles. Taylor has a deal with the producer-distributor Audible for the audio-only “Break Shot,” focusing on his early years and end on “the cusp” of his 1970s fame. Scheduled for early 2020, the book features an interview with journalist Bill Flanagan and highlights from his music. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
James Taylor
James Taylor is coming to Fenway in 2020 with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin December 2, 2019 | 11:03 AM
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - MAY 18: Madonna, performs live on stage after the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest held at Tel Aviv Fairgrounds on May 18, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Madonna
Madonna cancels Boston shows at the last minute due to 'doctor's orders' November 27, 2019 | 1:20 PM
Dancers are pictured during the battle scene at a dress rehearsal of the Boston Ballet's Nutcracker held at the Boston Opera House. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this Thanksgiving weekend November 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Events
Win two tickets to 'Friends' 25th Anniversary Pop-Up November 22, 2019 | 12:48 PM
ZooLights at Stone Zoo in Stoneham.
Weekend Guide
10 things to do in Boston this weekend November 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
'Friends' pop-up
Take a sneak peek at Boston's 'Friends' 25th anniversary pop-up November 20, 2019 | 1:49 PM
Food and drink from the Boston Beer & BBQ Fest
BosTen
10 things to do in Boston this weekend November 14, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters will play Boston Calling 2020.
Boston Calling
Two of the biggest rock bands in America will headline Boston Calling November 13, 2019 | 10:00 AM
A Boston guest poses with her Norman Rockwell collection on 'Antiques Roadshow' in 2012.
Antiques Roadshow
'Antiques Roadshow' is coming to Boston in 2020. Here's how to get tickets. November 12, 2019 | 2:14 PM
MICE 2019
COMICS
MICE comics expo in Cambridge caters to fans and creators alike October 15, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Friendly Toast chef Jarred Bailey, second from left, and his winning team at the 2018 Brunch Battle.
Brunch Battle
How to eat your way through a brunch competition October 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
The 2018 Boston Veg Food Fest.
Veg Food Fest
Boston Veg Food Fest welcomes meat-eaters and vegans alike to try plant-based alternatives October 4, 2019 | 3:25 PM
Honk Festival
HONK!
Where to make some noise at this year’s HONK! Fest October 4, 2019 | 11:02 AM
Open Farm Sunday is on Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cheese
These farms are open for cheese tastings, ice cream, and tours on Sunday September 30, 2019 | 9:31 AM
Events
Win two VIP tickets to American Field pop-up market September 25, 2019 | 5:32 PM
The 2014 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk drew names such as Mo Vaughn, and teams such as “Team Ari,’’ of Newton. Two-year-old Ari rode on the shoulders of his dad Matt Goldwasser. His mom JulieSue Goldwasser carried 1-year-old Alison Goldwasser.
The Jimmy Fund
Thousands walked up to an entire marathon Sunday in Boston. Here's why. September 23, 2019 | 12:47 PM
Entertainment
Earthlings dwindle, music fading at Area 51 events in Nevada September 21, 2019 | 1:17 PM
Events
Hey, Harvard: Want to win $100 to Tatte Bakery and Cafe? September 16, 2019 | 11:28 AM
A man smokes weed at the MassCann 26th Annual Freedom Rally on the Boston Common in 2015.
Hempfest
'Hempfest' is coming. And it’s going to be a little different this year. September 16, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Giselle: Larissa Ponomarenko in Giselle; photo by Gene Schiavone, courtesy of Boston Ballet
Arts
“Giselle” opens the Boston Ballet’s new season September 3, 2019 | 10:54 AM
kogei-kyoto-Norihisa-Nagao
Arts
Kogei-Kyoto makes its American debut with a show at Boston's Society of Arts + Crafts August 30, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Compare the stylings on “Boardwalk’’ with those in Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs’’ and “Pulp Fiction’’ — Tarantino’s gangsters look like businessmen in their matching, boring suits, like the ones Vincent Vega (John Travolta, left) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson, right) wear. What happened to the flashy gangster clothing of yore?
Celebs
Here are all the celebrities in town this weekend for Fan Expo Boston August 17, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Fitz and the Tantrums headlined the 23rd EarthFest event at the DCR Hatch Shell on May 21, 2016.
Music
These 5 concerts are dangerously low on tickets June 18, 2019 | 7:21 PM
Events
Video: A discussion with Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings May 15, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Events
Boston Pride announces festival entertainment lineup, with headliner Todrick Hall April 19, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Flowers placed on a sidewalk on Boylston Street commemorating the anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, on April 15, 2015.
Marathon
How Boston is memorializing the marathon bombings in 2019 April 12, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Events
Watch: A discussion with Maura Healey on innovative leadership, litigation, and more March 27, 2019 | 4:58 PM
Samuel Adams beer signage is displayed outside the entrance of Boston Beer Co.'s Samuel Adams Brewery in Boston.
Beer
Samuel Adams's latest release is dedicated to Ruth Bader Ginsburg March 20, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Beer
Spend a night at the museum with Lord Hobo's new beer March 19, 2019 | 7:36 PM