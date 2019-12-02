Here are the concerts coming to Fenway Park for the summer 2020 season

Warm temperatures and hot tunes are in the forecast at Fenway in 2020.

Boston, MA 6/26/2014 Billy Joel (cq) in concert at Fenway Park on Thursday June 26, 2014. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) Topic: 27joel Reporter: Sarah Rodman
Billy Joel in concert at Fenway Park in 2014. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
In the 17 years since Fenway Park first began hosting concerts, the home of the Boston Red Sox has welcomed a variety of big-name acts who put on memorable performances.

Looking ahead to summer 2020, Fenway will play host to a number of artists making their first visits to the ballpark while also welcoming back a couple of familiar faces.

Here is a complete list of artists set to play Fenway Park in 2020 so far.

Note: This article will be updated as more information is announced.

James Taylor, Brandi Carlile, and Shawn Colvin

James Taylor & His All-Star Band will visit Fenway on Sunday, June 21, 2020, alongside Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin. Taylor has a long history with the iconic ballpark, even writing a song dedicated to Fenway released in 2015. Recent performances at the park include singing the national anthem before Game 1 of the 2018 World Series and a concert alongside Bonnie Raitt in August 2017. (Sunday, June 21; tickets available here on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will join forces on the road this summer on the Hella Mega Tour, which kicks off in Paris on June 13, 2020, and arrives in Boston at Fenway Park on Aug. 27, 2020. All three artists have announced upcoming albums that will drop prior to the tour, and each released a new single to coincide with the announcement in September: Green Day’s “Father of All…”, Fall Out Boy’s “Dear Future Self,” and Weezer’s “The End of the Game.” (Thursday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.; $79.50-184.50; all ages; tickets available here)

Billy Joel

You oughta know by now: A summer at Fenway Park isn’t complete without a concert from Billy Joel. After six concerts, a World Series ring, and a first-ever induction into the Fenway Park Music Hall of Fame, the Piano Man will return to the home of the Red Sox on Aug. 28, 2020 for a record-breaking seventh consecutive summer. As part of the continuation of his Fenway Park music residency, the native New Yorker and Fenway Park are donating four tickets in the Dell/EMC Club for every home game during the 2020 regular season to help raise funds for the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association and the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association. (Friday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.; $59.50-179.50; all ages; tickets available here)

