Bring your furry friends along for this unique spin on Oktoberfest There will also be a non-carbonated Harpoon Dog Beer that contains no alcohol or hops for dogs.

This unique spin on the traditional Oktoberfest allows furry friends to join the celebration, making the day all the more paw-some.

Harpoon’s Dogtoberfest kicks off with a one-mile fun run/walk, followed by a “barking lot” party. Attendees can enjoy food from a variety of food trucks and drink fresh beer from Harpoon while listening to music.

There will also be a Harpoon Dog Beer made from a 100% malted barley mash with powdered peanut butter added directly to the kettle boil. This “beer” contains no alcohol or hops (which is poisonous to dogs), and it is non-carbonated.

Attendees can enter their dogs in the Fest-Minster Dog Show to compete in costume, trick and look-alike contests.

Heading to the event without a pup? You can still leave with one. There will be an on-site adoption meet and greet presented by the MSPCA.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kenary Brain Tumor Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as well as the MSPCA.