Mitski postpones Boston shows due to positive COVID-19 test among touring party New concert dates are set to be announced. Mitski performs at the House of Blues in Boston, October 2018.

Mitski’s two concerts in Boston have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test among her touring party.

“New dates will be announced soon and all tickets will be honored,” a post to her Twitter account said.

Mitski was set to play Monday and Tuesday night at Roadrunner, Boston’s newest live music venue. Roadrunner just opened last week with a performance by Billy Strings. The venue is set to host a variety of acclaimed artists this spring and summer, including LCD Soundsystem, Big Thief, Lucius, Olivia Rodrigo, and Beach House.

Mitski released her latest album, “Laurel Hell,” back in early February.

“She named her latest, ‘Laurel Hell,’ after a folk term for the thickets of mountain laurel found deep in the southern Appalachians,” an article in Rolling Stone said.

If the tour continues as planned, Mitski is set to perform a sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on March 24 before continuing on to a sold-out show at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia on March 25.

New dates will be announced soon and all tickets will be honored. — mitski (@mitskileaks) March 21, 2022