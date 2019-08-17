From John Travolta to Zachary Levi, here are all the celebrities in Boston this weekend for Fan Expo

John Travolta, "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi and more will pop up at Fan Expo Boston.

Compare the stylings on “Boardwalk’’ with those in Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs’’ and “Pulp Fiction’’ — Tarantino’s gangsters look like businessmen in their matching, boring suits, like the ones Vincent Vega (John Travolta, left) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson, right) wear. What happened to the flashy gangster clothing of yore?
John Travolta is among those in town for Fan Expo this weekend. –Linda R. Chen/Miramax Films
SHARE TWEET
By
Isaac Feldberg
10:45 AM

Celebrities are descending in droves this weekend for Fan Expo Boston, an annual pop-culture convention spanning Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

John Travolta, of “Grease” and “Pulp Fiction” fame, will appear Sunday afternoon for a panel on the show floor’s main stage (around 2 p.m.), also participating in paid photo opps with fans throughout the day.

His is an especially noteworthy appointment, given that the actor has never appeared at a convention before. Travolta’s supporting new film “The Fanatic” which has an exclusive sneak preview Saturday two weeks ahead of its Aug. 30 release.

Advertisement

In a rare convention appearance, reclusive “Spawn” creator Todd McFarlane is set to speak during a fan Q&A on Sunday (at 2:30 p.m.); it’ll be the artist-scribe’s first Boston-con gig in over two decades.

Zachary Levi, who starred in Warner Bros/DC superhero blockbuster “Shazam!” earlier this year, is in town all weekend, with photo opps across all three days and a Q&A discussion set for 11 a.m. for Saturday.

Some others making a three-day con-mittment include “iZombie” actress Rose McIver, “Goonies” actor Ke Huy Quan, “Power Rangers” alum Jason David Frank, comic-book creators Marc Silvestri (“Uncanny X-Men”) and Mike Mignola (“Hellboy”), “Saturday Night Live” vet Rob Schneider, and the “Boy Meets World” team of Will Friedle, Ben Savage, William Daniels, and Rider Strong (their co-star Danielle Fishel joins on the latter two dates).

Saturday and Sunday are set to be busier than Friday, with two-day stints by Peter Capaldi (“Doctor Who”), Sean Young (“Blade Runner”), “Goonies” actors Corey Feldman and Sean Astin, “Teen Wolf” actor Tyler Hoechlin, “Once Upon a Time” star Jennifer Morrison, “Luke Cage” protagonist Mike Colter, and “The Walking Dead” fan favorite Laurie Holden.

Stephen Amell, of “Arrow,” is stopping in Saturday.

Advertisement

Voice actors scheduled to be in attendance include Jodi Benson (“The Little Mermaid”), Rodger Bumpass (“SpongeBob SquarePants”), Peter Cullen and Frank Welker (“Transformers”), Grey DeLisle (“Fairly OddParents”), John DiMaggio (“Futurama”), Vanessa Marshall (“Star Wars: Rebels”), and Patricia Summersett (“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”).

In addition to all the celebrity appearances, most of which are accompanied by panels, over 500 retailers are setting up shop at Fan Expo to peddle their geeky wares, including everything from T-shirts and toys to vintage comic-books and collector’s items. A walk-on costume contest, tattoo booths, workshops, seminars, celebrity photo and autograph sessions and more await attendees.

Tickets are available at www.fanexpoboston.com.

