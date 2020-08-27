Beer 10 things to do in Boston this weekend BosTen is your weekly guide to events and cool happenings in and around Boston. Gorilla Lanterns in the Franklin Park Zoo exhibition "Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience." (Tianyu Arts and Culture) Tianyu Arts and Culture

While Massachusetts has reopened museums and other cultural institutions during Phase 3, many residents are continuing to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, this week’s BosTen offers a mix of things to do this weekend. Have an idea about what we should cover? Leave us a comment on this article or in the BosTen Facebook group, or email us at [email protected].

The Coolidge Corner Theatre has remained closed as other area theaters reopen, but the theater has had plenty of virtual programming available throughout the pandemic. This Thursday at 8 p.m., a Rolling Stone film critic and senior editor will lead a virtual film class on “There Will Be Blood,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 masterpiece starring Daniel Day-Lewis as maniacal oilman Daniel Plainview. Be sure to watch the movie before class is in session (it’s currently streaming on Netflix and available to rent on other platforms), and submit questions to Fear beforehand. Registration is $10, and can be completed on the Coolidge website.

Though its original location in Beacon Hill is better known (and more beloved), the announcement that Cheers at Faneuil Hall would be closing this month struck a chord with many Bostonians. This weekend is your last chance to drink at the tourist-laden establishment — Cheers will close its Faneuil Hall outpost on Sunday, after 20 years in business. “I have faced, and pulled through, many kinds of downturns and upticks in the economy within the last 20 years Cheers Replica Bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace has been in business,” said founder Tom Kershaw last week. “Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with no assistance from our landlord (Ashkenazy Acquisition Group), has made this current challenge insurmountable.”

Everything is illuminated at the Franklin Park Zoo for the next couple of months thanks to its new exhibit, “Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience.” Stroll through a 66-foot shark tunnel, marvel at the 197-foot dragon, and visit glowing flower gardens, all comprised of elegantly crafted lanterns. In all, 50 giant displays are spread across the zoo’s 72-acre grounds, and will be on hand until Nov. 1, along with other curiosities like a giant step-and-play piano. Timed entrances to the zoo grounds are available daily every half hour from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and can be booked on Zoo New England’s website. Be warned: Lots of times and dates have already sold out, so prepare to have multiple options ready for possible visiting times.

Morning or evening, you’ll be able to enjoy an outdoor yoga class in Jamaica Plain for the next month or so thanks to JP Centre Yoga. Instructors will set up at the neighboring Eliot School every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Spacing is set up throughout the schoolyard to maximize both distance and shade, and is limited to 15 students per session. You can register for the classes on JP Centre Yoga’s website.

Puritan & Co.’s annual Julia Child tribute dinner may look a little different this year — for starters, it’s now a virtual event — but the idea is the same: Celebrate one of Cambridge’s culinary doyennes with a family-style meal inspired by her recipes. For $50 per person, the takeout meal comes with four courses, sides, recipe cards, and a pre-recorded video, with the option to add on a $40 wine pairing for two guests. Meals can be picked up on Friday or Saturday; place an order in advance online or by calling 617-615-6195.

More than 20 local Black-owned businesses will showcase and sell their goods at a pop-up market in the Seaport this weekend as part of Black Owned Business Month. The Black Owned Bos. Market will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, at Seaport Common (85 Northern Ave.) and will feature a broad range of Black-owned businesses from the Boston area, including Clarke’s Cakes & Cookies, a vegan bakery in Dorchester recently featured on MarthaStewart.com; Q Made It, an online shop that specializes in pop-culture-inspired merchandise; and Beauty N Simplicity, which sells a handcrafted line of bath and body products. In order to maintain a safe environment for shoppers and vendors, visitors must register in advance for the free market via Eventbrite for a 30-minute shopping window.

Since its inaugural weekend in 2008 with Radiohead, Tom Petty, and Jack Johnson headlining, Outside Lands has been the largest independently owned music festival in the United States, consistently bringing top-notch lineups to San Francisco every summer. This year, Outside Lands has temporarily rebranded as Inside Lands, providing a free virtual festival that feature a mix of live and archival performances. New performances will be from artists like Tycho and Bob Moses, while classic performances will come from the likes of Elton John, LCD Soundsystem, and Gorillaz. The two-day festival, which kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. EST, and will be streamed on Twitch.

This Saturday, Nuestra Comunidad Development Corporation is partnering with TrillFit dance instructors to bring a free cardio dance class to Roxbury. The class blends hip-hop dance choreography and body-toning exercises to make your fitness regimen feel like a night out dancing with your friends. The class starts at 2:30 at Bartlett Station and is free to attend, but registration is capped at 35 people, so be sure to sign up beforehand on Eventbrite.

With a sunny weekend on the horizon, a solid picnic spread might be in order. Cafe Landwer, an Israeli cafe and coffee shop with locations in both Cleveland Circle and the Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood, just dropped three new Picnic in the Park packages, each serving four people. Choose from the Mediterranean (shakshukas, family-style hummus bowl, Mediterranean salad, pitas, and a choice of Nutella or cookie butter rozalach), Burger (vegan or regular burger, halloumi sticks with marina sauce, four side dishes, and a choice of Nutella or cookie butter rozalach), and Plant-based (vegan stir fry, beet hummus bowl, farmer’s market cauliflower, pitas, vegan rozalach), then pick a spot in the park for an al fresco feast.

While traditional movie theaters are finally opening their doors in force this weekend, drive-in movie theaters will continue to program crowd-pleasing hits of decades past, as well as some new releases finally arriving in theaters. If we were to pick a show each night, here’s how we would do it: On Thursday, the Mendon Twin combines the old and the new, kicking off a double feature with the new Bill & Ted movie “Bill & Ted Face the Music” at 8:15 p.m. followed by “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”; Friday, Wellfleet Drive-In has a double dose of Peter Parker with “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home”; Saturday, the Leicester Triple keeps it family-friendly with a Dreamworks double feature of “Despicable Me” and “Kung-Fu Panda”; and Sunday, the Marshfield pop-up drive-in will have audiences reeling in the years with “Back to the Future.”