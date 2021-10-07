Magic of Lights will return to Gillette Stadium this holiday season

How to Boston
Gillette Stadium will again shine with nearly 1 million lights during the return of Magic of Lights this holiday season.
The drive-through attraction, which debuted in 2020, features lit-up displays using LED technology and digital animations portraying the “Twelve Days of Christmas” and dozens of other festive scenes, all set to a holiday soundtrack.
Popular displays Toyland and Enchanting Tunnel of Lights will return alongside new twinkling segments such as Illuminating Mega Trees — which involves 40 feet of dancing lights synchronized to popular holiday music — as well as Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks, and Snow Flurry Tunnel.
The attraction will be open from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24 from 5 to 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased online and will not be available at the gate. Tickets cost $40 to $55 per vehicle, depending on the date, and go on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.
