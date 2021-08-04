Entertainment Fenway Park to host Harry Potter movie night You're a wizard, Wally! Fenway Park will screen Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone on Aug. 18 for its annual movie night.

The Hogwarts Express is making a stop at the Green Monster this month: Fenway Park will be featuring Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone as part of this year’s “Movie Night at Fenway Park.”

The event – hosted annually by Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care – will be held on Wednesday Aug. 18. They will be playing the first movie in the Harry Potter franchise in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary.

“[Movie Night at Fenway Park] is an opportunity for families to enjoy a blockbuster film at the ballpark on a summer evening,” the MLB wrote in a press release.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12, and free for Red Sox season ticket holders. Concessions will also be open during the event.

Attendees will be put in the lower seating bowl and along the first base line for the best view of the screen. The movie will be played on the 40 by 100 foot videoboard.

The movie will start at 7:30 p.m. but ticket-holders will be able to come into the stadium as early as 6:15 p.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to walk on the warning track beforehand 7:15 p.m.

The Harry Potter movies, based on the books by J.K. Rowling, star Daniel Radcliffe as the titular orphaned wizard and share the story of his adventure at a magic school.

