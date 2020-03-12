A note to our BosTen readers

Why we aren't publishing this week's list.

March 12, 2020 | 2:47 PM

Every week, we work diligently to provide our readers with the best weekend events and coolest things to do in the Boston area with BosTen.

This week, however, we have made the decision to not publish the column given the COVID-19 pandemic.

We understand that many Bostonians are probably looking for ways to go out and have fun after a stressful week. But with numerous local cultural institutions closing their doors or canceling events due to the coronavirus, and more being added by the minute, we’re adding to the growing list of experts and agencies encouraging social distancing to help with “flattening the curve.”

Stay in, but stay connected. Are you setting up a virtual happy hour with friends tomorrow? On the hunt for good takeout? Or maybe you watched “Spenser Confidential” on Netflix and have some reactions? Let us know your ideas for how you’d like to stay connected in the comments below or in the BosTen Facebook group.

If you choose to venture out of your home this weekend, be sure to take precautions and preventative measures, in addition to double-checking with any establishment before attending an event in case there has been a late cancellation.