TOPICS: Celebs Movies TV Comics Comic Con
Fitz and the Tantrums headlined the 23rd EarthFest event at the DCR Hatch Shell on May 21, 2016.
Music
These 5 concerts are dangerously low on tickets June 18, 2019 | 7:21 PM
Events
Video: A discussion with Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings May 15, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Events
Boston Pride announces festival entertainment lineup, with headliner Todrick Hall April 19, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Flowers placed on a sidewalk on Boylston Street commemorating the anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, on April 15, 2015.
Marathon
How Boston is memorializing the marathon bombings in 2019 April 12, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Events
Watch: A discussion with Maura Healey on innovative leadership, litigation, and more March 27, 2019 | 4:58 PM
Samuel Adams beer signage is displayed outside the entrance of Boston Beer Co.'s Samuel Adams Brewery in Boston.
Beer
Samuel Adams's latest release is dedicated to Ruth Bader Ginsburg March 20, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Beer
Spend a night at the museum with Lord Hobo's new beer March 19, 2019 | 7:36 PM
Events
Watch: A discussion on the future of tech and start-ups with the head of The Engine December 20, 2018 | 12:28 PM
Boston-10/29/2016- A group of costumed participants and their dogs are dressed in Halloween costumes for the second annual Costume Dash 5k which started in Copley Square and ran down Boylston Street to the Boston common. Nearly 1500 runners took part.Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Animals
Watch: Boston dogs sport their best costumes at Faneuil Hall's annual Halloween pet parade October 28, 2017 | 1:52 PM
Events
Watch local experts and activists participate in a social experiment about income inequality October 13, 2017 | 7:25 PM
Local
Jewish advocacy groups to hold gatherings at vandalized Holocaust memorial August 15, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Row 34
Restaurants
These are the most popular seafood restaurants in Boston April 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, passes the AFC Championship trophy to quarterback Tom Brady after winning the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. At left is team owner Robert Kraft. The Patriots defeated the the Steelers 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
A roundup of Super Bowl parties in Houston for traveling Patriots fans February 3, 2017 | 3:02 PM
Head of the Charles.
Events
The 2016 Head of the Charles, by the numbers October 20, 2016 | 2:44 PM
Michael Phelps and Mayor Marty Walsh before the run this morning.
Events
See photos of Michael Phelps running along the Charles River October 18, 2016 | 2:36 PM
Food
This is what a giant cranberry harvest looks like October 8, 2016 | 1:37 PM
Guests at Harpoon Brewery's Octoberfest.
Lifestyle
10 things to do in Boston this weekend September 29, 2016 | 5:00 AM
A view of the MIT Media Lab.
Technology
Watch live: HUBweek panel on economic opportunity and tech September 27, 2016 | 10:01 AM
Fenway Park played host to Illuminus, a nighttime arts festival, as part of HUBWeek 2015.
Technology
10 HUBweek events that you don’t want to miss September 20, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend August 18, 2016 | 5:00 AM
8-11-2016 Boston, Mass. Over 800 guests attended Bostinno's Boston Fest biggest bash of the summer held at the Seaport World Trade Center. L. to R. are Nick Naraghi of Boston and Emily Iverson of Boston. Photo by bill brett for boston.com
Events
Party pics: BostInno BostonFest and An Irish Night on Cape Cod August 14, 2016 | 10:02 PM
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend August 4, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Events
Party pics: Buchholz Bowl and the Tanglewood Gala July 11, 2016 | 11:33 PM
6-28-2016 Boston, Mass. Over 250 guests attended Dogs on Deck at Fenway Park guests and their canine companions enjoy and food and drinks, proceeds benefit MSPCA- Angel. L. to R. are Claudine and George Lewis his son George aznd Alice Rossiter all from Boston. Photo by Bill Brett for boston.com
Events
Party Pics: Dogs on Deck and Gavin Foundation July 3, 2016 | 7:01 PM
Gronk
Events
Party pics: Summer Solstice Party and Scholar Athletes Gala June 27, 2016 | 9:01 PM
image
Health
Facebook Live: Join in rooftop yoga with Rebecca Pacheco June 27, 2016 | 9:18 AM
More than 100 people attended the National Kidney Foundation's Golf Classic fundraiser tournament Tuesday at the Boston Golf Club in Hingham. (Left to right) Braden Golub of Boston, Nii Amaah of Boston, and Matt Gioretti of Bellerica.
Events
Party pics: A charity golf event for the National Kidney Foundation June 20, 2016 | 7:01 PM
6-11-2016 Boston, Mass, Over 750 guests attended the 9th Annual Beach Ball Gala Camp Harbor View held at the Black Falcon Warehouse in South Boston, the event raised over 6 million. L. to R. are Chris and Marie Bohane with Kerrie and Jim Coughlin all from Hingham. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party pics: Beach Ball and the There's No Place Like Home awards gala June 13, 2016 | 6:33 PM
Tom Brady at the Kelley for Ellie fashion show fundraiser.
Events
Party pics: Brady makes a surprise appearance at a fashion show June 6, 2016 | 10:56 PM
5-24-2016 Boston, Mass. Over 1,000 guests attended Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center held at the Western Waterfront Boston Hotel, to celebrate The One Hundred Everyday Amazing. L. to R. are Dr. Peter Slavin, President of Mass. General Hospital, New England Patriots Nate Solder, Quincy Jones, Comedian and star of Upcoming HBO SPECIAL and Dr. David Ryan,Director of Mass. General Cancer Center. Photo by Bill Brett for boston.com
Events
Party pics: Mass. General gala and Liquid Art House fashion show May 29, 2016 | 5:46 PM