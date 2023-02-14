Concerts See Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Gillette Stadium The Boss's Foxborough show marks the second time he'll perform in the Boston area in 2023. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play a concert at Gillette Stadium on August 24, 2023. Rob DeMartin

Gillette Stadium has added another marquee name to its already-stacked 2023 summer concert lineup: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band.

The Boss will visit the home of the Patriots on Thursday, August 24 as part of his international tour, which kicks off April 28 in Barcelona, Spain.

Springsteen’s Gillette date will mark the second time the rock legend will play the Boston area in 2023, following his March 20 show at TD Garden.

News of Springsteen’s Gillette Stadium show came as part of a larger announcement of 22 additional shows in 18 cities, including Wrigley Field in Chicago (August 9), Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia (August 16 and 18), and Kia Forum in Los Angeles (December 4 and 6).

Tickets for the newly announced North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the earliest seats available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Registration for Bruce Springsteen’s Verified Fan program is open now through Sunday, February 19, while tickets for Verified Fans will go on sale for the Gillette Stadium show starting Monday, February 27 at 10 a.m.